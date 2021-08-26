Xiaomi Mi Smarter Living 2022 event big announcements
Xiaomi’s Mi Smarter Living 2020 event is set for today. The online launch event will begin at 12noon on the company’s official YouTube channel and social media platforms including Facebook as well as Twitter. Some of the biggest announcements to expect at the Smarter Living 2020 event are Mi Band 6, new Mi Notebooks, Xiaomi Mi TV 5X, new Mi security camera, Mi router and more.
Mi Band 6 India launch today
Indian consumers have been waiting for the Mi Band 6 for a long time. The upcoming Mi Band 6 will succeed the Mi Band 5 fitness band. The Mi Band 6 has been available in China since the last several months now. The same model is tipped to hit the Indian market today. The Mi smart fitness band includes lots of health features, SpO2 support, a bigger and colourful 1.56-inch AMOLED display, 120 watch faces and much more.