comscore Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review (PC, Xbox Series X)
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review (PC, Xbox Series X): An epic yet endless adventure
Review

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla review (PC, Xbox Series X): An epic yet endless adventure

Reviews

With Valhalla, the Assasin’s Creed franchise gives you a gameplay experience involving the Vikings plundering England. Read our full review.

Assasin's Creed Valhalla (4)

The Assasin’s Creed franchise is at a stage where it is exploring various cultures in different time periods while keeping in touch with its old-school assassin-based gameplay. After a fairly enjoyable Odyssey, Valhalla is the next installment and it promises to let you take on a Viking establishing presence in England. The trailers have been promising and for fans of the franchise, there’s a lot in store. Also Read - Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: Eivor’s Fate trailer released

A lot – that’s the key thing about Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. Unlike the previous games, Valhalla isn’t trying to force you into living the life of an assassin. You start as a Viking and you shape your story based on your decisions. You decide the pace of your career mode. It is you who is in control of your gameplay. The setting of Valhalla is as such that you might struggle to complete the game even after years. Also Read - Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6 goes official, Assassin's Creed Valhalla extended gameplay and more

I tried my hands on Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on both PC as well as Xbox Series X. I won’t deep dive into system requirements but I can assure you need a beefed-up PC enjoy Valhalla the way it is meant to be played (oops, did I just quote NVIDIA?). I initially played the game on a gaming laptop with a GTX 1050 and the experience was bad. On the Xbox Series X, it worked like a charm, especially with my 4K TV. Also Read - Assassin's Creed Valhalla launch date revealed at Ubisoft event; check gameplay and more

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla: What’s the story this time?

Assasin's Creed Valhalla

In Valhalla, you start as Eivor, a Viking who has to settle and conquer ancient England with a clan. Now, Eivor can either be a male or female, depending upon your preferences. I, for instance, chose to go ahead as a female Eivor just to see how the story accepts a female warrior character. The game lets you explore parts of the icy Norway before you head over to England to start afresh. There’s a lot of fighting, lots of plundering, lots of raids, and lots of moving around the world. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla has a story that will need 60 hours of your life. Also, if you are into history, you will find a lot of references to the documented history of the Nordic regions as well as old England ruled by Saxons and Danes.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla gameplay: Is it as good as the trailer?

Almost. If you have fancied the world of Vikings and all the brave stuff they did, you will fall in love with Valhalla from the moment you set foot as Eivor in Norway. Valhalla, like all previous Assasin’s Creed titles, has a deep story and if you buy it, you are in for a cinematic experience. Ubisoft has worked hard on getting the smallest of details just right, and for those who care about a good plot, you will find it aplenty in Valhalla. Right from the cutscenes to dialogues during raids/missions, everything feels wholesome.

Assasin's Creed Valhalla

Do note that I have only talked about the story so far. Valhalla’s gameplay is up there with the best period games have to offer. There are hundreds of battles to be fought, hundreds of enemies camps to loot, so much stuff to explore and cater to the main storyline. I wish there was all the time in the world to see it all before writing this review.

Hence, I will leave it upon you to explore the rest of Valhalla but I have seen enough to talk about it. In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, you can take on England on foot, horses, boats, ships, and even your raven (your winged assistant who is crucial during raids and missions). Similar to all Assassin’s Creed games, you can interact with people, jump off ledges, climb walls as well as trees, and even assassinate enemies.

The game begins in all its mighty as you reach England. Valhalla asks you to build and maintain a settlement of your Raven Clan. How do you do that? You go on raids initially to nearby monasteries and villages to loot essentials. Once you collect the supplies, you can use them to build houses as well as shops. You also have to look for iron ore across the world to forge weapon upgrades. Additionally, there are crates and boxes to loot in order to unlock new weapons, tattoos, and several other stuff that I couldn’t bother about.

Eventually, the gameplay gets tougher and you have to fight harder enemies. From clan leaders to archers to mystic creatures, Eivor (your character) has to triumphs with the help of upgrades to fighting abilities, weapons, and your clan. Upgrading the melee and stealth skills are crucial in order to complete raids.

Assasin's Creed Valhalla

The variety of weapons is scarce and you have to choose cleverly as to what works for you. In my instance, I found the cloak weighing down Eivor, hence I kept her without it to perform moves faster and beat enemies easily. It does require time to learn the upgrade system for both weapons as well as abilties.

The combat is exciting, and honestly, brutal. Be prepared to see decapacitated heads, arms, and legs of your enemies flying away in the air. The Assasin fighting techniques are there but I seldom found them to be useful – you are a Viking after all and you have to fight with honor. Getting stealthy in enemy territory helps to reduce the combat difficulty but you have to be prepared to do some button-tapping.

While on horses or boats, you can use your bow to shoot down targets. You can drive them on your own or let the computer do the driving – I chose the latter the most so as to enjoy the massive and beautiful England while traveling. Of course, you have the option to Fast Travel your way around large parts of the map.

Assasin's Creed Valhalla

There are several miscellaneous activities to take part in as well. You can have a drinking game with the village folks, or help a trader with his business, or get tattoos. Exploration is the biggest thing you have to do in Valhalla and if you want to just roam around learning different lands, you will be in love with what this game has to offer.

Valhalla isn’t a mindless enemy-slashing fest. I found some of the raids pushing my grey cells to successfully acquire it. Odin’s view comes as a relief while solving tricky puzzles in the diverse outdoors of the game. Some story missions require you to investigate the truth and give your own decision – this made me think twice about the characters, eventually pulling me deeper into the game.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla graphics: Is it interesting to be in?

I think there’s no Assassin’s Creed title in history that lacked an engaging world. Assassin’s Creed 4 was mostly based on naval combat but it had a diverse world to enjoy. Valhalla easily has the best world this franchise has to offer. I fell in love with its rendition of Norway and I was willing to spend more time exploring it. As soon as you are teleported to England, it becomes necessary to invest more time in the game.

Assasin's Creed Valhalla

Valhalla’s England is detailed to the D. The human settlements look real and so do the countrysides. Every single bush and tree feels authentic. The world does not feel repetitive and I bet you can get lost marveling at just a small portion of the world. I spent a lot of time towards the coastal areas and I still can’t get enough of it. It is so beautiful.

Adding to that beauty is the superb lighting system. Even without ray-tracing and DLSS, Valhalla’s world looks photorealistic at times, and coupled with the detailed textures, it is a treat for the eyes. I recommend playing Valhalla on a 4K TV with a beefed-up PC or any of the next-gen consoles to get the best experiences. Trust me, effects of the fog, sunshine gleaming through the trees, splashing water in the narrow rivers, blood fountains, and dust – these effects need to be seen on a big display.

Assasin's Creed Valhalla

Mission out on ray tracing for Valhalla is a letdown and I feel the game could have looked even better with those. That said, this is a great-looking game and if you just got a new Xbox or an Nvidia RTX-toting gaming PC, I believe you won’t have much to complain about the graphics. It is on par with the current-gen 2020 titles.

Conclusion

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla can be best described as an endless adventure involving the heroic Vikings and living their tales. The story involved me greatly but the length of it bored me after a while. I wish the creators made the story compact but the fact Valhalla has the best launch sales in the history of the franchise proves otherwise. This is a game that will keep you engaged and if you manage not to get bored, you will love the exploration. It is quite similar to Red Dead Redemption 2 in its story progression pace.

Assasin's Creed Valhalla

What adds to Valhalla’s experience is the beautifully created world and the stunning graphics it is rendered in. There are a few bugs but Ubisoft is fixing them at a faster pace than I would have ever imagined.

Should you buy it? I don’t know about you but I get to have my reviewer’s copy for a few more days and you will find me hooked to my Xbox Series X until Christmas. The prices are high initially but if you are on PC, you should wait for discounts on Steam or Ubisoft Connect during the festive seasons. Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is epic in many ways and is quite literally one of the best, if not the best, interactive entertainment experiences you can have in 2020.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: November 19, 2020 10:50 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

Realme sold over 8.3 million devices during festive sales period of 45 days
News
Realme sold over 8.3 million devices during festive sales period of 45 days
Assassin s Creed Valhalla review (PC, Xbox Series X): An endless adventure

Reviews

Assassin s Creed Valhalla review (PC, Xbox Series X): An endless adventure

Apple reduces App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers

News

Apple reduces App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers

PUBG Mobile India FAQ: We answer all important questions

Gaming

PUBG Mobile India FAQ: We answer all important questions

iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate

News

iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

Realme sold over 8.3 million devices during festive sales period of 45 days

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages released for everyone in India

Apple reduces App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers

iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate

Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Oxygen OS rated the most preferred OS, we talk to OnePlus

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Ditch negativity, hatred of online world for balanced digital life

Related Topics

Related Stories

Assassin s Creed Valhalla review (PC, Xbox Series X): An endless adventure

Reviews

Assassin s Creed Valhalla review (PC, Xbox Series X): An endless adventure
Assassin s Creed Valhalla: Eivor s Fate trailer released

Gaming

Assassin s Creed Valhalla: Eivor s Fate trailer released
Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6 goes official, Assassin's Creed Valhalla extended gameplay and more

Gaming

Ubisoft Forward: Far Cry 6 goes official, Assassin's Creed Valhalla extended gameplay and more
Assassin's Creed Valhalla launch date revealed

Gaming

Assassin's Creed Valhalla launch date revealed
Super Mario Bros copy auctioned for over Rs 85 lakhs

Gaming

Super Mario Bros copy auctioned for over Rs 85 lakhs

हिंदी समाचार

JioPhone की कीमत में जल्द होगी 300 रुपये की बढ़ोत्तरी, जानें नई कीमत

WhatsApp का चैट गायब होने वाला फीचर भारत में हुआ रोल आउट, इस तरह करें इस्तेमाल

Flipkart Quiz Answers 19 November 2020 : आसान से सवालों के जवाब फ्लिपकार्ट पर जीताएंगा शानदार इनाम

भारत में अब तक नहीं आ पाया 5G, चीन ने शुरू की 6G की टेस्टिंग

OPPO ने टीज किया Find X3 फ्लैगशिप स्मार्टफोन, डिस्पले में होगा बड़ा अपग्रेड

Latest Videos

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android

Features

How to Get iPhone's Access Dot Feature on Android
Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about

News

Apple Silicon Mac Event: Everything you need to know about
Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About

Features

Top 6 Secret Android Features You Didn't Know About
Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

Features

Top 5 Instagram tips and tricks

News

Realme sold over 8.3 million devices during festive sales period of 45 days
News
Realme sold over 8.3 million devices during festive sales period of 45 days
WhatsApp Disappearing Messages released for everyone in India

News

WhatsApp Disappearing Messages released for everyone in India
Apple reduces App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers

News

Apple reduces App Store fees to 15 per cent for small developers
iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate

News

iPhone 12 Pro Max gets best smartphone display award by Display Mate
Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India

News

Redmi Note 9 Pro reportedly getting stable Android 11 update in India

new arrivals in india

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

14,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

24,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

49,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers