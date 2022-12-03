ASUS ROG Phone 6 review: A gaming phone that charms with its wits and style

2 / 6

Asus ROG Phone 6 review: Display and Design

In terms of design, the Asus ROG Phone 6 looks like a real beast thanks to its aesthetic appeal. The smartphone houses two USB-C ports on the base and one on the left side that would allow you to easily charge your phone while playing games. The front is mostly a huge screen with a selfie camera hole. The rear has a small “Dare to Play” RGB logo, and a tri-camera/LED flash array. Volume, power, and two gaming-specific touch-sensitive shoulder buttons are all located on the right side of the device. The device also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack. For protection, the handsets offer a layer of Corning’s Gorilla Glass Victus on the top along with other features such as IPX4 water-resistant certification, which means the device can sustain accidental water splashes. Coming to the display, the ROG Phone 6 is equipped with a 6.78-inch 165 Hz AMOLED display with 720 Hz touch-sampling rate and 23ms ultra-low touch latency. The display can be set to 60Hz, 90Hz, 120Hz, 144Hz, or 165Hz for better gaming experience. The display comes with HDR10+ support that enables you to play games in their highest settings. The colours reproduced on the screen are very bright, vivid, and punchy and during our review we simply loved watching web series. The smartphone is worth buying for those who are looking for a perfect device for streaming online content as well as taking the gaming experience to the next level.