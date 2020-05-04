Display and design
The Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 price is set at $199, which is roughly Rs 14,930. In India, it could be priced under Rs 10,000. For the same price, you get a 6.5-inch IPS LCD display. The panel operates at Full HD+ resolution, and is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The device features a modern punch-hole cutout, which houses the selfie camera. The back camera setup placement and shape is similar to the other phones in the Redmi Note 9 series.
Processor
The Redmi Note 9 draws its power from a MediaTek Helio G85 chip, which is said to offer good enough gaming experience. This octa-core MediaTek G85 SoC has reportedly scored an average of 200,000 on Antutu, outshining other devices in its price segment. It is paired with up to 4GB RAM and up to 128GB storage. It runs MIUI 11, based on Android 10.