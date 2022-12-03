ASUS ROG Phone 6 review: A gaming phone that charms with its wits and style

Asus ROG Phone 6 arrives in India
India is one of the largest mobile gaming markets in the world with 810 million mobile internet users and an estimated 435 million online players. In May 2022, Android held a 95.1 percent market share among mobile devices in India. iOS was a distant second with 3.88 percent, despite a good sales performance over the past year. Thanks to the drastic increase in the demand of gaming-oriented smartphones, various original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) have started coming up with gaming focused phones. In this chain, Asus, the company known for making gaming smartphones added a new feather to its cap by launching the ROG 6 series in the Indian market. The series consists of two smartphones – Asus ROG Phone 6 and Asus ROG Phone 6 Pro. This smartphone series comes with flagship features such as the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor, 6,000mAh battery and AMOLED display. The Asus ROG Phone 6, which is the star of today’s review, packs 12GB RAM with 256GB storage and comes with a price tag of Rs 71,999. The handset is offered in White and Black colour options. We used the 256GB variant of the ROG Phone 6 in Black for around a week and here is what we think about the latest gaming phone.
Asus ROG Phone 6 review: Display and Design
In terms of design, the Asus ROG Phone 6 looks like a real beast thanks to its aesthetic appeal. The smartphone houses two USB-C ports on the base and one on the left side that would allow you to easily charge your phone while playing games. The front is mostly a huge screen with a selfie camera hole. The rear has a small “Dare to Play” RGB logo, and a tri-camera/LED flash array. Volume, power, and two gaming-specific touch-sensitive shoulder buttons are all located on the right side of the device. The device also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. For protection, the handsets offer a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus on the top along with other features such as IPX4 water-resistant certification, which means the device can sustain accidental water splashes. Coming to the display, the ROG Phone 6 is equipped with a 6.78-inch 165 Hz AMOLED display with 720 Hz touch-sampling rate and 23ms ultra-low touch latency. The display can be set to 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz, or 165Hz for better gaming experience. The display comes with HDR10+ support that enables you to play games in their highest settings. The colours reproduced on the screen are very bright, vivid, and punchy and during our review we simply loved watching web series. The smartphone is worth buying for those who are looking for a perfect device for streaming online content as well as taking the gaming experience to the next level.