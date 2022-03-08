Coocaa S3U Pro 32-inch smart TV Review: A decent TV pulled down by its OS

Coocaa is a relatively new entrant in the budget smart TV market in India. The company, back in September, launched its first offering, the Coocaa S3U Pro in the market. The 32-inch HD Ready TV is currently available in India at Rs 12,499 and comes with decent specs, providing good competition to similar spec TVs priced at around Rs 15,000. Here we will be taking a look at how the Coocaa S3U Pro performs and how it stacks up against the competition. Also Read - Realme might launch a new Smart TV with Bluetooth voice remote set to launch in India soon

Coocaa S3U Pro Price in India: Rs 12,499 Also Read - OnePlus TV Y1S, OnePlus Y1S Edge launch soon: Company teases new feature

Coocaa S3U Pro Specifications: 32-inch | IPS LED | A+ Grade Panel | HD Ready (1366×768) | 60Hz refresh rate | 20W speakers | 4GB storage | ARM Mali 450 | Coolita OS | 2x HDMI port | 1x USB port | 1x antenna port | 1x 3.5mm out | 1x AV in | LAN port | 2.4GHz band Wi-Fi | Also Read - Blaupunkt Cybersound 43CSA7070 43-inch 4K Smart TV review: Great sound, picture not so much

Coocaa S3U Pro: Design and build

Coocaa S3U Pro has a plastic build with a shiny silver paint job, which from a distance gives a look of a metal body, making it look premium. The chin is pretty thick, but that is covered by the other side bezels, which are pretty slim to give the TV a premium look. Now when you come a bit close, the TV does feel pretty sturdy.

While reviewing the product, I did seem to notice that after around 4 to 5 days of usage the AV in port stopped working and I had to get a replacement for the unit. The second unit did not face any such problems. However, I would still like you to keep this in mind before you make the decision.

For the price, I do like the design of the TV, and the build quality is pretty solid.

Coocaa S3U Pro: Display

Coocaa S3U Pro features an HD Ready A+ Grade display panel with no support for HDR formats. It comes with a claimed 280 nits of peak brightness, which is decent for Standard Dynamic Range (SDR) content.

In the standard-setting consuming content is decent with there being a minor colour accuracy error, especially while viewing reds and greens. The error does tend to lower a bit with a bit of tweaking in the setting to display a warmer temperature. While not all might want to fidget too much with the settings, you can also shift to the movie preset. In that, you will get to see that the colours are a bit more accurate (still not pitch-perfect), but viewing dark scenes becomes a tad difficult due to the display losing a lot of detail.

The TV in its normal preset does tend to showcase a cool temperature, which I personally prefer. But the Red colours tend to look faded and it is better to just shift the colour temperature manually slightly to the warmer side.

The TV’s brightness for streaming content and viewing programmed content is pretty decent. In a well-lit room, I mostly did not have as many issues with it, especially after my eyes adapted to the quality downgrade from my Samsung LED.

If you are looking at it as a display for your game console, I would definitely recommend not to get your hopes high. The Coocaa S3U Pro will get things done, but do not accept it to do something phenomenal.

Playing games with the Game Mode turned on did not do much and they played just as they would on any other budget smart TV. I do not have any equipment to test out the input lag, but I surely can ensure that if you aren’t a professional gamer and are just on a budget, you will not notice any major input lag during your gaming sessions.

I played multiple games using a PS4 on the TV, which included God of War, GTA 5, Spider-Man, and more. All of the games played decently in SDR quality with 1080p footage being super-sampled on the TV. I was able to notice the resolution difference and did see some content tearing at times, however, considering the price, I will not complain as much.

Coocaa S3U Pro: Audio

Coocaa S3U Pro features a sound output of 20W via 2 drivers. The speaker sound quality is not the best aspect of the TV, and they will help you get through the day watching the news, documentaries and some soap operas, but when it comes to movies and games, where there are a lot of sounds being projected at once, the speakers seem lacklustre.

The speaker volume levels get pretty loud, but after a point, it turns tinny, so it is recommended that you do not dial up the volume to a 100.

Coocaa S3U Pro: Software

Coocaa S3U Pro runs a custom-developed Linux fork, dubbed Coolita OS 1.0. The operating system is currently in its infancy and will keep on growing, we have to take a look at it in the present. And as of now, I will not be able to recommend the OS considering its lack of services and features.

The TV comes with access to YouTube, Eros Now, Hungama Play, and Yupp TV services via dedicated apps, but misses out on major streaming services including Netflix, Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar, Zee5 and more. You can still access these services using the built-in browser. However, that is a tedious task, and the browser does tend to shut down at times due to heavy loads, especially while loading Disney+ Hotstar.

The TV also does not include any smart assistant, so say goodbye to voice commands, as the only way to navigate it is by using the remote control.

While Coolita OS might just be a basic smart TV operating system as of now, the company has major goals. It did tell us that it is in talks with all major and local streaming services to bring their content onto the platform. However, to date, we have not seen any improvements in the area, even after so many months have passed. But if Coocaa manages to get these onboard, the operating system is pretty neat and does not get in the way, thus making me like it.

Coocaa S3U Pro: Remote Control

The remote control is pretty basic, similar to an Amazon Fire TV remote. It is an IR-based remote, which means you will have to point it towards the TV to control it. There are hotkeys for YouTube and Hungama Play. The buttons are a bit mushy and the remote control is easy to use with a very small learning curve.

Coocaa S3U Pro: Verdict

Coocaa S3U Pro does manage to undercut most 32-inch smart TVs in terms of price. It features a decent display panel which with some tweaks puts out good images. The HD Ready SDR smart TV is also a good one for budget gamers, who already have a PlayStation or an Xbox and just want to connect it to a budget output.

The audio is average and will get you by. Coming to the user interface, it is where Coocaa needs to work the hardest to improve. The basic bare-bones user interface of Coolita OS 1.0 is good, but the company still needs to iron out a few bugs in the UI and also requires adding a number of streaming service providers, which are extremely popular in the country.