The true wireless phenomenon is going great. Both casual listeners and audiophiles have countless options to choose from since the past year. But what about the ones who like their music originating from outside the ears? Well, Bluetooth speakers are the go-to options. Now, TWS has begun hitting Bluetooth speakers too and one of the results is the Ambrane Fireboom – A 20W mini-boombox that throws sound in all directions. Moreover, one that you can twist and separate into two. This is so you can place them on either end of the room and get stereo sound. We’ve had TWS speakers before, but the Fireboom brings more elements to the table than your average Bluetooth blaster. But does that justify its price tag of Rs 5,000? Here’s what we think.

Design, Build

Before you even turn it on, The Ambrane Fireboom is a cool-looking speaker. Put together, the single 20W speaker has mini-woofers on either ends. The silicon strap doesn’t have to be there to hold the two individual speakers together. Instead, it offers a small makeshift stand on the bottom. There’s also a loop on one end that you can use to hook the speaker up to your bag.

When you want to separate the two units, simply remove the strap and twist the speaker counter-clockwise until it slightly snaps. The division between the two units which now have a power of 10W each is angled. This allows you to set the individual units at an angle, to slightly point the mini-woofers towards a direction. There are volume controllers on each of the two units, while the power button on each unit now doubles up as a play/pause button. There are also two separate micro-USB ports on each unit for charging.

We wouldn’t advise placing it like a tower, muffling out one of these. Instead, place the unit on the makeshift stand created around the power buttons. This way, you get an even spread of sound, get bass from the mini-woofers and also have the volume buttons on top.

The Ambrane Fireboom feels solid to touch. The materials used here are of good quality and leave no creaky buttons or easy to break-edges. The speaker is also IPX7 waterproof and can take the occasional splash, making it safe to play next to your pool. However, try not to drop it in.

Audio Performance

Following the design language here, we’ll split the audio performance of the Ambrane Fireboom in two parts too. However, here, things are not equally balanced. First is the sound quality, which simply put is pretty good. The 20W output of the speaker provides a rich output that will not leave you wanting for more.

The mini-woofers on the ends don’t exactly produce the punchy thump you’d expect from them. However, this provides for much more balanced sound output. Playing music on higher volumes will start muffling out the sound slightly. The output is still enjoyable. Hooking the speakers with our laptop, we played Fifa 19 and momentarily felt the fans chanting as if we were in the stadium.

The speaker’s balanced sound makes it a great choice for all kinds of tunes. It actually does low frequency very well. This was evident while playing tracks like For whom the bell tolls by Metallica, and Dogs of War by AC/DC. The full-band version of My Immortal by Evanescence is a great example of how the speaker performs in combinations of high and low frequencies.

The second part is the range. The Ambrane Fireboom frequently kept dropping audio while we were playing music. We observed this with both online, and offline audio, on multiple devices. The problem got worse when you split the unit in two. There were long stretches of uninterrupted music too. But it would suddenly start dropping audio and the issue would persist for a few minutes before going back to normal. We’d say it was a range problem but we observed this even when our devices were very close to the speaker.

Battery life

The battery life on the Ambrane Fireboom was pretty good. The company claims around eight hours of playback on a single charge, and our real-life figures pointed to roughly those numbers too. Eight hours is a pretty good amount of playback considering the rich 20W output you get out of the device. Note that even if you do not use the speaker units separately in stereo mode, you will still have to charge the individual units separately. Once the units are fully depleted, charging the speakers take about three hours.

Verdict

The Ambrane Fireboom speaker is a decent purchase for the Rs 4,999 mark. But it would have been great if not for the frequent drops. It is actually sad to see an otherwise good product let down by such small yet crucial issues. The Fireboom features a good build, creative design and good battery life with great sound – four elements to any good speaker in this segment. However, the frequent sound drops are irritating enough to eventually make you forget the good aspects. Perhaps Ambrane could look into the issue with the Fireboom 2.0? However, for now, the Ambrane Fireboom for this sole reason is a pass from our end.