Redmi K50i Rs 23,999
Released in July, Redmi K50i was totally meant for gamers on a budget. The smartphone offers a 6.6-inch LCD display with a 144Hz refresh rate, among the fastest in this list. It is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8100 chipset which is enough for smooth gaming. It packs a 5,080mAh battery and boots on Android 12 OS. The phone also has a decent triple camera system with a 64MP main shooter.
Poco F4 Rs 26,999
The Poco F4 is a stable device offering good gaming performance and a better display. It has a 6.6-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870, the same as the iQOO Neo 6, and comes with 64MP triple cameras. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It boots on Android 12 OS and has MIUI 13 on top.