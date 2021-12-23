1 / 6

Zoom

Zoom Meetings: Zoom has rolled out a host of new features for Zoom Meetings. Firstly, it is bringing focus mode to scheduled meetings. This feature enables users to schedule a meeting with Focus Mode to start automatically when the meeting starts. The company has also added a feature that enables meeting hosts to save the customised Gallery View order for subsequent meetings. This feature is also available in Zoom Video Webinars. (Image: Zoom)