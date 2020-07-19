comscore Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review | BGR India
  • Home
  • Review
  • Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review: Works great besides the occasional hiccup
Review

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review: Works great besides the occasional hiccup

Review

The Asus TUF A15 Gaming Laptop is a budget gaming laptop that the Taiwanese company recently introduced. Here's our review of it.

Asus TUF A15
Asus TUF A15 Gaming Laptop 3.5 5
BGR Rating :
3.5/5

Taiwanese gaming component and computer manufacturer Asus recently launched a whole lineup of TUF laptops and ROG desktops. Among those was the Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop, a budget gaming offering in an expansive product lineup. The TUF range of the laptop starts from Rs 60,999. We received a device from Asus and here’s our review of it. Also Read - ASUS TUF A15 featuring AMD Ryzen R5-4600H now available on Amazon India

Design of Asus TUF A15

The Asus TUF A15 gaming laptop definitely looks different from its predecessors. The laptop comes with a matte finish on top with the TUF logo emblazoned in the middle. Once the display is lifted into position, the hand rest and other regions have a lateral texture which prevents the hands from slipping. The top of the keyboard is also textured and houses vents that pull in air. The hot air is then expelled from the lateral end. Besides the vent on the top, there are vents on the bottom as well in a hexagonal pattern that take in air. Also Read - Asus TUF FX505G Laptop Review: Something more than just stock

One of the most appreciable aspects of this laptop is its cooling technique. The vent design keeps it cool and does not let the user experience the heat on while using the keyboard. I have used this to game intensely and still didn’t feel the keyboard heating up. The display of the laptop comes with thin bezels and the portion on top that houses the camera extends a little which helps with lifting the display when the laptop is closed, a great design touch.

The right and left hand panels of the laptop features the interface ports. These include a combo audio jack, two USB Type-A 3.2 (Gen 1) ports, a Type-C USB 3.2 (Gen 2) with display support, a DP1.4 1, a Type-A USB2.0, a RJ45 LAN jack for LAN insert, one HDMI port with HDMI support 2.0b and a AC adapter port. But in terms of pure look, the Asus TUF A15 , definitely stands out with its angular design and buttons.

Performance

The variant of the Asus TUF A15 that we received for review features an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660 Ti, AMD Ryzen 7 4800H CPU, 16GB DDR4 3,200MHz RAM with 512GB Nvme SSD and 1TB HDD. The unit is available at a retail price of Rs 94,990 in India.

Now, I tested out this laptop intensively and it kept up with it’s performance through thick and thin, though it wasn’t without its faults. For the most part, the laptop could keep things up even with games like Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds, Monster Hunter: World, Shadow of the Tomb Raider and Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order. I played these games in the highest possible graphics settings and the laptop was able to hold fps over 75 in most of them.

Asus launches new TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops in India; goes all AMD

Also Read

Asus launches new TUF series laptops and ROG series desktops in India; goes all AMD

But what I played most was Valorant, along with Counter Strike Global Offensive, Dota 2 and Rainbow Six Siege. And in these games the FPS counter was over the 120 mark. Here I have to mention that the 144Hz display of the device did make things rather impressive to view. Especially when playing games like Valorant, Counter Strike and Rainbow Six Siege, the high refresh rate display helped with avoiding stutters and perfect aiming.

I ran 3D Mark where it scored 5,571 and was ranked just below the average for gaming laptops. It had a graphics score of 5,465 on Time Spy and a CPU score of 6,263. The high CPU score was evident with the new series of AMD Ryzen 4000 chips. The laptop handled video editing rather well and was able to render long complex videos without a hitch.

While the design is ingenious for the price segment, I did face overheating issue where the laptop froze 3-4 times in the three weeks I used it. I even encountered a blue screen of death and there didn’t seem any apparent reason for it. This might just come across as unusual and could be an issue with the unit I used.

But two other aspects of the laptop that are rather appreciable are its battery life and the speakers on it. The battery life on the laptop makes it easily last almost two hours while gaming full load. The Asus TUF A15 uses a 90Wh battery which will pull through for most players on lets say a flight across the country. As for the audio quality, it is rather impressive in terms of volume as well as audio clarity.

The keyboard has an RGB backlight which can be controlled with the Armoury Crate app and is rather comfortable to type on. The WASD keys on the keyboard is transparent unlike the other keys which gives a quick visual reference while gaming.

Verdict

The Asus TUF A15 is a well performing machine for its price range. Asus has hit the nail on the head with its objective of offering a budget device that can effectively run AAA games. Add to that the excellent battery and audio capabilities, the Asus TUF A15 does come off rather well in comparison to the other budget gaming laptops. This is a recommended buy for those in a tight budget.

Story Timeline

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: July 19, 2020 11:49 AM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy S8 duo the best selling Android smartphones in Q2 2017, Apple iPhone 7 wins overall: Report
thumb-img
News
Valentine's Day: Last minute gifting ideas for him and her
thumb-img
News
A look at top five smartphones under Rs 15,000

Editor's Pick

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review
Review
Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus update brings July security patch

News

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus update brings July security patch

Apple reportedly working on two-way wireless charging battery case

News

Apple reportedly working on two-way wireless charging battery case

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features

Screen sharing comes to Facebook Messenger on mobile

News

Screen sharing comes to Facebook Messenger on mobile

Most Popular

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Vivo X50 Pro Review

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review

Realme C11 First Impressions

Sony WF-XB700 TWS review

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus update brings July security patch

Apple reportedly working on two-way wireless charging battery case

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features

Screen sharing comes to Facebook Messenger on mobile

Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out

Hammer says it lost Rs 1.2 crore in revenue during April lockdown

Canon India executive C Sukumaran talks about EOS R5, R6, and more

BGR Talks: Sameer Raje, Head of India - Zoom

Can UV light kill germs and secure your home?

Dell says XPS 17 has a market among creators; hints at India launch

Related Topics

Related Stories

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Review

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review
Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon

News

Nubia chief teases Red Magic 5S, could launch soon
Best Phone with Big Screen in India

Top Products

Best Phone with Big Screen in India
Best phone with Headphone Jack

Top Products

Best phone with Headphone Jack
Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

Top Products

Best Phone to buy with 8GB RAM in India

हिंदी समाचार

PUBG Mobile में अब खिलाड़ी जितना दौड़ेंगे, उतना ज्यादा Coronavirus (कोरोनावायरस) फंडिंग में होगा दान, जानें कैसे

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 भारत में 4GB, 6GB रैम ऑप्शन के साथ आएगा, 3GB RAM वेरिएंट नहीं मिलेगा

Moto G9 Play स्मार्टफोन Geekbench पर हुआ स्पॉट, इस बार 4GB रैम के साथ होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord में होगी 90Hz डिस्प्ले, 12GB RAM और Google Phone एप, 21 July को होगा लॉन्च

OnePlus Nord के बैक में होंगे 4 कैमरा और 2 सेल्फी कैमरा, कंपनी ने किया कंफर्म

Latest Videos

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup

News

Reliance AGM, Jio-Qualcomm deal, Vivo X50 series and more: Weekly News Roundup
Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer

Reviews

Vivo X50 Pro Camera Review: An all-round performer
Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible

Reviews

Hammer Solo Truly Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds Review: Inexpensive and accessible
OnePlus 8 Camera Review

Reviews

OnePlus 8 Camera Review

News

Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus update brings July security patch
News
Samsung Galaxy A6 Plus update brings July security patch
Apple reportedly working on two-way wireless charging battery case

News

Apple reportedly working on two-way wireless charging battery case
Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features

News

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 may feature gaming-centric features
Screen sharing comes to Facebook Messenger on mobile

News

Screen sharing comes to Facebook Messenger on mobile
Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out

News

Huawei P Smart Plus EMUI 9.1 update rolling out

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

16,499

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

21,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

Price Not Available

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Motorola Moto E4
Motorola Moto E4

8,999

Samsung Galaxy On Max
Samsung Galaxy On Max

9,775

nubia N2
nubia N2

15,999

Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G
Karbonn K9 Kavach 4G

5,290

Motorola Moto C Plus
Motorola Moto C Plus

6,999

Best Sellers