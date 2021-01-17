comscore Amazfit GTS 2e review: Premium feels at not-so-premium price |BGR India
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatch review: Premium feels at not-so-premium price
Review

Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatch review: Premium feels at not-so-premium price

Reviews

The Amazfit GTS 2e smartwatch at Rs 9,999 impresses with a stunning design, slick performance and ease of use. Quite the wholesome deal one may seek.

Amazfit GTS 2e
Amazfit GTS 2e 4.0 5
BGR Rating :
4.0/5

When the Amazfit GTS launched in 2019, it made all of us smartwatch aficionados sit up and take notice. That watch looked like an Apple Watch Series 4 and yet cost one fourth its price. Surely, it wasn’t the perfect deal but it got the affordable spectrum of the smartwatch market busy. Last month, the Amazfit GTS 2 came out with a tantalizing design and some notable upgrades to take on new competition from Xiaomi and Realme. It is pricey though and isn’t that great a deal as its predecessor. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e India prices revealed, will challenge Xiaomi and Realme watches

Enter the Amazfit GTS 2e. At Rs 9,999, it comes in as the spiritual successor to the original GTS smartwatch. It’s got most of the bells and whistles of the expensive GTS 2 but cuts some corners to keep the price south of the Rs 10,000 mark. It launches alongside the GTR 2e smartwatch, a watch that it shares 80 percent of its features. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e confirmed to launch in India on January 19

After the rather disappointing experience with the Amazfit GTR 2, I was worried about whether Amazfit did justice to the GTS 2e by just using a new design. Well, Amazfit blew away all my worries in my experience with it over the last two weeks. Also Read - Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e smartwatches launching in India this month

Design

Amazfit GTS 2e

The Amazfit GTS lineup has always proudly aped the Apple Watch Series 4 and with the second generation, nothing changes. Except for the weirdly curved side housing the rotatable crown, this is easy to mistake for an Apple Watch from a distance. The rectangular display is big and has narrow bezels all around. Despite having just 2.5D curved glass (the standard GTS 2 has 3D curved glass), there’s not a bit on this watch that feels cheap.

Okay, that may be an exaggeration. Amazfit has this obsession to stick to cheap-feeling silicon straps as standard on its expensive GTS 2 and GTR 2 series watches. I wish the company considered offering leather straps or fabric straps to up the ante. These straps, however, are comfortable to wear all day and even during sleep. I never experienced skin irritations or the watch slipping around the wrist.

Amazfit GTS 2e

Despite having a chassis made of aluminum alloy, the GTS 2e doesn’t impart its bulk. Moreover, the GTS 2e has a unisex design compared to the manly look of the GTR 2e (in my opinion). The display has some kind of fingerprint resistive coating and is protected by tempered glass. The display does resist fingerprints well but it gives up occasionally to extremely oily fingers.

The smart stuff

The prime concern of the GTS 2 family of watches is to be a smartwatch first and a fitness tracker later. The GTS 2e takes that mantra quite seriously. It uses the updated proprietary operating system that’s powering all the current generation watches. That means you get smooth animations and tastefully design watch apps as well as beautiful interfaces. Compared to the old GTS, the GTS 2e looks years apart in terms of the interface look & feel.

Weirdly, unlike the more expensive GTR 2, the GTS 2e is faster and opens apps as well as menus without any jitters. The Google discover-like feed still needs optimizations but the rest of the watch is as smooth as butter. The new thermometer, barometer and altimeter functions are part of the main menu that’s now available with one press of the crown.

Amazfit GTS 2e

The GTS 2e does let you choose from a preset selection of watch faces and the ones pre-installed look fine. You can use the Zepp app to download new watch faces from the online store, which updates every few weeks with new faces. Some of the default faces allow for widget customization as well as background wallpaper change. For a watch that costs Rs 9,999, I am more than happy with the customization options available here.

I am also happy with the quality of the display. The 1.65-inch AMOLED display throws out eye-popping colors and does justice to the colorful interface of the watch. All the text and icons appear sharp, which is of big help while reading messages. The auto-brightness system works like charm and under direct sunlight, I was able to clearly read the content. The Always-On display feature is an added bonus for enhancing productivity and the way it adapts the watch face for its minimalist interface is tasteful.

Amazfit GTS 2e

What I don’t like though is the inability to read larger chunks of messages and interact with then in any way. The GTS 2e shows notifications from apps and messages but you can’t reply to them or deal with them. My 2-year-old Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro lets me read full emails and respond to messages, albeit with preset replies. Maybe Amazfit could do something for the GTS 2e in the future? Similarly for calls, you can only reject or silence them, but not answer them. There’s no speaker here like the GTS 2 and that’s why you are paying slightly less for this one.

You still have offline voice commands to play with, although it often sounds stupid to shout to a watch to do basic tasks. Moreover, by the time you are done registering the right command, you will be done with the entire activity with some swipes and button presses. This is just a useless gimmick.

Amazfit GTS 2e

The Zepp app itself needs no introduction. I tested the GTS 2e with my iPhone 12 and surprisingly, it worked well. It never lost connections or forgot to show notifications, which is in stark contrast to the Amazfit GTR 2 that I tested a few weeks ago. The app lets you play with a lot of the watch settings as well as tracking functions. Given that it syncs the data over Bluetooth, it still takes close to a minute to fully connect with the watch.

The health stuff

Despite its focus on being smart, the GTS 2e brings together almost all of Amazfit’s prowess in health tracking. Apart from the usual heart rate tracking as well as step tracking, the GTS 2e can measure your blood oxygen saturation levels, body temperature, atmospheric pressure, altitude, and sleep. If this isn’t enough to impress you, a total of over 90 sports tracking modes should be enough.

Amazfit GTS 2e

Is the tracking reliable? In my daily work routine, I wore the GTS 2e alongside the Apple Watch SE and it did record comparable steps as well as burnt calories. The heart rate data matched on both the watches too. Do note that I set the GTS 2e to record my heart rate data every 30 minutes and it did so with ease, making a graph out of it on the watch. The SpO2 monitoring still takes time to register data and one slight movement makes you restart the process. Since I had no access to the medical-grade device for measurement, I took the data for granted.

The thermometer function gives a rough idea about body temperature. Throughout the cold winter weeks, the watch kept showing average body temperatures of 27 degrees Celsius, which is quite lower than the usual average human body temperature of 37 degrees Celsius.

Amazfit GTS 2e

I am no fitness enthusiast and hence, the running, as well as cycling tracking options, never saw the sun. However, I did try out the walking mode and the data tracking was fairly comparable to the Apple Watch SE. It showed my pace, calories burnt, distance, and more. The watch latches on to your phone’s GPS to record the location data as well. The Zepp app creates a detailed graphic report on your phone, which you can use to analyze your workout later.

For the sleepy heads, the sleep tracking function works well to give an estimate of your sleep quality. I wore the GTS 2e on many nights and it did record my exact doze-off times, my deep sleep moments as well as my light sleep moments. It even recorded REM sleep (Rapid Eye Movement). Amazfit says the GTS 2e can also track nap times during the day but given that I am not a nap person, I could never try out this feature.

Amazfit GTS 2e

The watch does encourage you to walk around every hour, provided you have switched on the sedentary reminder. You can even keep an eye on your stress levels. You don’t get options to make it remind you to drink water. Additionally, the GTS 2e does not offer female menstrual health tracking, which is weird for a watch that usually has over 90 sports modes to track!

Lastly, there’s Amazfit’s usual PAI system that calculates an overall estimate of all your activities throughout the day and awards you a score out of 100. The more you stay active, the higher your score will be. The PAI system also takes into your consideration your sleep scores, which does help grab higher scores.

Battery

The 246mAh battery on the Amazfit GTS 2e promises 14 days of stamina under typical usage, which includes regular fitness tracking modes as well as constant connection to the phone. My usage involved constant pairing with the phone for the whole work hours, always-on display, daily walking mode usage, and 24-hours heart rate monitoring. I had to hunt for the charger after 11 days, which isn’t bad. The bundled magnetic dock when paired to an 18W adapter takes two hours to fill up the battery.

Verdict

Amazfit GTS 2e

Is the Amazfit GTS 2e worth buying at Rs 9,999? Let’s go over it again. The GTS 2e looks handsome, has a large and stunning display, offers smooth performance, has lots of fitness tracking functions, an overload of sensors, and has enough “smart functions” to keep the geeks happy. Am I missing something that it does not have for an accessible smartwatch? Keeping aside the notification troubles, some missing health tracking modes, and minor glitches, I guess the GTS 2e offers everything an average person seeks.

The question that arises is: should you choose this over the Xiaomi Mi Watch Revolve and Realme Watch S Pro? Both these watches have different design philosophies and are virtually similar underneath. The Mi Watch Revolve is the finest to touch and has similar fitness measurement functions. There’s very little separating it from the Amazfit GTS 2e when you consider the whole package.

Hence, it is completely up to you to choose what appeals the most to you. I am happy to see three great smartwatches at Rs 10,000 with different appeals. If I had to pick one, I would choose the Mi Watch Revolve for its finer build quality.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 17, 2021 8:05 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Amazfit GTS 2e review: Premium feels at not-so-premium price
Reviews
Amazfit GTS 2e review: Premium feels at not-so-premium price
Best smartphones under Rs 50,000 to buy in January 2021

Photo Gallery

Best smartphones under Rs 50,000 to buy in January 2021

Best smartphones under Rs 50,000 you could buy in January 2021

Photo Gallery

Best smartphones under Rs 50,000 you could buy in January 2021

Apple TV+ free subscription to extend until July 2021

Apps

Apple TV+ free subscription to extend until July 2021

iPhone 12 mini gets Rs 10,000 discount in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Deals

iPhone 12 mini gets Rs 10,000 discount in Amazon Great Republic Day Sale

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e smartwatch India prices

Wearables

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e smartwatch India prices

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Apple TV+ free subscription to extend until July 2021

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e smartwatch India prices

Oppo A93 5G launched: Price, specifications, availability

WhatsApp Web users phone numbers showing up on Google: Report

Apple testing foldable iPhones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

PUBG Mobile still playable with this 5-second trick despite ban

Vaio plans to launch new tablets in India in six months

Apple iPhone 13: Here's everything you must know about the next-gen iPhones

Is Samsung Galaxy S21 worth buying over iPhone 12 series?

Here's everything Samsung announced at the Unpacked 2021

Related Topics

Related Stories

Amazfit GTS 2e review: Premium feels at not-so-premium price

Reviews

Amazfit GTS 2e review: Premium feels at not-so-premium price
Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e smartwatch India prices

Wearables

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e smartwatch India prices
Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e launching in India on Jan 19: Expected price, features

Wearables

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e launching in India on Jan 19: Expected price, features
Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e launching in India this month

Wearables

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e launching in India this month
Amazfit GTS 2 Mini buyers to get free strap, assures company

News

Amazfit GTS 2 Mini buyers to get free strap, assures company

हिंदी समाचार

45 दिनों की बैटरी बैक-अप वाले Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e की कीमत लॉन्च से पहले रिवील

PUBG Mobile Unban! भूलकर भी न करें ये गलती, पड़ेगा पछताना

OPPO A94 जल्द हो सकता है लॉन्च, मिला IMDA सर्टिफिकेशन

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip की तरह ही होगा Apple का फोल्डेबल iPhone : रिपोर्ट

7000mAh बैटरी के साथ Samsung Galaxy M62 हुआ स्पॉट, जानें फीचर्स

Latest Videos

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box

Hands On

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra unboxing and first look: Misses out on a lot of things in the box
Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced

News

Samsung Unpacked 2021 Highlights: New Galaxy S21 series and all that was announced
OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

Apple TV+ free subscription to extend until July 2021
Apps
Apple TV+ free subscription to extend until July 2021
Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e smartwatch India prices

Wearables

Amazfit GTS 2e, GTR 2e smartwatch India prices
Oppo A93 5G launched: Price, specifications, availability

Mobiles

Oppo A93 5G launched: Price, specifications, availability
WhatsApp Web users phone numbers showing up on Google: Report

Apps

WhatsApp Web users phone numbers showing up on Google: Report
Apple testing foldable iPhones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

News

Apple testing foldable iPhones like the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers