If you are an iPhone user and a fitness enthusiast at the same time, having an Apple Watch makes sense. I have been using an iPhone for a longest time and the current model I am on is the iPhone 13. While the latest iPhone offers quite a few exciting features, I always missed having a compatible smartwatch.

I recently reviewed the Samsung Galaxy Watch 4 but unfortunately, to use the WearOS powered smartwatch I had to move to an Android device since it isn't compatible with my iPhone. Currently, I am using the Apple Watch Series 7, which goes pretty well with my iPhone. If you are an Android phone user this one isn't for you.

This is the first Apple Watch that I have used in my eight years in the tech media industry, so I was extremely fascinated at first. The Apple Watch Series 7 looks premium and offers a sturdy build at the same time.

Personally, the Apple Watch Series 7 is one of the best-looking smartwatches I have ever used. Whether it is the premium Samsung watches or ones from Fossil or other brands, the Apple Watch Series 7 offers a gorgeous design and along with it a sturdy build quality.

Even Apple claims that this one is the most “durable” Apple Watch yet. The company further claims that the Watch Series 7 is “over twice as thick at its tallest point than Apple Watch Series 6” and also that the “front crystal has been redesigned with a flat base, creating a sturdier shape more resistant to cracks.”

Display

While I personally liked the overall design of the Apple Watch Series 7, if you are already on other of the previous generation watches like the Watch Series 6 or even 5 or even the SE, you may not find much difference in terms of looks. Except that the new smartwatch offers a much bigger display. There are several watch faces as well but the Apple Watch still doesn’t support third party watch face support.

The Always On Retina display of the Apple Watch Series 7 is the biggest ever in an Apple Watch. Be it messages, emails, or any other notifications, everything is visible quite clearly on the smartwatch. In fact, it also allows users to respond to all notifications. But I didn’t have a very smooth experience in responding to messages or emails.

The Outlook app isn’t very well optimized in the Apple Watch Series 7 series. So, most of the time, I had to switch to my iPhone to reply to all notifications. The keypad of the smartwatch is too cluttered and that interrupts the overall typing experience.

The touch experience is also smooth and so is switching from one app to another or one workout mode to another is a breeze.

As per the viewing experience, the Apple Watch Series 7 looks appealing in indoors, but the outdoor performance could have been much better in my opinion. Inside of home, the screen of the Watch Series 7 gets pretty bright and also offers a good viewing and reading experience. But the situation outside the home gets little tricky. Under the scorching sun, the display of the smartwatch doesn’t look clear even with maximum brightness.

Health tracking

One of the best things about the Apple Watch Series 7 is that how much it takes care of me. The frequent reminders to move around or take a walk helped me be more active than I usually am. It offers several health features such as the heart rate monitor, blood oxygen measuring and much more. The Watch Series 7 also helped reduce the screen time on iPhone as I could do most of the things in the watch. This is one problem that I always had and the new Watch Series 7 solves it.

In my 10 days of using the Apple Watch, the steps tracking seemed quite accurate. Days when I couldn’t reach my goal the watch also made me feel quite guilty about it. The Apple Watch also lets you measure your ECG, but it is a tricky process. You will need to measure your ECG using the app installed within the health app, which comes preinstalled with your iPhone.

Since the pandemic, most people have mainly shifted to indoor workout instead of hitting the gym. It is good to see Apple Watch Series 7 bring health tracking features not just for outdoors but indoors as well. The smartwatch alerts users every few hours and motivates to achieve the set daily target.

Battery

This is one of the few areas where I feel the Apple Watch Series 7 could have been better in my opinion. With heart rate tracking and other notifications turned on, the Apple Watch Series 7 last me for one full day. This means, you will need to charge the smartwatch every single day. I used the Apple Watch to check notifications, steps tracking, exercise monitoring, heart rate and blood oxygen monitoring, responding to emails and messages and much more.

Another drawback is that it takes quite some time to charge the smartwatch fully. Ideally it is better to put the Apple Watch Series 7 on charge at night and plug it out in the morning. The watch brings the new Magnetic USB-C cable, but you will need your own power adapter as the retail box doesn’t include that.

Who should buy Apple Watch Series 7

The Apple Watch Series 7 comes at Rs 41,900 for the 41mm version and at Rs 44,900 for the 45mm version in India for the aluminum case models.

Some of the best things about the new Apple Watch are — the sturdy design, bigger display, health features and smart features and frequently alerts. It also let me make or receive calls but I often had to switch to my iPhone since the voice of the caller wasn’t very clear on the watch. One of the few areas where I believe the Apple Watch Series 7 could have been better is the battery.

So, the question that arises now is – should you buy the Apple Watch Series 7? Well, if you never owned an Apple Watch and have no budget constraints, this one makes sense. But if your budget is limited and you still hope to get premium experience, go for the Watch SE.

Few features that the budget Watch SE misses are – blood oxygen monitoring and ECG. Most of the other features are similar, of course you won’t get the premium design and display experience of the Watch Series 7 in the affordable version.

In case you are currently using the Watch Series 6 or event Series 4 and 5, I don’t see too many reasons for you to spend extra buck to upgrade to the latest iteration. Unless, you are a Apple fan and want to stay updated with the latest models.