Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 43-inch 4K Smart TV review

These days 4K Smart TVs have become extremely affordable and can be purchased without a lot of moolah. While high-specced Smart TVs from premium brands like Samsung, Sony, and LG still cost a pretty penny. Some brands like Blaupunkt, Xiaomi, and Realme offer bang for the buck TVs that you can buy without spending a lot. Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV is one such good option, currently available on Flipkart at Rs 25,999.

The Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 43-inch 4K LED Smart TV comes with a decent display panel, adequate speakers, and offers a good user experience. Here we will be taking a look at if the Smart TV is good enough for your living room or not.

Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 Specifications: 43-inch 4K Resolution 10 Bit display | HDR 10+ support | 60Hz refresh rate | Android 10 | Dolby MS12 Audio System | MediaTek Cortex-A53 quad-core processor | Google Assistant connectivity | 2GB RAM | 8GB internal storage | 50W speaker output

Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 Review: Design, Build

Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 sports a thin plastic frame along with slim borders, which provide it with a modern look. The TV set has a sturdy construction and a side note that might pique the interest of a few — the Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 is manufactured in India.

While the TV manages to provide a seamless viewing experience, without the disturbing bezels. There is a silver-coloured strip at the bottom that does make it stand out a bit and is a design feature that I personally like. The strip consists of the company logo and just below it is the module consisting of the status light and IR receiver.

The TV comes with three HDMI ports, two USB ports, Ethernet, Optical audio out, an antenna connector, and a single composite AV input socket, which needs to be used with a three-way RCA adapter.

I wall-mounted the TV along with the given VESA mount, and while single-handedly installing the unit, I found it to be quite sturdy. The body did not flex much and neither did the excessive strain on the panel leave any marks on it.

A point to note is that the TV does not consist of any buttons to control it, which means if you were to lose the remote, you would not be able to operate it.

Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 Review: Remote control

Small remotes with fewer buttons have sort of become a major trend these days. However, Blaupunkt has gone the other route of coupling a big remote with a lot of buttons. The remote consists of a number pad, a D-pad, hotkeys for Netflix/YouTube/Google Play/Google Assistant, and playback controls. With this remote, I felt a lot more in control and would personally like to see big remotes with a lot of controls make a comeback.

Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 Review: Display and performance

Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 sports a 43-inch Ultra-HD display with support for the HDR10+ format paired with a 60Hz refresh rate. The TV also comes with support for Dolby Digital Plus, Dolby MS12 processing, and DTS TruSurround.

It is a bit disappointing to see that the TV does not come with support for Dolby Vision HDR and Dolby Atmos, considering that competitors such as the Realme Smart TV 4K do offer the support at a similar price point.

All of these specifications aside, for a normal user, the television is able to offer ample brightness, clarity and colour reproduction to consume any sort of content. While the 4K content looks pretty amazing, bundling the TV with a gaming console like the PS5, will disappoint you a bit, considering that its refresh rate maxes out at 60Hz.

While the television provides a decent amount of brightness and clarity. If you are coming from a higher range offering, then you would want to reconsider, as the TV does fall a bit short on its peak brightness and Ultra HDR content clarity.

If consuming the content at morning time, with the sunlight hitting the TV directly, the clarity did take a major hit, with the TV showing up a grey haze. While in darker conditions, the TV did perform adequately.

The colours sometimes did fall short, with the blacks being the most inconsistent, sometimes appearing grey, sometimes black and sometimes a dark shade of blue. HDR performance was also a little bit inconsistent. Most of the time, I did like the colour science of the television, making all of the colours appear a bit brighter than usual making them pop to the eye.

Coming to the sound quality, Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 features a 50W quad box speaker system, all of which fire downwards. The speaker set tends to get loud and has great tuning. While at this price I would suggest that you get a soundbar along with the TV, with this one I would recommend that you use the on-TV speakers.

Now for the Google Assistant capabilities, the TV does manage to capture each and every word accurately and responds to the queries in a speedy manner. The smart assistant does make the navigation experience a bit easier as you can just ask it to complete any task that you want the TV to perform. However, I feel that this feature is more of a quirk than a necessity for many.

Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 Review: UI

Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 runs Google’s Android TV 10 operating system, which feels pretty familiar if you have used any Android TV devices before.

Just like most Android TV-powered Smart TVs, this also comes with the Google Play Store, which allows users to download and access a slew of apps like Netflix, YouTube Music, and more. You can also download some games.

The UI is pretty easy to navigate and there is no major learning curve.

Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 Review: Verdict

Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 does have some kinks but is a solid offering at the price. While the television might not get bright enough, the sound makes up for it. This is one of the best sounding televisions I have heard in this price range, and has a decent display with which you will not face any major issues.

While the television is a good overall package, it does fall a bit short on the display part, with the competition offering much better displays at similar prices. You can take a look at the Mi TV 5X and or the Realme TV 4K if you want better picture performance.