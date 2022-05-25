1 / 5

Display

The Xiaomi Mi Band 7 comes with a larger display. It sports a 1.62-inch AMOLED panel with higher 500 nits of brightness. It also has a better resolution of 192 x 490 pixels. This is a 0.06-inch bigger screen than the Mi Band 6's 1.56-inch display. In addition to this, the Band 7 comes with an Always-On-Display feature and has the Dynamic Mars wallpaper seen on MIUI 13 for phones.