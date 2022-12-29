1 / 5

Nothing Phone 1 s Glyph Interface

The year 2022 saw a number of smartphones making a splash in the smartphone market. One smartphone that made its mark was the Nothing Phone (1). The phone has a transparent back with LED lights highlighting the key elements in the phone. What’s interesting is that these LED lights or in other words the Glyph Interface can be customised. This means that users can set the customised ringtone for a contact and the lightning strips will sync with the ringtone. Users can turn this feature on or off at specific times during the day.