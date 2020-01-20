Xiaomi Mi MIX Alpha 4D Surround screen
The highlight of the smartphone is its 4D surround display that wraps around the smartphone. The flexible OLED display with a plastic finish offers an impressive 180.6 percent screen-to-body ratio. It also features a brand new display acoustic technology to complement the absence of the earpiece. In fact, Xiaomi is also using this new technology to create an ultrasonic proximity sensor for the smartphone. This display provides additional screen-estate on the back of the display.
Rear display widgets
Given that the display wraps around to reach the rear-side of the smartphone, there is more than enough screen-estate. Xiaomi has tried to use this extra screen in an impressive manner with some interesting software additions. First up, the company has finally added custom widgets on the back of the smartphone. These widgets allow users to use the rear display as an additional hands-on to quickly control things. Without flipping the device, users can control music playback, turn on the recorder, check navigation or Uber ETA. However, the company did not share any information about how the rear widgets work.