Vivo and Carl Zeiss
Vivo and Carl Zeiss announced a partnership in 2020. As a part of the partnership, the two companies set up Vivo Zeiss Imaging Lab, a joint R&D program to innovate mobile imaging technology for Vivo’s flagship smartphones. In addition to this, the two companies introduced Zeiss-powered imaging system in the Vivo X60 Pro smartphone. The phone featured Gimbal Stabilisation System 2.0 and Extreme Night Vision 2.0 among other things. (Image: Zeiss)
Nokia and Carl Zeiss
Nokia has time and again partnered with Carl Zeiss for camera technology. Initially, the two companies partnered at the time of the N-series smartphone. After that partnership ended, the two companies united again in 2017. In 2020, Zeiss ended its exclusive partnership with the brand Nokia to bring Sony into the fold. Meanwhile, Zeiss kept designing cameras for Nokia-branded phones. (Image: Nokia)