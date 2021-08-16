Redmi 10 price in India
Redmi’s number series mostly falls under Rs 10,000 price bracket and the upcoming Redmi smartphone is expected to follow the same strategy. The exact pricing of the Redmi 10 has not been revealed yet.
Redmi 10 expected specs
Ahead of the official release, all the key specifications of the Redmi 10 have been revealed. Some of the key specifications of the Redmi 10 include up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a 6.5-inch full HD+ display, 90hz screen refresh rate, a 50-megapixel quad rear camera system, MediaTek Helio G88 processor, a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.