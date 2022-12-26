1 / 11

Google Stadia

Google, earlier this year, announced that it is shutting down its cloud-based game-streaming service, Stadia. The service will shut down completely on January 18, 2023. Ahead of the date, the company has been issuing refunds for all purchases of games, add-on content and subscriptions fees other than Stadia Pro made through the Stadia Store. Additionally, game-makers have been helping their subscribers to shift their subscription and in-game progress to other gaming platforms.