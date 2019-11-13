Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop Review: Made with the pricing in mind

Highlights Excellent battery backup for a gaming laptop

Adequate specifications to run the newest games with satisfactory FPS

Addition of SSD, new GPU and 144Hz makes the top variant a very viable device

There are numerous gaming laptops available out there, and the Dell G3’s newest variant is an addition to that. It is an improvement on the previously released Dell G3 series of laptops. And here in this review we are going to find out if it just adds to the lineup in name or in value as well. The laptop launched in India back in September with prices starting from Rs 70,990. We got the top variant and have used it for a while. Here’s our review of the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop.

Deisgn of the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop

The design of the Dell G3 15 Gaming Laptop is simple and functional. We received the black variant of the laptop, which comes with a smooth velvet texture on top featuring light blue highlights. The company goes for a minimalist look with the Dell G3 15, and it sure works for me. It does not feature any flashy lights on the lid or back. The laptop has a very clean look, but it does feature an RGB keyboard. It has small bezels around the 15-inch display with the top one being slightly larger due to the camera being there.

The base features the RBG lit keyboard, a fingerprint scanner that doubles up as the power button and has light-blue accents around the keyboard and the touchpad. The feet of the laptop is made of the same light-blue colored rubber. The vents of the laptop are beside where the display portion of the laptop connects to the base in a single hinge near the middle. This gives the impression that the display portion of the laptop is separate from the body.

The left side panel of the houses most of the ports, which includes the power port, USB Type-C, HDMI out, USB 3.1 Type-A, Ethernet and a 3.5mm headphone port. On the right panel, there’s a full-sized SD card slot, a pair of USB 2.0 Type-A ports, and a lock slot. The laptop weighs 2.4 kilos which is pretty standard for a gaming laptop.

Performance and specifications

Coming to the next segment, the Dell G3 15 features a 15-inch FullHD display that is capable of 144Hz refresh rate. The display seems great on paper, and even appears to do a decent job. That said, it does mute some of the fluorescent colors a bit. It however manages to keep up well with the software bit which means no visual lines with changing FPS. Moving on to the innards of the laptop, the variant we received features a 9th Gen Intel i7-9750HQ Hexa Core Processor and a new Nvidia GeForce GTX 1660ti, 6GB GDDR6 GPU.

Gaming

On to the gaming performance of the laptop, it does rather well handling most recent games. I tried out the new Gears 5, Control along with some Rise of Tomb Raider. Besides these, there were the regular games that I play that includes Rainbow Six Siege, Dota 2, PUBG, and Counter Strike: Global Offensive. The game played Rise of Tomb Raider on Very High settings at a steady 30-40 FPS. It was slightly better for Gears 5. Rainbow Six Siege and PUBG as both ran at around 80-90 FPS on Ultra settings. While Dota 2 and Counter Strike: Global Offensive ran at over 140FPS. Mind you these numbers are all with the power plugged in. Without power the laptop stutters to play these games on these settings.

As for the heat produced by the laptop, it was quite a bit and the AAA games pretty much pushed the laptop to its limits. While the laptop is under stress it produces a lot of heat that is dealt by the fans and pushed out of the vents. The keyboard does not handle too much of the heat hence it does not become too uncomfortable. But the heat being pushed out of the vents hits the bottom portion of the screen which becomes very hot. This might be detrimental in the long run.

Storage, keyboard, audio and battery

The 512GB SSD that is available in the top variant is actually a lot of help when playing multiplayer games like Rainbow Six Siege and Counter Strike: Global Offensive because it really cuts down on the load times. The keyboard of the Dell G3 15 features membrane keys that are nothing exceptional. These are almost regular keys though they seem to be comfortable for typing. The key travel distance is not too deep as well. The touchpad seems fine for regular use on Windows, but if anyone was missing a mouse and wanted to use the touchpad to pay some games, then it may cause some issues.

The speakers on the Dell G3 15 were rather loud but it lacked the finesse of quality speakers. And by the finesse I mean the directional quality and the mids and lows of the audio. But one area that the Dell G3 15 really shines is the battery life which was excellent. Considering that the gaming laptop is hardly used without power, it holds together pretty well. I tried playing games on it with muted graphics and it easily lasted me for over 5 hours. This time should increase if the laptop is being used without the GPU being powered.

Should you buy the Dell G3 15?

The Dell G3 15 is a decent laptop with a budget price tag. It also comes with respectable specs for its price and offers value. In its favor is a very good battery life, simple design, decent keyboard, above board performance for price, and will play most games available right now without any issues. On the side of not so refined features, it has a slightly dull display and stock speakers that are just loud.

The base variant comes with the older series GPUs which may not be able to run all the new games with prime graphics settings but would still do the job. The top variant which is priced just over a lakh has some goodies to offer like the 144Hz display latest GPU and the added SSD which is a great add and makes a lot of sense in terms of future proofing the system. Recommended for anyone that has the budget.