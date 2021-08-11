Mi Mix 4 Price
Mi Mix 4 is priced at Yuan 4,999 (approximately Rs 57,400) for the 8GB RAM/128GB storage variant, at Yuan 5,299 (approximately Rs 60,800) for the 8GB RAM/256GB storage variant, at Yuan 5,799 (approximately Rs 66,600) for the 12GB RAM/256GB storage variant and at Yuan 6,299 (approximately Rs 72,300) for the 12GB RAM/512GB model.
Mi Mix 4 Colours and availability
Mi Mix 4 will be made available in Ceramic Black, Ceramic White and Ceramic Grey colour options. It will be made available in China starting August 16 with pre-bookings already live. The company has not revealed when the device will be made available in international regions including India.