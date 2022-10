Xiaomi today launched the Redmi A1+ in India at a starting price of Rs 7,499. The top variant of the phone costs Rs 8,499. As Redmi A1+ goes on sale in India, take a look at its top alternatives.

Shweta Ganjoo



@shweta_ganjoo

@shweta_ganjoo Published on: October 14, 2022 1:58 PM IST