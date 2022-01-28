Zoom update: Enable language interpretation by default
Zoom has rolled out support for language interpretations. On enabling this feature, all attendees will be able to listen to a meeting in the language that they understand regardless of their native language. This feature supports English, Chinese, Japanese, German, French, Russian, Portuguese, Spanish and Korean. Google Meet doesn’t offer live audio translations but it does offer live translated captions. This feature is currently available in beta for Google Workspace users for translations from English to French, German, Portuguese and Spanish. Microsoft Teams, however, doesn’t offer a live translation feature. However, users can get translations of the ongoing chat by combining Teams meeting with Microsoft Translator. (Image: Zoom)
Zoom update: Enable or disable visual watermark during a meeting
Zoom’s latest update also gives hosts the ability to enable or disable the visual Watermark feature during a meeting. However, this feature is available on Zoom’s desktop client for this feature to work. On the other hand, Google Meet and Microsoft Teams platforms don’t offer a watermark feature for calls on their platforms. (Image: Zoom)