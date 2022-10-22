Apple Watch Series 8 Review: The best smartwatch money can buy

Let’s face it; the smartwatch industry has not grown as much as we expected in recent years. Sure, there are some great smartwatches on the market, but they are not exactly flying off the shelves. However, things may change soon. Apple has recently launched its new Watch Series 8 with a lot of new features that could potentially make this device a game changer in the smartwatch industry. Also Read - Top affordable flagship phones to buy in India right now: From iPhone 13 to Motorola Edge 30 Ultra

There is no doubt that Apple's smartwatches have been dominating the market for some time now. The first generation of Apple Watches was a success, and it looks like the company's strategy to continuously improve and update its devices will keep users hooked on them for some time. This article discusses everything you need to know about Apple Watch Series 8, so if you're thinking about buying one or waiting for other alternatives before making your final decision, keep reading!

What’s New in the Apple Watch Series 8?

The Apple Watch Series 8 has some new features that weren't present in the previous versions. The highlights among these include:

• More innovative display: The display on Apple Watch Series 8 is a Certified IP6X dust-resistant, always-on edge-to-edge display. Even though the dimensions are the same as its predecessor (not that anyone is complaining), the series 8 comes with a slightly curved screen and new watch face options, including “Astronomy,” “Lunar,” “Metropolitan,” and “Modular.”

• Best in class health features: The Series 8 has more fitness tracking abilities than the Series 7. It comes with built-in temperature sensing for deeper insights into women’s health, Sleep stages to better understand your sleep, Crash Detection to get help in an emergency, and an enhanced Workout app.

Why is the Apple Watch Series 8 a Game Changer?

If you have used or seen the Series 7 Apple Watch, you may not be able to notice the difference between the two devices. However, if you have used any other smartwatch, you would know the difference between a good smartwatch and a bad one. The Series 8 Apple Watch is a game-changer in the smartwatch industry for several reasons.

Firstly, Apple has introduced Crash detection feature in the new watch series 8. It can automatically detect the impact with the help of built-in sensor fusion algorithm that uses a new gyroscope, an accelerometer with the highest dynamic range in any smartwatch and other sensors to determine whether you’ve been in a car accident.

This vital feature can automatically call for assistance. If needed, your emergency contact will be notified, and you’ll immediately receive a call from emergency responders.

Additionally, one of the most significant improvements in the Watch 8 is the ability to monitor variations in body temperature as you sleep, using a dual-sensor setup for more precise readings. The Series 8 can determine the last time a woman had ovulation, if you have a menstrual cycle, by using your body temperature data.

The WatchOS 9 offers you much more when it comes to fitness. Its advanced health monitoring capabilities go well with the new workout app that is more feature-rich than ever. The watch shows more information about your heart health and sleep quality and has a new medication app to boot.

What I loved about the series 8 is that the display allows you to see and track much more fitness data while exercising. Simply flip the digital crown to get new views of stats, including activity rings, heart rate zones, power, and elevation.

I used Apple watch series 8 to keep track of my physical activities during my most recent cycling regimen. It goes without saying that the watch accurately captured the data.

The Apple Watch Series 8 remains my go-to choice because of these improvements, in addition to an already unmatched user experience and app variety that have been further enhanced by watchOS 9.

Design and Display

The series 8 is available in Midnight, Starlight, Silver, and Product Red colors. It seems like Apple has moved away from the Green and Blue shades of the Series 7 for good. The 1.6- or 1.9-inch display, which varies in size according to the casing you choose, is the key feature of the Series 8 design. Even though the dimensions are the same, it is nevertheless amazing thanks to its thin bezels, vibrant colors, and an exceptional peak brightness of 1,000 nits, which makes it simple to use even under strong direct sunlight.

Additionally, it features Apple’s always-on display technology, which constantly displays a dimmed version of the watch face. It is nevertheless useful to be able to quickly check the time or the weather by looking down without having to press the display to wake it.

The Digital Crown feels amazing in your hands when you scroll through menus or notifications. To switch between apps or launch any app, you can simply press the side button that is located beneath it. Apple’s band system is one of the simplest to use when you’re ready to put on a new watch band. The Series 8 still sticks to 41mm and 45mm case sizes, that means your old bands can be used in the new watch based on which model they are designed for.

Battery life and performance

Testing shows around 18 hours of use provided by the battery, which is the same as with the Series 7. You’ll comfortably go through the day, and if you forgot to charge it overnight or didn’t charge it at all, you might have up to 10–20% left the next morning, though, as always, that final 10% seems to go rather quickly if you have sleep monitoring turned on.

Thanks to the dual-core S8 CPU, performance is really swift; Siri is also a lot quicker now than in the past. All the apps perform without a hitch, and you can fool around with your watch without worries.

Verdict

The Apple Watch Series 8 is more of an update than an upgrade on its predecessor, with an affordable starting price of Rs 45,900. But it’s definitely worth buying. Apple has made incredible strides in healthcare and fitness features with this addition to its watch series. Personally, I love the idea behind the temperature sensor function and its use for tracking menstrual cycles and ovulation dates.

With its new features like temperature sensing and crash detection, improvements to the display, making considerable adjustments to the sensors, and the new WatchOS 9, the Apple Watch Series 8 is a wise purchase for Apple fans and especially users of the Watch Series 4, Series 5, Series 6, and SE who want to upgrade.