ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Review : Gaming PC, Graphic cards, Price in India
  ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review: Come for the looks stay for the value
ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop Review: Come for the looks stay for the value

The ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop is the newest entrant from the Taiwanese company. Here's our review.

4.5/5

The gaming PC market has been rather stead to be blunt. And though there is new hardware being introduced every year, no remarkable new technology has been introduced for a while now. But that does not mean that a desktop with good hardware is not required. There are new games and software being introduced every day and they definitely require better specs than they did. To this end, ASUS has introduced the ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop which falls under the bracket of a budget gaming PC. The prices of the ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop begins at Rs 65,990. But the one we received had higher than the base specs and is priced at Rs 1,19,990. So without any further ado, here’s the review of the ASUS ROG Strix GA15 Gaming Desktop. Also Read - ASUS TUF A15 featuring AMD Ryzen R5-4600H now available on Amazon India

Design and look of the ASUS ROG Strix GA15

The ROG Strix GA15 is definitely one of the fancier looking budget gaming desktop available in the market right now. Though for those that build their own desktops from scratch, there are innumerable options in terms of cases and lighting. I believe that ASUS has done an appreciable job designing the ROG Strix GA15. The desktop comes with streaks of grille for letting in air on the front which are in different directions. The front of the case has a long strip of RGB lights which can be customized along with the lights in the case on ROG Armoury Crate app. The front panel houses the ROG logo and power button as well. There is a headphone stand included as well which pops out from the top left half. Also Read - Flipkart Laptop Bonanza sale: Check HP, Dell, Asus, Acer laptops under Rs 60,000

The left hand panel on the case is made of tempered glass with the ROG branding which essentially shows the inside. There are not many budget desktops from brands that come with this feature yet. The top panel also houses air inlets along with a quick access panel for headphones, mic, a USB-C connector as well as a USB 3.2 connector. The right panel of the device is basically solid but it does have some holes in it to accommodate air circulation. The rear panel houses the connectors as usual which include a PS/2 keyboard, PS/2 mouse, DVI-D, D-Sub, RJ45, two USB 3.2 Gen 2 Type-A, 4 USB 3.2 Gen 1 Type-A and three 3.5mm audio ports. Also Read - Asus ROG III 12GB RAM variant spotted in benchmarks

The design of the ROG Strix GA15 is efficient which makes sure that the airflow is efficient enough and even though there was no liquid cooling involved. But CPU temperatures did go a tad higher than expected when running heavy duty games. But besides that, the cooling is mostly efficient. The RGB of the inside of the case definitely makes it stand out from the competition out there.

Performance

Moving on to the real question of how the ROG Strix GA15 performs, we set you out with the specs of the device. The unit we received featured a AMD Ryzen 7 3700X processor along with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti 6GB GDDR6 GPU. Though it was not mentioned, I did open up the case and check out the power supply to be a 500W unit. It also features a single stick of 16GB DDR4 at 3200MHz, a 1TB M.2 NVMe PCIe SSD on an AMD B450 motherboard from ASUS.

While Desktop PCs are known for their over the top performance values, in reality one does not always need an over the top PC to play all the games that are out there at a desirable FPS that their monitor can support. For the most part gamers looking at PCs at the budget segment are usually happy with their PC if it runs at a decent 60-90 FPS for AAA games.

And that is exactly what ASUS has cracked with the ROG Strix GA15. I am usually more into multiplayer games and regularly play Rainbow Six Siege, Counter Strike Global Offensive and Dota 2, and FPS were well over 120 for both these games at highest graphics settings. Besides this Call of Duty: Warzone and Valorant both offered 60-90 FPS for most of the time. Even when I tried running Valorant and Rainbow Six Siege at the same time, the PC didn’t seem to buckle under the pressure and able to run both games satisfactorily.

Besides this I did run 3D Mark benchmarks for the device with Time Spy and Sky Diver. The ROG Strix GA15 scored 6,364 on Time Spy and 38,311 on Sky Diver. Both of which categorize this just below a regular gaming PC performance, but higher than those of general gaming laptops. But one issue that I did run into was that 3D Mark just could not parse the specs of the device during the tests. We have approached ASUS with the issue and will update it as and when they notify us.

Should you buy the ASUS ROG Strix GA15?

The ROG Strix GA15 is one desktop in the ROG lineup from ASUS that is on point. With its pricing as well as the performance of the device, the company has hit the sweet spot. The combination of the specs as well as the pricing is well balanced to make it attractive for the buyers. Besides, the design of the ROG Strix GA15 definitely makes it stand out when compared to the competition. This is a recommended buy.

  Published Date: June 15, 2020 12:53 PM IST

