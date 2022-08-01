Youtube restricted mode
If you have kids who use the same account as you, restricted mode is something that you need. Enabling this mode, they will not come across adult or mature content on the platform. Just go to the General menu in YouTube Settings and turn on the toggle for restricted mode. However, you need to turn on this mode on all devices separately.
YouTube subtitles
YouTube users can turn on their subtitles in case they are in a noisy place. All they need to do is pause the video you are watching, tap on Captions and select the language you want the captions in, style and font and you are good to go.