1 / 5

Twitter s takeover by Elon Musk

The crown for the biggest tech fail for the year 2022 undoubtedly goes to Twitter’s take over by Elon Musk. The year began with Musk quietly purchasing Twitter’s share only to purchase the company and take it private later. What unfolded in-between was a cat-fight between Twitter’s executives and Musk over the Tesla CEO wanting to back down from the purchase deal, which the company’s board was opposed to initially. What followed the purchase was the new Twitter CEO firing hundreds of employees and banning several journalists over doxxing claims among other things. More recently, Musk announced he would step down from the role of Twitter’s CEO as soon as ‘he found someone foolish enough to take the job’.