Redmi phones price hike again: From Redmi Note 10T 5G to Redmi Note 10S, here's the list

1 / 6

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10T 5G, the once-affordable 5G phone from Xiaomi's umbrella has received yet another price hike. The phone witness a price hike of Rs 500 last month, and Xiaomi has increased the price by Rs 500 again this month bringing the price tag to Rs 14,499 for the 4GB RAM model, and Rs 16,999 for the 6GB RAM model.