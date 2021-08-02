comscore Battlelands Royale Review: An animated battle royale game that is pretty fun
Review

Reviews

BGR Rating :
4/5

While games like Battlegrounds Mobile India, Call of Duty: Mobile, Free Fire and more are mainstream battle royale games. They are also too heavy for budget smartphones and their matches last long. If you are one to like the genre, but do not want as long matches, or do not have a phone that can handle these games, you can try out Battlelands Royale. Also Read - Free Fire OB29 update: Release date and time in India, downtime, other details

While most small games last only a few days on my phone, Battlelands Royale has managed to make it past the one month mark. The game is fast-paced and manages to help the mind relax. Here I will be taking you through my experience with the game over the past month and in the end be letting you know if I recommend this game or not. Also Read - Garena Free Fire McLaren Ascension event: How to get McLaren Ascension P1 car skins

Also Read - Free Fire redeem codes July 31: How to get active codes, earn Flaming Red Weapon Loot Crate for free

What is Battlelands Royale?

Battlelands Royale is a battle royale game, which manages to feel quite light due to its cartoonish graphics, smaller map and the aerial view. The game is quite fast-paced and lasts for under 10 minutes, with only 30 players allowed in a match. Unlike the mainstream battle royale games, Battlelands Royale looks to target the users wanting to play a quick match during a small break through the day.

Battlelands Royale Review

The game is pretty simple, and the tutorial when you boot it up for the first time is pretty detailed. While for seasoned players, it might be jarring to go through the tutorial, but for newbies, it is a welcomed addition.

The game starts off with the loading screen when you start the match. While players are filling up the lobby you get to see the game stats and then you can tap on the map to choose your landing spot. You can adjust the landing position after your character automatically parachutes.

After you land, you control your character with a dual-stick setup, and try to get ammunition and supplies to last you through the match. The controls are extremely fluid and the map is easy to navigate, with a lot of interesting cues to help you detect enemies and or dodge them.

You can pick up items by standing over them for a couple of seconds. Guns get replaced very easily and you might regret losing your older gun, so choose your ammunition wisely. Also keep a lookout for a supply drop, which will include two special weapons that can help you gain the edge in the game.

Just like other battle royale games, there is a circle that collapses every 30 seconds, shrinking the gameplay area. Players outside of the circle rapidly lose health and eventually die.

A tactical advantage players have in the game is hiding inside of the tall grass, so that the enemies do not spot you. But standing in the grass does not make you all-powerful. Enemies will be able to see the grass moving around you if you move, you will become visible if you shoot or get shot at and you will continue to leave a temporary set of footsteps wherever there is no tall grass.

Throughout the game, you get to find multiple collectable items like Medkits, Shields, Ammunition and more. Having an ample supply of these throughout the match, helps players get whatever they require, without them needing to go on a hunt for an item.

As of now, the game has three major modes: singleplayer, duo and squad. All of the modes are self-explanatory and are quite fun to play. There is also a special game mode that keeps on appearing every now and then, called Campers’ Paradise.

Another thing that I liked a lot about this game is that the only monetization method its developers are using is selling a Battle Pass and a few other in-game items. The game does not have any annoying ads or multiple banners to purchase some skin. Also by completing enough tasks you might eventually be able to purchase the Battle Pass for free. There are skins inside of the game, however, they do not affect any gameplay aspect and are only for the looks.

Battlelands Royale Review: Verdict

While Battlelands Royale is no BGMI or Call of Duty: Mobile replacement. It is also not a competitor. The game has carved its own little sub-genre inside of the vast battle royale genre. It is pretty easy to get a hold-off and fast enough to finish a round within under 10 minutes to help you refresh your mind and get back to work. I personally liked the game a lot and do recommend that you give it a try.

  Published Date: August 2, 2021 3:44 PM IST

