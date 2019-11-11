These days, the competition in the budget smartphone segment is at its toughest. All brands, including Chinese players, are offering feature-packed devices with aggressive price tags. Putting its hat into the ring is Coolpad, which recently launched its Cool 5 smartphone in India. Keeping up with the trends, the Coolpad Cool 5 features a notched display, dual-cameras at the back, a capable chipset, and a large enough 4,000mAh battery. I have been using the smartphone for the past few days, and here’s my Coolpad Cool 5 review.

Design and Display

Let’s kick off the Coolpad Cool 5 review by talking about the smartphone’s design. Similar to most other budget devices, the Cool 5 too features a plastic back panel with gradient colors. There are two color options to choose from – Gradient Blue and Midnight Blue. The plastic back gets a glossy finish, and you also find the dual cameras, fingerprint sensor, and the Coolpad branding.

The front is dominated by a large display sporting a waterdrop notch at the top. This notch houses the selfie camera, with the earpiece placed just above. There are bezels surrounding the display, and as we see on devices in this budget, the bottom bezel is quite wide. The SIM tray is on the left, while the power and volume buttons are on the right. The bottom edge of the device features a USB Type-C port for charging, and dual speakers. The overall design isn’t something that will standout in the crowded segment, but it does justify the price tag.

Talking about the display, there is a 6.22-inch screen with TFT IPS panel, and HD+ (1520×720 pixels) resolution. The color output and viewing angle are decent. It is also quite bright, and its visibility is good outdoors during the day.

Performance

Under the hood of the new Coolpad smartphone is a MediaTek Helio P22 SoC, a popular chipset in the budget segment. Accompanying the chipset is 4GB of RAM, and 64GB of internal storage. The internals are good enough to handle day-to-day tasks with a bit of multitasking. Although it takes sometime to open certain apps, switching between them is quite smooth.

Talking about gaming in this phone, you can play games with heavy graphics (such as PUBG Mobile) at low settings. Games like PUBG Mobile Lite, Asphalt nitro and Free Fire however offer a much better gaming experience. To sum up, the Cool 5 is a good choice for general users who are less fond of gaming.

For security, the fingerprint sensor at the back of the phone is accurate and quickly unlocks the phone. Users can also choose to use the Face Unlock feature. But it does take some time to unlock the device.

Operating System and Battery

The Cool 5 runs Android 9 Pie out-of-the-box wrapped under Coolpad’s custom UI. There are quite a few handy features on offer, including an Eye Comfort mode to filter out blue light. You also get a DND mode as well as booster mode to enhance gaming experience.

Making sure everything ticks is a 4,000mAh battery. With normal usage, the battery easily lasts the entire day on a single charge. Using the power saving mode can further boost the battery life. The battery can be juiced up via the USB Type-C port, and it takes about two hours to charge from zero to 100 percent. Overall, this phone does not disappoint in terms of battery and performance.

Camera

Talking of photography, the company has given a dual-camera setup at the back accompanied by an LED flash. The primary camera sensor of this phone is 13-megapixels, and the secondary camera is a 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front has a 16-megapixel camera sensor for selfie and video calling. The phone’s camera app is quite simple, in which users get photo, beauty, bokeh, faceCute and video modes.

Talking about image quality, the overall image quality does disappoint a bit. This phone clicks descent photos in day light, but you will have to contend with some missing details. In low light condition, the camera clicks average photos with quite a bit of noise affecting quality. The depth sensor of the phone works well many times, separating the object and the background. Talking about selfie camera, it also works decent in daylight and fails to capture good selfies in low-light.

Coolpad Cool 5 Review verdict: Should you buy it? The Coolpad cool 5 launched in India with a price tag of Rs 7,999. At this price, the device offers a decent looking device that gets much of the basics right. There are however a few compromises, chief among which are the cameras. While the price tag isn’t too heavy on one’s pockets, the Cool 5 suffers from having better devices in the same segment. One such example is the Xiaomi Redmi 8 . It comes with a similar price tag, but does offer a much better set of cameras, and a 5,000mAh battery with 18W fast charging support.