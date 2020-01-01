1MORE is the first brand that comes to my mind when I think of high-end wired earphones. The 1MORE Dual Driver and Triple Driver earphones are among the best-wired earphones that we have ever tried. After expanding that product portfolio to wireless segment, the company is now entering the true wireless earbuds market. According to Counterpoint Research, the global true wireless hearables market will reach 120 million units in 2019. The segment has seen increased interest from brands like Realme, Noise, boAt and others. 1MORE is throwing its hat into the ring with its first product called the 1MORE Stylish true wireless earbuds. For convenience, we will be calling them 1MORE Stylish TWS Earbuds going forward.

In one of our recent articles taking a look at best true wireless earbuds under Rs 5,000, we observed how these earbuds are mainly about convenience. In the case of 1MORE Stylish TWS Earbuds, there are elements like comfort, convenience, sound quality and battery life thrown in at good mixture. There is a secret sauce to 1MORE that it makes it much better than its competitors. At Rs 5,499, it is not a lot more expensive than our budget picks like the Realme Buds Air or Noise Shots X-Buds or the boAt Airdopes 201. So, what makes 1MORE stand out in this crowded market? Read along to find for yourself.

Sound Quality

I don’t want to waste a moment and declare right away that these are the best sounding true wireless earbuds that don’t cost in five digits. These earbuds feature a 7mm dynamic driver with a titanium composite diaphragm. It may not sound groundbreaking in this segment of audio devices. However, where it excels is in the tuning department. Adding good quality drivers are part of the process while tuning can make the audio really stand out. 1MORE claims that the audio is tuned by Luca Bignardi, a Grammy award-winning Audio and Sound Engineer. This professional tuning comes across regardless of what kind of music you are listening to. Be it rock, pop, metal, sufi, Bollywood or anything else.

For instance, I played Imagine and on 1MORE, John Lennon’s voice explains compassion. The vocals come out so strong that by the time chorus starts, you start to singalong. Not a lot of budget true wireless earbuds can make the same claim. Another of my favorite compositions to test is Aja by Steely Dan. This 8-minute long Jazz fusion is made up of so many great elements that it can put even the best to shame. On 1MORE Stylish, the true wireless earbuds do good justice to the style of this composition. The best part is listening to the tenor saxophone solo performed by Wayne Shorter. On budget devices, that part might sound coarse but not on these earbuds.

I also played Rolling in the Deep by Adele, Jealous by Nick Jonas, Elastic Heart by Sia and Diamonds by Rihanna. These songs test the range of these earbuds, which have an impedance of 16 Ohms. I don’t want to compare 1MORE to premium TWS earbuds from brands like Sony, Apple and Jabra. However, when I compare them to other budget devices in the market, they truly stand out. The sound output is rich, the bass is visible and there is dynamic soundstage not seen on other hearables. It may have to do with support for Bluetooth codes like aptX and AAC or tuning of drivers. I am not going to investigate that but I’m happy to report these don’t compromise on audio performance. The 45-degree oblique-angled nozzles allow for great fit which helps eliminate background noise to an extent and delivers better sound.

Design and Battery Life

With Stylish TWS Earbuds, 1MORE is taking a conventional approach. The big thing to note here is that the company is not copying Apple AirPods. The 1MORE Stylish TWS Earbuds have an in-ear earbuds design with a simple and understated look. The earbuds nicely get into your ear canal and there is a small element that sticks out. It is plain and does not make heads turn like AirPods design. 1MORE packs small, medium and large size eartips and similar size fins to secure them in your ears. I would say find your correct fit as immediately as you can. With poor fit, you would start feeling fatigue in your ears.

Both the earbuds have LED light at the front to indicate charging status when inside the case. Or to indicate connection status when you are wearing them. There is one button at the top to play or pause music, accept or reject calls. 1MORE has issued a software update to let you control volume with this button. However, I could not update my buds before the time of publishing this review. We will update in this same section once I get the update to work. It’s smart of 1MORE to not add touch controls, offered by Realme, Noise and others. In fact, I would suggest these budget true wireless earbuds makers to either add intuitive controls or just not try offering such a feature.

The case is shaped like an egg and it is like an amalgamation of case from Noise and boAt. The case has a single button and it is really difficult to gauge the battery life of the case. However, the battery life of 1MORE Stylish TWS Earbuds are fantastic. It is much better than some of the premium TWS earbuds in the market. Once fully charged, the earbuds themselves last for more than six hours. 1MORE claims six hours out of the buds with 50 percent volume. I found them to last more than six hours and I often heard music on them at more than 50 percent volume. The earbuds are rated to offer more than three additional charges, taking total battery life to more than 24 hours. In my test, I haven’t charged the case or the earbuds for more than a week now. I think these are the longest lasting true wireless earbuds that I have tested so far.

Should you buy?

If you are on a budget then there are plenty of options to choose from in the budget true wireless earbuds market. 1MORE, in my opinion, seems to be offering the best of everything in an affordable price point. First, let’s see what it does not get right. The company claims environmental noise cancellation but I didn’t find the noise isolation to be great. During my morning commute, I could hear people talking and flipping newspapers through the earbuds. The microphones are good for voice calls but some of my callers complained that it didn’t sound natural. They are so compact that losing or misplacing them is a real possibility. Last thing, the pairing process is still not as seamless as AirPods which appear on your devices as soon as you flip open the case.

I have tried my best to nitpick faults with this one for its retail price of Rs 5,499 on 1More India website. Honestly, none of these can be described as deal-breakers except for the losing part. There is a lot that it does get right. They are sweat-resistant, which makes them ideal for your run or at the gym. The sound output is really good with clear mid-range and noticeable bass. They are perfect whether you are listening to music, bingeing a TV show or playing podcast. True to their name, they come in stylish colors of pink, gold, green and black. The battery life took me by surprise where it can last for more than 24 hours once you fully charge the buds and accompanying case. On Amazon India, it is listed for Rs 6,199, which seems like a good price for what these TWS earbuds offer. I suggest buy them whenever you see a lower price tag.