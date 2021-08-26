2 / 5

Mi Band 6 India launch today

Indian consumers have been waiting for the Mi Band 6 for a long time. The upcoming Mi Band 6 will succeed the Mi Band 5 fitness band. The Mi Band 6 has been available in China since the last several months now. The same model is tipped to hit the Indian market today. The Mi smart fitness band includes lots of health features, SpO2 support, a bigger and colourful 1.56-inch AMOLED display, 120 watch faces and much more.