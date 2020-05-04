1 / 4

Display and design

The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 price is set at $199, which is roughly Rs 14,930. In India, it could be priced under Rs 10,000. For the same price, you get a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution, and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The device features a modern punch-hole cutout, which houses the selfie camera. The back camera setup placement and shape is similar to the other phones in the Redmi Note 9 series.