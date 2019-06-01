Asus ZenBook 30 First Impressions: Pearl White and Leather that celebrate 30 years of innovation

Highlights Asus opted for a hand-crafted, hand-stitched Italian leather as the sleeve for the laptop and that too in a pearl-white finish.

Taiwanese electronics giant Asus launched a bunch of stuff during the just concluded Computex 2019. This included the second generation of its secondary display technology called the ScreenPad 2.0 along with a number of new ZenBook laptops, somewhat affordable VivoBook laptops and the top of the line and ultra-premium Asus ZenBook Pro Duo with the new ScreenPad Plus technology. However, in addition to all of this and pushing the ScreenPad technology, there was another thing that Asus revealed, or rather celebrated this year at Computed.

Asus celebrated its 30th anniversary as a company and revealed how it was started by four of its founders in an apartment in Taipei to grow to be a giant in a volatile space as technology where trends change every year based on different types of technology. As part of the celebration for 30th years of innovation, the company announced three special products at the events, the first being the limited edition Asus ZenBook 30 with an Italian leather sleeve in Pearl white finish, a limited edition Asus ZenFone 6 with more storage and RAM, and a special edition Prime X299 motherboard.

The announcement of these three limited edition devices was somewhat expected for the company to celebrate this milestone. Though, it was still surprising to see the execution of the limited edition products that Asus launched. During the launch, I got some time with the Asus ZenBook 30. Here are my first impressions of the limited edition and exclusive Asus ZenBook 30.

Pearl White Leather; the look and feel of innovation

The first thing to note here is that the Asus ZenBook 30 is a limited edition device which means that only a select number of such devices will be made and it is likely that you may not get your hands on if you want to purchase one. We are not sure about how many ZenBook 30 laptops will be made but we can be sure about one thing that it will not be as widely available as rest of the Asus ZenBook variants launched at Computex 2019.

Talking about the limited edition ZenBook 30, Asus opted for a hand-crafted, hand-stitched Italian leather as the sleeve for the laptop and that too in a pearl-white finish. Asus claims that it focused on its heritage as well as the future that the company was aiming at while making the laptop. The hand-crafted nature of the sleeve, referring to the origin of the company while the inclusion of ScreenPad 2.0 referring to the future of the company. In addition to this, the company is also providing a full set of matching accessories including Pearl White mouse, a leather-look box and a mouse pad along with the sleeve.

In addition to this, the company has also added diamond cut edges and a trim bar with Rose Fold anodized look to make the laptop as premium a look as possible. The Asus ZenBook 30 also comes with a special 30th-anniversary logo on the lid that is plated with 18-karat Rose Gold to make things extra special. The entire package is premium looking, beautiful and powerful both from the outside as well as the inside. You actually need to take a look at the images to understand how well crafted the entire machine is, something that I have added along with the text here to give you some sense of the grandeur.

Asus ZenBook 30 specifications; the last thing one should focus on here

One thing to note here is that specifications should be the last thing one should concentrate on while talking about such a device that is meant to celebrate such a significant milestone for the company. However, that does not mean that the company has cut any corners when it comes to the Asus ZenBook 30. So, to recap, the Asus ZenBook 30 comes with a 13.3-inch LED-backlit display with FHD resolution, and 16:9 aspect ratio. The device also comes with NanoEdge technology for thin bezels, 95 percent screen to body ratio, 100 percent sRGB coverage for wide color gamut, and 178-degree wide-view coverage for excellent viewing angles.

Buyers can get the limited edition laptop with up to Intel Core i7-8565Y processor with a quad-core CPU clocked at 1.8GHz with Turbo Boost of up to 4.6GHz, up to 16GB LPDDR3 RAM and Nvidia GeForce MX250 GPU with 2GB GDDR5 VRAM and Intel UHD Graphics 620 integrated graphics. For storage, users can get up to 1TB PCIe Gen3 SSD on four slots. Other features include a IR camera with HD-resolution, Wi-Fi 5, Bluetooth 5.0, one USB Type A port with USB 3.1 gen 2 protocol, one USB Type-C port with USB 3.1 Gen 2 protocol, a USB 2.0 port, a standard HDMI port, a microSD card reader, an Audio combo jack with 3.5mm audio socket and one DC-in port for charging.

As mentioned above, the Asus ZenBook 30 also comes with ScreenPad 2.0 with a 5.67-inch Super IPS display with FHD+ resolution with 178-degree wide-view technology along with Precision touchpad on top. The keyboard in the laptop comes backlit lighting and 1.4mm travel key. Last but not least when it comes to the specifications, the laptop comes with a 50Wh three-cell battery along with a 65W power adapter with the option of Windows 10 Pro or Windows 10 Home.

First Impressions

Asus ZenBook 30 is a celebratory device meant to celebrate 30 years of the company and it is quite telling as Asus has not really cut any corners either in the looks or the specifications department. I mean sure, it does not sport Intel Core i9 but that has more to do with maintaining power consumption, and thermal performance of the overall Asus ZenBook series than its unwillingness to put the top of the line. But, beyond this, the ZenBook 30 is an extremely good looking device that is top of the line in the design as well as the specifications department. I am not sure if you will be able to get one easily but if you do then I am sure that you are going to like it to flaunt it everywhere you go.