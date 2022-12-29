Nothing Phone 1 s Glyph Interface
The year 2022 saw a number of smartphones making a splash in the smartphone market. One smartphone that made its mark was the Nothing Phone (1). The phone has a transparent back with LED lights highlighting the key elements in the phone. What’s interesting is that these LED lights or in other words the Glyph Interface can be customised. This means that users can set the customised ringtone for a contact and the lightning strips will sync with the ringtone. Users can turn this feature on or off at specific times during the day.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro s Dynamic Island
Ever since, the display notch was first introduced with iPhone X, it has been an integral yet incredibly useless part of a smartphone. Sure, it houses the front camera, but most smartphone makers failed to innovate around this feature other than introducing smaller and more concise notches. This year with its iPhone 14 Pro series, Apple innovated the display notch with its Dynamic Island feature, which expands to let users access their notifications and alerts and event touch and access music or maps easily.