Poco F4 Rs 26,999

The Poco F4 is a stable device offering good gaming performance and a better display. It has a 6.6-inch AMOLED with a 120Hz refresh rate. The phone is powered by the Snapdragon 870, the same as the iQOO Neo 6, and comes with 64MP triple cameras. It packs a 4,500mAh battery with support for 67W fast charging. It boots on Android 12 OS and has MIUI 13 on top.