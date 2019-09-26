Apple again launched three iPhones this year, and the lineup begins with the iPhone 11. The iPhone 11 is the most affordable of the trio, and the spiritual successor to last year’s iPhone XR. I have been spending some time with the new iPhone before sales in India kick off. Here are my iPhone 11 first impressions.

Apple iPhone 11 Design

There are no major changes in the overall iPhone 11 design when compared to the iPhone XR. In fact, from the front you will be hard pressed to differentiate between the two. There are two new colors to choose from (Purple and Green) in addition to the existing iPhone XR colors (Black, White, Yellow and Red).

All the major changes however are at the back. The entry-level iPhone now gets an extra camera lens, and a very visible camera bump. Another noticeable change is the added weight, which is because of the glass protecting the new iPhone. Apple says that this is the strongest glass ever on a smartphone, making it harder to scratch or shatter. It also boasts better water and dust resistance courtesy of IP68 rating.

Display and Internals

As mentioned, there’s not much difference up front. So, you still get a 6.1-inch display with 1792×828 pixels resolution. This is also an LCD display, unlike the OLED on the Pro variants. On paper it may seem like a compromise, but in real-life the difference is marginal. Apple has clearly put a lot of effort into making it among the best LCD panels money can buy. The overall quality and color reproduction is top notch.

Another department in which the iPhone 11 sees a huge upgrade over the iPhone XR is what is under the hood. There is now an A13 Bionic chipset powering the smartphone, which is the most powerful yet. It is too early to comment on the overall performance. But the device has been buttery smooth ever since I took it out of the box.

Traditionally Apple doesn’t reveal the size of the battery powering its iPhones. What we do know however is that the battery on the iPhone 11 will last longer than the iPhone XR.

Cameras

As mentioned, there’s now a second camera lens at the back of the device. The dual-camera setup now features a 12-megapixel f/1.8 wide lens, and a 12-megapixel f/2.4 ultra-wide-angle lens. There’s now a “0.5x” button near the shutter button in the camera app. You tap on this button to switch between cameras, bouncing between ultra-wide and wide cameras with little delay.

Early signs are quite positive, but I will reserve my judgements till I have thoroughly reviewed the iPhone 11. There’s also a new Night Mode, which I can’t wait to test. This is a first for the iPhone lineup, and is similar to what we have seen on the Google and Huawei smartphones. But the photos I have seen online so far are impressive to say the least. Stay tuned for our review.

Apple iPhone 11 first impressions

On paper, the new Apple iPhone 11 quite promising. Apart from being a big upgrade over the iPhone XR, Apple has hit the bull’s eye when it comes to the pricing. Prices for the iPhone 11 in India start from Rs 64,990, which is Rs 12,000 less than the iPhone XR launch price. This is music to the ears of buyers in a price conscious market like India. We are going to look at the iPhone 11 in depth in the coming days, so stay tuned for our review.

