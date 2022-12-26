Google Stadia
Google, earlier this year, announced that it is shutting down its cloud-based game-streaming service, Stadia. The service will shut down completely on January 18, 2023. Ahead of the date, the company has been issuing refunds for all purchases of games, add-on content and subscriptions fees other than Stadia Pro made through the Stadia Store. Additionally, game-makers have been helping their subscribers to shift their subscription and in-game progress to other gaming platforms.
BlackBerry devices
The year 2022 will go down in history as the year when BlackBerry devices died. BlackBerry CEO John Chen back in 2016 announced it was shutting down its internal hardware development to focus on software, services and cybersecurity. The following year, the company promised to provide at least two years more support for BlackBerry 10 devices. All BlackBerry devices stopped working starting January 4, 2022, preventing users from making calls, accessing data or sending SMS.