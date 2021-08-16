2 / 5

Redmi 10 expected specs

Ahead of the official release, all the key specifications of the Redmi 10 have been revealed. Some of the key specifications of the Redmi 10 include up to 6GB RAM and 128GB of internal storage, a 6.5-inch full HD+ display, 90hz screen refresh rate, a 50-megapixel quad rear camera system, MediaTek Helio G88 processor, a 5000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.