Zoom ended the year 2021 by releasing a host of new features on its platform. The list includes features such as scheduled meetings, missed meeting calls, and support for Amazon Fire TV Omni series among others. Now, almost a month later the company has rolled out another feature loaded update. Let’s take a look at Zoom’s latest features and how they stack up against the ones offered by Microsoft Teams and Google Meet.

Shweta Ganjoo



Last updated on: January 28, 2022 7:28 PM IST