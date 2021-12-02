Physical damage
Oftentimes, when you drop your mobile phone, some parts of the device get affected or damaged. Drop or fall of mobile device leads to short-circuit, overheating, and much more. In case a battery gets damaged, it swells. This eventually can lead to exploding incident. (Image: Pxhere)
Using third party charge
Smartphone manufacturers always suggest consumers to use official charger. Using unofficial or third-party chargers can affect the internals of the smartphone, leading to exploding incidents. Unverified or unofficial chargers often overheat the phone and damage the internal components including the battery. (Image: Pxhere)
