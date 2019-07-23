Asus ROG Phone 2 First Impressions: Big power, built for gamers

Asus’ second generation gaming smartphone, the Asus ROG Phone 2, went official in China on Monday. Just like its predecessor, the ROG Phone 2 packs some super impressive hardware keeping high-performance gaming in mind. The big screen, powerful hardware flagship gaming smartphone from Asus world’s first ever smartphone to feature Qualcomm’s improved flagship mobile SoC – the Snapdragon 855 Plus.

From the original ROG Phone, Asus has also improved upon display and it now offers 120Hz refresh rate. Not just that, the handset offers best-in-class 6,000mAh battery, three different layers of cooling solutions to keep the device performance in check, a variety of gaming accessories and more. I got a chance to briefly use the device at a special press briefing in New Delhi, and here are my first impressions of the Asus ROG Phone 2.

Asus ROG Phone 2 First Look: Big, Bold, Beast

Considering that the Asus ROG Phone 2 got a bigger screen and massive 6,000mAh battery, I first wanted to hold the device and check, if that has led to the device being heavy and uncomfortable. To my surprise, the phone felt alright in hands, and weight distribution felt perfect despite its on paper 240 grams body weight. Even with the protective cover (Aero Case), the phone didn’t feel heavy. Since it’s a gaming centric smartphone, Asus has kept the dimensions of the phone in check.

The company during the briefing session explained, how the design process involved a lot of data to keep the phone to a certain length where the finger spacing in landscape would remain perfect for all gamers. The company has also said to have improved Air Trigger controls. In terms of on paper dimensions, the ROG Phone 2 measure at 170.99×77.6×9.78mm.

At the front, the Asus ROG Phone 2 packs a massive 6.59-inch full-HD+ (1080 x 2340 pixels) AMOLED display with 120Hz refresh rate. Asus claims that it is world’s first phone with 240Hz touch response, 1ms response time, and offers 70 percent FPS stability. The display is 10-bit HDR, gets a Corning Gorilla Glass 6 protection and an in-display fingerprint sensor.

Asus ROG Phone 2: Most powerful hardware and battery

Apart from the class-leading 120Hz display, the ROG Phone 2 is world’s first to feature Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC clocked at 2.9GHz. This powerful processor is backed by 8GB and 12GB of LPDDR4X RAM. Asus has used UFS 3.0 internal storage which is 128GB for the 8GB RAM variant and 512GB for the 12GB RAM variant.

The ROG Phone 2 comes equipped with dual front-facing stereo speakers with DTS: X Ultra support. These are 5 magnet speakers, which are now 2.5x louder than the original ROG Phone. Asus has incorporated four noise cancelling microphones. The vibrating motor has also been improved and gamers will experience 3D vibration effect along X and Y-axis.

As it is also one of the big highlight, the ROG Phone 2 packs a massive 6,000mAh battery. It is supported by Quick Charge 4.0 fast charging by Qualcomm. Asus says that it has used two ICs, one in the supplied 30W fast charger and one in the phone. The device can charge up to 4,000mAh battery (which is 66 percent of the total battery capacity), in just 58 minutes. Your traditional 3A USB Type-C cable and QC 4.0 charger will offers similar charging speeds as well.

Asus ROG Phone 2: Gaming accessories

In addition to the phone, Asus also unveiled various accessories for the ROG Phone 2. For cooling, now you have redesigned versions of clip-on AeroActive Cooler 2 fan. It is now four times quieter and provides directional air, which straight hits the vent at the back. The company claims that keeps the thermal temperature 5 degrees lower. It fits in the side-mounted proprietary connector just like the first ROG Phone. It also gets an extra USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio port on the bottom edge of AeroActive Cooler 2.

Asus has also released second generation dual-screen TwinView dock. It adds the second screen to the ROG Phone 2, and is also 120Hz refresh rate display panel. There is a new gamepad attachment called ROG Kunai Gamepad. It looks like a conventional console remote but can be dismantled and get attached at the ends of phone using ROG Kunai bumper.

Asus ROG Phone 2: Initial impressions

On paper, the Asus ROG Phone 2 looks like an extraordinary piece of hardware for gamers. I got the chance to use the device for a bit, and I was truly blown away with the things it is capable of doing. The 3D vapor chamber, PCB air vents on chassis, 3D vibration effect and more such things makes it the well thought of hardware around. There are a lot of claims from Asus, but we will test those out in our full review. For my initial impressions, the Asus ROG Phone 2 is a beast of a gaming device that one should definitely look at.

Features Asus ROG Phone Asus ROG Phone 2 Price 69999 – Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core SoC Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 Plus SoC OS Android 8.1 Oreo Android 9 Pie Display 6-inch full HD+, 18:9 aspect ratio AMOLED-6.59-inch, FHD+, 19.5:9 aspect ratio-2340x1080pixels Internal Memory 8GB RAM with 512GB storage Up to 12GB RAM + 512GB storage Rear Camera 12MP + 8MP Dual – 48MP + 13MP Front Camera 8MP 24MP Battery 4,000mAh 6,000mAh

