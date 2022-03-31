Xiaomi is reportedly working on a new smartphone – Xiaomi 12 Ultra – that will be powered by camera technology from Leica. According to a report by XDA Developers, the Chinese version of MIUI’s Gallery Editor app has ample evidence that points towards this partnership. However, this is not the first time a smartphone company has partnered with a camera company. Here are all such partnerships that camera buffs need to know about.

Shweta Ganjoo



Published on: March 31, 2022 9:30 AM IST