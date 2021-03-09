Redmi Note 10 camera
Xiaomi is touting the camera of the Redmi Note 10. The smartphone comes packed with a quad rear cameras at the rear panel including 48-megapixel primary sensor. So far, the Redmi Note's camera seems like a mixed bag.
Redmi Note 10 design
This in my opinion is one of the best look Redmi Note Xiaomi has designed so far. For the price of Rs 11,999, the new Redmi Note 10 offers a premium looking design inside of a compact form factor. The camera module of the Redmi Note 10 looks unique and less cluttered when compared to the Note 9.
You Might be Interested
11999