Acer Nitro 5 review: Ticks the right boxes for those looking for a gaming laptop under Rs 1 lakh

The gaming laptop market is predicted to grow at a steady rate, owing to an increase in the number of gamers around the world. Gaming laptop market size is growing at a moderate pace with substantial growth rate over the last few years. Gaming laptops are specifically built to provide the best gaming experience by allowing gamers to play games in high resolution and advanced graphic settings at consistent frames per second. Gaming laptops are very good at rendering 2D and 3D content owing to higher RAM and faster processors when compared to conventional laptops. In India, popular PC makers like ASUS, Lenovo, Acer along with HP are dominating the gaming laptop market. Also Read - Top Gaming laptops under 1 Lakh in India: Victus, Nitro, Strix and others

According to IDC, in Q1 Acer Group reached the fourth place with a 9.8 percent market share in 1Q22. Strong demand for business desktops drove the vendor’s 75 percent YoY growth. In its best quarter ever, more than 200k commercial computers were shipped. In business notebooks, the firm saw a 56.3 percent YoY gain. To further accelerate its growth in the country Acer launched Acer Nitro 5 2022 with 12th Gen Intel Core Processors, 144Hz Refresh Rate Display Launched in India. Also Read - Acer Nitro 5 with 12th Gen Intel Core processors launched in India: Price, specifications

Acer Nitro 5: Design, Ports And Keyboard

In terms of design the Nitro 5 is perfectly adequate. Though the chassis is entirely plastic, it does not look ordinary. Like most gaming laptops in the market, the Nitro 5 is bulky and weighs around 2.4 kg. The newly refined chassis comes with a few extra tricks up its sleeve in the form of dual-fan cooling strategically placed at the top and bottom intake with a quad-exhaust port design. The Nitro 5 maximizes cooling to eliminate throttling and achieve full CPU / GPU utilization. In terms ports and connectors, the Nitro 5 has 2 X USB 3.2 Gen 1 ports, 1 X USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, and 1 X USB Type-C port with support for Thunderbolt 4. On top of that, you get a full-size HDMI connector along with an Ethernet port. Coming to the Keyboard, it is better than other gaming laptops in the market thanks to its RGB backlighting across four customizable zones. One can change the backlight colours via the “NitroSense” UI, which can be accessed by pressing the dedicated NitroSense key on the keypad. The keyboard is well spread out and keys have a decent resistance. However, the touchpad is comparatively small but it’s still easy to use. The trackpad is responsive and comes with multi-gesture support backed by precision drivers. During the review, we used the laptop to play games as well as for some typing work and we didn’t face any issue as such. Also Read - Windows 11: List of eligible laptops from HP, Dell, Lenovo, Xiaomi, Realme, Samsung, more

Acer Nitro 5: Display, Webcam And Speakers

The newly arrived Nitro 5 gaming laptop is built around a 15.6-inch FHD+ ComfyView LED-backlit TFT IPS display with a screen resolution of 1,920 x 1,080 pixels, a 16:9 aspect ratio and a 144Hz refresh rate. The 144Hz display is definitely a treat to the eyes and we simply loved watching videos on YouTube as well as playing games. The 170-degree viewing angles are also great and get the job done in perfect fashion. In addition, the colour accuracy is also very good and the display really does look bigger than it is while enjoying vides. The Nitro 5 houses twin 2W speakers and these are loud enough to enjoy playing games without headphones. During our review, most of the time we played AAA games without headphones without facing any issue when it comes to the sound quality. The Nitro 5 has a fairly standard 720p camera that works well under normal lighting conditions. The 720p web camera is fair enough for your meetings or online classes.

Acer Nitro 5: Performance And Battery

The laptop is powered by the latest 12th-generation Intel Core chipsets. Consumers get to choose between two processor options: i5-12500H or Intel Core i7-12700H, along with up to 12GB of dual-channel DDR4 RAM and 512GB of M.2 PCIe SSD + 1TB 2.5-inch HDD storage. Gaming on the laptop is supported by the Nvidia GeForce RTX 3050 graphics with 4GB of DDR6 memory. We used the Intel Core i7-12700H variant. The 12th Gen Intel Core processors give you more than decent gaming performance while delivering the flexibility to seamlessly multitask. During our review, the machine performed exceptionally well without any sign of slowdown with 20 open tabs and YouTube videos playing. In terms of gaming, most of the current games ran smoothly in QHD resolution at high to maximum settings. On the software side of things, the laptop runs Windows 10 Home. As per Acer, it is eligible for Windows 11 upgrade. The Acer Nitro 5 is a good value for gamers looking to maximum game performance without spending a lot. Gaming laptops aren’t known for long battery life and the Nitro 5 is not different at all. There’s a four-cell 57.5Whr battery and while gaming it can run for 1 hour and 40 minutes. During usual office workflow, with brightness level of 50 per cent which includes typing on Microsoft Word, using WordPress, listening to music as well as watching YouTube videos we got a backup of around 4 hours.

Acer Nitro 5 Conclusion:

The Acer Nitro 5’s base variant with the Intel Core i5-12500H processor, paired with 8GB RAM starts at Rs 84,999 in the country. The top of the line variant with a Core i7-12700H processor and 16GB RAM costs Rs 1,09,999. At this given price no doubt, Acer Nitro 5 ticks the right boxes for those who are planning to buy a gaming laptop without spending a lot. At just under Rs 1 lakh, this is indeed a premium laptop with best-in-class performance and a better design. It is made for gamers, professional users and creative creators.