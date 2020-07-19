Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Taiwanese gaming component and computer manufacturer Asus recently launched a whole lineup of TUF laptops and ROG desktops. Among those was the Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop, a budget gaming offering in an expansive product lineup. The TUF range of the laptop starts from Rs 60,999. We received a device from Asus and here’s our review of it. Also Read - ASUS TUF A15 featuring AMD Ryzen R5-4600H now available on Amazon India

Design of Asus TUF A15

The Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop definitely looks different from its predecessors. The laptop comes with a matte finish on top with the TUF logo emblazoned in the middle. Once the display is lifted into position, the hand rest and other regions have a lateral texture which prevents the hands from slipping. The top of the keyboard is also textured and houses vents that pull in air. The hot air is then expelled from the lateral end. Besides the vent on the top, there are vents on the bottom as well in a hexagonal pattern that take in air. Also Read - Asus TUF FX505G Laptop Review: Something more than just stock

One of the most appreciable aspects of this laptop is its cooling technique. The vent design keeps it cool and does not let the user experience the heat on while using the keyboard. I have used this to game intensely and still didn’t feel the keyboard heating up. The display of the laptop comes with thin bezels and the portion on top that houses the camera extends a little which helps with lifting the display when the laptop is closed, a great design touch.

The right and left hand panels of the laptop features the interface ports. These include a combo audio jack, two USB Type-A 3.2 (Gen 1) ports, a Type-C USB 3.2 (Gen 2) with display support, a DP1.4 1, a Type-A USB2.0, a RJ45 LAN jack for LAN insert, one HDMI port with HDMI support 2.0b and a AC adapter port. But in terms of pure look, the Asus TUF A15 , definitely stands out with its angular design and buttons.

Performance

The variant of the Asus TUF A15 that we received for review features an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU, 16GB DDR4 3,200MHz RAM with 512GB Nvme SSD and 1TB HDD. The unit is available at a retail price of Rs 94,990 in India.

Now, I tested out this laptop intensively and it kept up with it’s performance through thick and thin, though it wasn’t without its faults. For the most part, the laptop could keep things up even with games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Monster Hunter: World, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. I played these games in the highest possible graphics settings and the laptop was able to hold fps over 75 in most of them.

But what I played most was Valorant, along with Counter Strike Global Offensive, Dota 2 and Rainbow Six Siege. And in these games the FPS counter was over the 120 mark. Here I have to mention that the 144Hz display of the device did make things rather impressive to view. Especially when playing games like Valorant, Counter Strike and Rainbow Six Siege, the high refresh rate display helped with avoiding stutters and perfect aiming.

I ran 3D Mark where it scored 5,571 and was ranked just below the average for gaming laptops. It had a graphics score of 5,465 on Time Spy and a CPU score of 6,263. The high CPU score was evident with the new series of AMD Ryzen 4000 chips. The laptop handled video editing rather well and was able to render long complex videos without a hitch.

While the design is ingenious for the price segment, I did face overheating issue where the laptop froze 3-4 times in the three weeks I used it. I even encountered a blue screen of death and there didn’t seem any apparent reason for it. This might just come across as unusual and could be an issue with the unit I used.

But two other aspects of the laptop that are rather appreciable are its battery life and the speakers on it. The battery life on the laptop makes it easily last almost two hours while gaming full load. The Asus TUF A15 uses a 90Wh battery which will pull through for most players on lets say a flight across the country. As for the audio quality, it is rather impressive in terms of volume as well as audio clarity.

The keyboard has an RGB backlight which can be controlled with the Armoury Crate app and is rather comfortable to type on. The WASD keys on the keyboard is transparent unlike the other keys which gives a quick visual reference while gaming.

Verdict

The Asus TUF A15 is a well performing machine for its price range. Asus has hit the nail on the head with its objective of offering a budget device that can effectively run AAA games. Add to that the excellent battery and audio capabilities, the Asus TUF A15 does come off rather well in comparison to the other budget gaming laptops. This is a recommended buy for those in a tight budget.