comscore Battlefield 2042 review: Have the new updates made it any better?
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Battlefield 2042 review: Have the new updates made it any better?
Review

Battlefield 2042 review: Have the new updates made it any better?

Reviews

The Battlefield games have created a unique genre all unto themselves and the titles have built their loyal fanbase in the past decade

Battlefield 2042 Review

Battlefield 2042 Review

AAA titles haven’t had a very exciting year so far. Battlefield 2042 launch was expected to change that. The trailers and teasers took the expectations through the roof. Unfortunately, the game couldn’t stand up to the expectations. Not at the start at least. The title release was followed by a barrage of bad reviews showing the inconsistencies with the gameplay. The game even had some hilarious bugs that we have come to expect from a brand new Battlefield game.

Battlefield 2042 was launched on November 19 and just days ahead of the release, Dice developers released an update to resolve some bug. This update was followed by three more releases that were rolled out almost every week. The updates did respond to some of the pain points players were complaining about which includes, inconsistencies in shooting, changes in some weapon’s behaviour and more. We should appreciate Dice developers for the quick rollouts of updates and fixes because it has massively improved the overall gaming experience.

Some Hits, And Some Misses

The Battlefield games have created a unique genre all unto themselves and the titles have built their loyal fanbase over the past decade. Battlefield 2042 tried to give its players something new, some massive improvements in terms of graphics, haptics (for next-gen consoles) and innovation. But there’s one question that needs answering, how much innovation is good innovation?

Let’s get to the hits first

Battlefield 2042, Storm, Review

Battlefield 2042 successfully recreates a war-like setting

In terms of re-creating a war-like atmosphere, Battlefield 2042 is outstanding with its massive scale of maps and equipment. There’s a fight happening in every dimension, be it an aerial dogfight between jets or just plain old sniping from towers and cliffs. Initial updates to the game improved the problems with some glitches. While playing the game after the three updates, I did not come across a lot of issues, which is saying something. The initial release was riddled with problems like players running in the air, and some even passing through solid objects.

The increased number of players and the bigger maps give the game a true war-like ambience. There’s no shortage of players to target, at least in the Breakthrough and Conquest mode under the All-Out Warfare tab.

If you want to revisit the glorious past of Battlefields, Portal can be a highly exciting option. It introduces elements from Battlefield 3, Battlefield Bad Company 2, and Battlefield 1942. To make it even better, there is a Rules Editor which will let you tweak the experience of the Battlefield.

Hazard Zone is also a pleasant change of pace compared to the Conquest and Breakthrough gaming modes. You are inserted as a four-member squad to locate and retrieve Data Drives scattered throughout the battlefield, while fighting opposing squads with the same objective and Occupying Forces. Once the data drives are retrieved, you’ll need to be extracted before a storm overtakes the area.

Now, on to the misses

The three updates have made all the difference in gameplay but some core aspects of Battlefield 2042 may not be to everyone’s liking.

The number of players in the core Conquest mode have been doubled in comparison to the previous iteration. This definitely makes it visually more like a real battlefield, but at the same time the game has become much more chaotic. You are spawned at either the base or the sectors that have already been occupied by your side. You then move to occupy more sectors and that happens only when all enemies in that sector have been removed.

With so many players, it is either extremely easy to keep pushing back a more fragmented attempt at the sectors or it is extremely difficult to fight back since you are always welcomed with a swarm of bullets and enemies. The increased number of players does not help in coordinating either.

At times, I respawned in one of the sectors that were quite far from where the action was happening. I often ended up running for the major part of the game and at times, I was even met with numerous enemies very close to the respawn point, making it a complete one-sided affair.

Specialists

Battlefield 2042, specialists, Game, review

You get a chance to play as one of the ten ‘Specialists’. Each one has a different advantage but it is not something very exclusive. Any specialist can change loadouts and in the process, change the nature of the player. While this provides some flexibility to the player, it also takes away from the real reason of choosing a Specialist in the first place.

Verdict

Battlefield loyalists may want to try the new 2042 for the modern weaponry and beautiful maps. Dice developers have released back to back updates improving the overall experience substantially. The inclusion of the Portal mode in the game will also give new gamers a brief experience of the more popular versions of the war-themed game. However, there are some core elements of the game which haven’t gone down well with gamers. The inclusion of more options to either limit the players or to help with the chaos on the battlefield will be a welcome inclusion. Despite the shortcomings, the game is not something a Battlefield enthusiast should miss-out on.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: December 15, 2021 6:28 PM IST
  • Updated Date: December 15, 2021 6:39 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo s first foldable phone
Photo Gallery
Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo s first foldable phone
Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo’s first foldable phone

Photo Gallery

Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo’s first foldable phone

Reliance Jio holds the top position in 4G download speed chart in November: TRAI

Telecom

Reliance Jio holds the top position in 4G download speed chart in November: TRAI

You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

Gaming

You can now play Ellen Degeneres' Heads Up! game on Messenger, Instagram: Here's how

iOS 15.2 update brings Apple Music Voice Plan for users in India

Entertainment

iOS 15.2 update brings Apple Music Voice Plan for users in India

Free Fire codes today, 15 December: How to get free gun skins, surfboard, loot crate, and more

Gaming

Free Fire codes today, 15 December: How to get free gun skins, surfboard, loot crate, and more

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features

Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo s first foldable phone

Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo’s first foldable phone

Reliance Jio holds the top position in 4G download speed chart in November: TRAI

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under 20,000

Log4j vulnerability explained in 10 points: What is it, should you be worried?

What will the metaverse look like in 2022?

Kamala Harris fears using wireless earphones, should you be worried too?

Worst marketing gimmicks that brands should avoid to exploit consumers

Why two billionaires are fighting over your internet connection

Related Topics

Related Stories

Battlefield 2042 review: Have the new updates made it any better?

Reviews

Battlefield 2042 review: Have the new updates made it any better?

हिंदी समाचार

BGMI में आ रहा है Spider-Man: No Way Home क्रॉसओवर इवेंट, गेम ने दी झलक

आ गया दुनिया का पहला 100W चार्जिंग फीचर वाला पावरबैंक, 27 मिनट में फोन होगा फुल चार्ज!

Amazon Prime vs Disney+ Hotstar vs Netflix: प्राइम वीडियो से नेटफ्लिक्स तक सभी ने बदले प्लान, जानें कौन दे रहा सबसे ज्यादा फायदा

Instagram ने लॉन्च किया TikTok जैसा फीचर, अब कमेंट के जवाब में शेयर कर पाएंगे वीडियो

Samsung Galaxy A53 की खास जानकारी हुई लीक, 64MP कैमरा के साथ मिलेगी 5000mAh बैटरी

Latest Videos

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features

News

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000

News

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under ₹ 20,000
How To Listen Your WhatsApp Audio Message Before Sending It

News

How To Listen Your WhatsApp Audio Message Before Sending It
Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

News

Infinix Note 11, Note 11S Smartphones Launched in India | Starts at Rs 11,999

News

Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features
News
Android 12 (Go Edition) launched for entry-level smartphones | Offers 6 new features
Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo s first foldable phone

Photo Gallery

Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo s first foldable phone
Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo’s first foldable phone

Photo Gallery

Oppo Find N first look: Closer look at Oppo’s first foldable phone
Reliance Jio holds the top position in 4G download speed chart in November: TRAI

Telecom

Reliance Jio holds the top position in 4G download speed chart in November: TRAI
LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under 20,000

News

LAVA Agni 5G Smartphone Review | Cool features under 20,000

new arrivals in india

Samsung Galaxy A32
Samsung Galaxy A32

Price Not Available

OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition
OnePlus Nord 2 Pac Man Edition

37,999

Motorola Edge 20 Pro
Motorola Edge 20 Pro

45,999

Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra
Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra

74,999

Realme GT Neo 2
Realme GT Neo 2

31,999

Vivo X70 Pro Plus
Vivo X70 Pro Plus

84,990

Vivo X70 Pro
Vivo X70 Pro

51,990

Poco C31
Poco C31

10,999

Apple IPhone 13
Apple IPhone 13

79,900

Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max
Apple IPhone 13 Pro Max

1,29,900

Best Sellers