Mi Band 6: Price in India
Mi Band 6 is priced at Rs 3,499 and if you are an Existing Mi Band user you are eligible to receive a Rs 500 discount on the Mi Band 6. The device will be made available via Amazon, Mi.com and Mi Home stores from August 30. The device comes with a Black colour strap as default. There are three other colour options available: Blue, Light Green, Maroon and Orange, which can be purchased separately.
Mi Band 6: Display
Mi Band 6 features a 1.56-inch capsule shaped full-screen AMOLED touch display with a 450 nits brightness and a 486x152 pixel resolution. The display is much larger than the rectangular 1.1-inch AMOLED display of the Mi Band 5. The company has also provided a list of themes and over 80 customisable band faces for users to customise their smart band.