It seems that having wireless earbuds will soon become a necessity like never before. These days almost every smartphone brand is offering its own set of TWS wireless earphones with a few basic as well as exclusive features. The latest company to join the wireless earbuds category is Amazfit, but it is known for producing some good fitness wearables. It has now launched its first TWS Amazfit Powerbuds audio product with a unique feature up its sleeve, that too at an affordable price.

You will rarely find wireless earbuds with heart rate monitoring for around Rs 7,000. There are a range of earbuds out there, but finding a good one is not as difficult as phones. If you are looking to buy this Amazfit Powerbuds, read our review to know more about how it functions and whether this is a good buy.

Amazfit PowerBuds: Design, comfort

The Amazfit Powerbuds has a stylish design, and the red accent with mesh pattern on the outer surface makes it look unique. At first, we thought that the buds might also lit up, which would have given it a nicer and cool look. Nevertheless, the wireless earbuds offer good build quality and even if you accidentally drop it, you won't notice a dent, unlike OnePlus Buds. The one with the red accent looks much more attractive than the white variant.

Amazfit has nicely designed the earbuds, but the same can’t be said for the case. Yes, it is portable and easy to carry. But, opening the pill-shaped case is a bit confusing. Both the halves of the case are of the same size and the crease that the company has added doesn’t help much identify the opening side. This is especially the case at night. Also, you might find it a bit difficult to fit it in your jean’s pocket, so you will have to stuff it in a small bag. The case has a USB-Type C for charging. There is a LED light on the front, which glows whenever you open the case. So, when the light turns red, it is an indication that the case has very less battery left. You can check the exact battery status in the Amazfit app.

I like the fact that the company has added removable magnetic ear hooks in the case. This is a great way of offering a more secure fit. I guess OnePlus should also offer additional thin silicone covers, or tips with hooks, with its next set of wireless earbuds. The Amazfit PowerBuds are mostly for fitness enthusiasts, and the company has added extra magnetic ear hooks so that they don’t fall off from the ear while working out or when indulged in outdoor activities.

I would like to mention that the company made the right decision as without the hooks I was a bit scared of losing them. In fact, one of them even dropped once when I was just walking. The magnet is strong enough and in our usage, the hooks didn’t slip out. It is worth noting that your experience could be better in terms of fit as everyone has a different ear shape. The good thing is that Amazfit has made space for the magnetic hooks in the case itself, so you won’t lose them and you can attach to the top of earbuds anytime. The company ships four sets of ear tips with the earbuds out of the box.

Touch controls

The Amazfit PowerBuds support touch-based controls, as is the case with most wireless earbuds. You can change the gestures using the Amazfit app. While this is great that you get the options to set the touch controls as per your preference, the experience was most of the hit or miss. You can configure double and triple taps for controlling music, summoning Google Assistant, or for turning on/off Thru mode. During my usage, there were few instances when the earbuds didn’t register my tap and I had to try again and again to enable Thru mode or pause the music.

At first, you will likely be confused about how to manage controls and you will have to memorize different gestures. But, you will learn with time and will not mess up. You can also pick up or end calls by just double-tapping, which adds more confusion as to what was the gestures for others. We noticed that the music stops when you take the earbuds out of your ear. But, this was only the case when you take out the left earbud, which is useful or not depends on preference. So, if you forget how to pause music, you can just remove the left earbud. If you want to listen to music and even talk to someone, you can remove the right bud. The motion sensor even works really well when using YouTube, Netflix, or any other streaming apps.

Sound quality, battery life

With Amazfit PowerBuds, the company has tried to offer a fairly balanced experience. This makes the wireless earphones a decent fit for most music genres. You also get the option to personalize the audio experience by manually tweaking the EQ, which you will find in the Amazfit app. I do believe Poweramp Music Player is a great Android app and offers you advanced equalizer, and you get to set the audio quality and effect as per your preference. But, the experience was not that great when adjusting bass. This new set of wireless earbuds offered clear mids and good enough highs, but some bass-heavy tracks like Animals by Martin Garrix sounded fine and not very thumping. Overall, you will get a very decent experience.

You will find both the mentioned apps in the Google Play Store. There’s also a Thru mode, which is a good addition and lets ambient sounds pass through. So, if you are crossing a road or cycling, you can turn this mode on instead of removing them. In simpler terms, this mode enables you to listen to what is happening around you.

Amazfit is claiming that its wireless earbuds will deliver eight hours of battery life on a single charge. With the case, the company is saying users will get 24 hours of total battery life. In our experience, the Amazfit Powerbuds offered us 6-7 hours on a full charge, and lasted 3 days with the case. Note that the battery life will vary depending on your usage pattern. The charging case has a USB Type-C port for charging, and it can quickly top the battery of earbuds, so you don’t need to worry. It is good for charging the earbuds multiple times. Amazfit says that a 15-minute charge will offer three hours of playback with heart rate tracking turned off. This seemed almost accurate. You will be able to check the case and earbuds battery percentage in the Amazfit app.

Heartrate tracking for workouts, Connectivity

The Amazfit PowerBuds has a PPG heart rate sensor, which monitors your heart rate. You will find this feature only on expensive wireless earphones that fall above Rs 10,000 segment. The sensor is in the right earbud and it contacts your skin to check your heart rate. This new pair of wireless earbuds are good enough for checking heart rate during a workout or if you are going for a run. While it does offer you reasonable heart rate data on a real-time basis, it won’t show heart-rate all the time even when you are not working out. So, if you want to monitor your heart rate all day, you need to buy a fitness band or smartwatch.

The wireless earbuds will at least inform when your heart rate exceeds, but there is no way to pre-set warning value. Also, if the earphones are not in your ears, the Amazfit app still showed false heart rate data, which the company should fix via an update. Once you stop the activity on the app, it will show the heart rate graph, and other activity details, which should be enough at its price point.

In the Amazfit app, there is a workout settings option in the profile section. Here you need to turn on the “Activity heart rate sharing feature.” After this, the Amazfit earbuds will be able to offer you information once you start an activity. For this, you’ll need to visit the home page of the app, and swipe up on the bottom bar to access the activity tools. Then select any activity, press start, and you will witness real-time heart rate on your screen.

The Amazfit Powerdbuds is easy to connect with the phone. In order to pair, you need to press the small button on the case to start the pairing mode. There is a small flashlight on the front of the case that signals that the earbuds are available to pair. You then need to open Bluetooth on your phone and connect. We didn’t have any connectivity issues. Additionally, whenever we removed the wireless earbuds from the case, it immediately connected to the phone.

Amazfit PowerBuds: Should you buy it?

The Amazfit Powerbuds come with a price tag of Rs 6,999 in India. For the same price, you are getting decent sound experience and a heart rate feature, which is available on very expensive wireless earbuds. They offered us great battery life and a good fit with the hooks. All-in-all, you are getting a decent deal if you take all the features into consideration.