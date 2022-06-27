The Indian traditional PC market, inclusive of desktops, notebooks, and workstations delivered another strong quarter (Jan-Mar 2022) shipping over 4.3 million units with a YoY growth of 37.7 percent, according to IDC. While the notebook category continued to be the volume driver with 3.1 million units, the desktop category saw more than a million units for the first time since 3Q2014. A recovery in the government segment continued consumer demand, and a channel inventory push from the vendors helped the market to remain upbeat.

ASUS maintained the fifth position with a share of 6.2 percent in 1Q22 as it grew by a healthy 58.6 percent. Seamless supplies and expansion in offline channels helped the brand to grow in the consumer segment. It also pushed hard in the commercial segment, where it witnessed a YoY growth of 67.4 percent. Now to further expand its market presence in India Asus has launched its Space Edition (SE) of Asus Zenbook 14X OLED carrying an Intel Core i9-12900H processor, Intel Iris Xe GPU, up to 32GB LPDDR5 RAM, and up to 1TB SSD storage. The Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is priced at Rs. 1,14,990 and it can be bought online from the official Asus website.

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition: Design and Ports

In terms of design, we feel that the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition scores really good marks, thanks to its unique design. The Space Edition has an aluminium chassis and comes in a single Zero-G Titanium colourway. It’s a prestigious special-edition design featuring stunning space-themed graphics on the lid and keyboard, and there’s also a futuristic 3.5-inch OLED companion ZenVision display on the lid that shows personalized notifications, animations or text. The laptop has a sleek design which is only 15.9mm thick and weighs 1.4kg. The Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition is designed to offer space-grade durability. For ports, you still have access to two Thunderbolt 4 connections, a USB 3.2 Gen 2 port, a micro-SD card slot, and a full-size HDMI 2.0 port.

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition: Display Review

The display on the Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is a 14-inch touch-sensitive panel with a 2880×1800 resolution and a 90Hz refresh rate. The display is super vivid and crisp. The colour accuracy is also very good with the DCI-P3 colour gamut support. The display really does feel bigger than it is, making it fun to consume content on. In addition, the touchscreen is smooth and responsive. Apart from usual office work, we also used the notebook to watch OTT content, and honestly, we loved it. Its display will make you fall in love with the machine. The laptop includes a pair of down-firing speakers, and they are loud.

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition: Performance and Benchmarks

Under the hood, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space comes up to 12th Generation Intel Core i9-12900H processor with a maximum clock speed of 5.0GHz. Right out of the box, the laptop comes with up to 32GB of RAM and 1TB of M.2 NVMe SSD. Further, it features an Intel Iris X graphics processor. It is one of the few laptops that come pre-installed with Windows 11 Home. Additionally, users can boost the performance of the laptop by using Asus Intelligent performance technology. On PCMark 10, the Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition posted 6042 points in total. The device scored 11070 points on Essentials, 7460 points on productivity, and 7249 points on the Digital content creation test. The laptop also offers good CPU performance and can offer great practicality when used for CPU-bound tasks. During our review we used the machine for daily office work as well as for the consumption of online content and enjoyed a bit of AAA titles. the laptop never showed any signs of slowing down. Trust us you can do pretty much everything with this laptop.

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition: Keyboard, Trackpad and Web Camera

The keyboard of the Space Edition is perhaps one of the more comfortable laptop keyboards we have used. The keys are clicky and offer 1.4mm of key travel, and there is also backlighting support. The keyboard is well-spaced out and has good key travel.

Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition has a glass trackpad and it is extremely smooth. It also comes with NumberPad, an LED-illuminated numeric keypad integrated into the touchpad. A single touch sensor at the top-right of the touchpad turns NumberPad on and off. Asus Zenbook 14X OLED Space Edition has a glass trackpad. The device has a 720p web camera and it gets the job done in most cases. However, a 1080p resolution web camera would have further improved the quality.

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition: Battery

To get through a heavy day of usage, the Asus laptop has a 63WHrs battery and it supports 100W fast charging. If you want to travel with this machine, you would have to always keep a charger on hand. During our review, we were able to get up to 6-7 hours on mixed-use. But, here the Asus disappointed a bit because there are longer-lasting laptops in this segment.

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition: Verdict

Asus ZenBook 14X OLED Space Edition is one of the premium laptops in the Indian market. It is certainly a beast of a machine in a compact form-factor, which in our opinion is best suited for someone who is planning to buy a heavy-duty notebook for business, content creation or even gaming. It offers the latest and greatest hardware with great performance, high-capacity storage and extended battery power — all in all an incredibly light and compact body.