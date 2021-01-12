comscore Dell G5 15 5500 review: One for casual gamers | BGR India
Review

Dell G5 15 5500 review: One for casual gamers

Reviews

The Dell G5 5500 stands out with its looks and has decent specifications to play modern gaming titles without stuttering. Should you buy it now?

Dell G5 15 (9)
Dell G5 15 5500 3.5 5
BGR Rating :
3.5/5

Dell’s prowess in gaming-centric computers is highly notable in the Alienware series. However, for those on a strict budget, there’s the G series that offers a toned-down experience you expect from the Alienware series. Last year, the company updated the Dell G3 and G5 laptops with the Intel 10th Gen processors. The G5 5500 is currently available with two states of tune at fairly low prices, starting at Rs 85,290 for the Core i5 variant. Also Read - Best 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in Jan 2021

At this price point, the G5 15 competes with a couple of budget gaming laptops from Asus, Lenovo, and HP. The model I had for review came equipped with the goodness of a faster 120Hz display but relied on a 10th Gen Intel Core i5 processor and an older NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti. Not an ideal combination of specifications for hardcore gaming but is enough to run the games in decent graphics. Also Read - Laptop, desktop shortages to continue through 2021

Nonetheless, I replaced the G5 15 for a couple of weeks as my daily work computer and it still left me impressed. Also Read - Dell XPS 15 9500 (2020) review: One of the finest PC experiences

Design

Some of the most ravishing laptops come from Dell’s stables, be it the bonkers Alienware lineup or the seductive XPS ultrabooks. With the G5, Dell plays it safe with a design that will appeal to most at the first glance. Lying on my study table, the G5 15 looks like a bland plastic clamshell that tries to spruce it up with some character lines on the lid.

Dell G5 15

However, peek at it from certain angles, and depending on the lighting, you can see the lid shimmering with rainbow crystals. This is unlike any other laptop I have ever seen, even for a gaming laptop. The shimmer makes the otherwise dull design of the G5 15 appealing in an unusual way. Combined with the Alienware inspired rugged looks, adorned with all the vents and a slanted rear, this comes across as an interesting looking laptop.

I wish Dell used some of the RGB lighting magic that Asus prides itself on its TUF and ROG laptops. The unit I had was previously used and it showed signs of age with its scratched lid surface and weird marks.

Dell G5 15

Despite the all-plastic chassis, the Dell G5 15 weighs 2.3 kilos and you are most likely going to notice the bulk when shoving it in the backpack. That said, the bulk allows for plenty of I/O ports to be present all around. You get one HDMI 2.0 port, one USB 3.2 port, two regular USB 2.0 ports, an SD card slot, an RJ45 port, and a USB-C port.

Display

The standard model gets you a 15.6-inch IPS LCD display with 300 nits brightness and 60Hz refresh rate. However, the unit I got weirdly came equipped with a display that showed support for 120Hz refresh rate, an option that does not exist in Dell’s spec sheet. Dell offers the option to choose between 60Hz, 144Hz and 300Hz.

Dell G5 15

While I did not have access to the color ratings of the display, the performance was adequate. The higher refresh rate made for smoother visuals while the colors themselves look fairly vibrant. At 300 nits of brightness, I never felt the lack of brightness even while working in a sunlit room. The viewing angles are wide as well. The matte anti-glare finish helps with cutting down reflections to a larger extent as well. Whether I was playing games or watching YouTube videos, the experience was good overall. Content creators may feel the need to attach an external display.

Performance

Based on the specifications I had on offer, my variant of the G5 15 is at best an entry-level gaming laptop. My unit comes with an Intel Core i5-10300H processor paired to 8GB DDR4 2933MHz RAM. This is accompanied by a NVIDIA GTX 1650Ti graphics card with 4GB of VRAM and 512GB PCIe M.2 SSD storage. While this will aid for faster bootup as well as app loading times, 512GB is far too less for a gaming laptop. The updated variants now come with an extra 1TB HDD and you should get that one, if you play a lot of games.

Dell G5 15

Back to the unit in hand, the G5 15 performed nicely under my usage. For my daily workflow, which involves a lot of work on Google Chrome with at least 8-9 tabs opened simultaneously, the laptop never threw up hiccups. I was editing photos via online image editing tools, dealing with 2-3 word documents, streaming music, and downloading games on Steam in the background The G5 15 kept its cool and kept chugging along.

It is during gaming when the midrange specifications started showing struggles. I play my favorite F1 2020 from Codemasters a lot and the experience was far from acceptable in the highest of settings. The GTX 1650Ti isn’t a powerhouse and combined with the Core i5 processor, I had to resort to settling for High graphics settings at 1280 x 720 resolution for ensuring a fairly stable frame rate of 50-60 fps. Do note that I had to turn off ambient occlusion as well as reduce the texture processing. Even then, there were occasional hiccups in busy parts of the race tracks.

Dell G5 15

When it came to newer titles like Assassin’s Creed Valhalla and Watch Dogs Legion, I had to dial down the graphics the low-medium mix as well as the lower the resolution. Even then, the frame rate consistently dropped under 30 fps, with frequent stutters and frame drops. For older games like GTA 5 and Need For Speed Payback, the experience was better with high graphics settings in Full HD resolution.

I was impressed with the thermal performance on the laptop. During the long Grand Prix sessions in F1 2020, I did not see the PC drop frames or stutters even after an hour of dedicated virtual driving. The fans can get noisy in silent rooms, however.

Dell G5 15

If you love playing old titles and seek a PC for basic video as well as photo editing, you won’t face issues with this spec setup. For those who seek better performance, it would make sense to go for the Core i7 variant with a 1660Ti graphics, or opt for the RTX series cards.

The trackpad is decent with its touch responsivity, although I would have preferred a larger surface area. The keyboard is comfortable for typing long documents, with all the keys offering sufficient feedback. The presence of a Numpad is of major help for titles that require keyboard input. The blue backlighting is eye candy, especially in dark conditions. The power key-mounted fingerprint scanner is a big relief while logging in.

Battery

With a 52Whr 3-cell battery, the Dell G5 15 barely manages to stay awake on battery power for a full workday. With the workload described earlier, I had to plug in the charging adapter every four hours. Gaming on battery power doesn’t affect the performance but I was able to get a maximum of an hour’s playtime before the laptop started crying for the power adapter.

Verdict

Dell G5 15

Starting at Rs 85,290, the Dell G5 15 comes across as a fairly reliable PC with decent gaming capabilities. Do note that only causal gamers will find the performance acceptable. The entry-level model that I got isn’t the best one for gamers and content creators but you can opt for the top-end model with the Core i7 variant as well as more powerful graphics card options. I would also suggest you wait for Dell to update its lineup with the new Intel processors. On the other hand, there are a bunch of good alternatives with more powerful AMD Ryzen processors from Asus TUF series.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel.
  • Published Date: January 12, 2021 8:03 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones
thumb-img
Trending
Warner Bros. brings movies as apps to iPhone, iPad and iPod touch
thumb-img
News
Samsung Mobiles Fest on Flipkart: Discounts on Galaxy S8, Galaxy S7, Galaxy On Max, and more

Editor's Pick

CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21
News
CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21
Dell G5 15 5500 review: One for casual gamers

Reviews

Dell G5 15 5500 review: One for casual gamers

Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020

Gaming

Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

News

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes

Most Popular

Vivo V20 review

Realme Buds Wireless Pro review

Lenovo Yoga Slim 7i (2020) review: Great for WFH computing

Amazfit Bip U review: Goodbye puny fitness bands

Redmi SonicBass Wireless review: Simply wonderful!

CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21

Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes

Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds and Reno 5 Pro 5G launch date in India announced

CES 2021 Day 1 recap: LG Rollable smartphone, Smart TVs and more

CES 2021: Schedule, what to expect, products expected

How to send Happy Lohri 2021 wishes WhatsApp Stickers

What is Signal, how to use, and top features of the app

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is now the richest person in the world worth $186 billion

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dell G5 15 5500 review: One for casual gamers

Reviews

Dell G5 15 5500 review: One for casual gamers
Best 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in 2021

Top Products

Best 5 laptops under Rs 30,000 to buy in India in 2021
Laptop, desktop shortages to continue through 2021

Laptops

Laptop, desktop shortages to continue through 2021
New Dell XPS 13 officially launched in India starting at Rs 1,50,990

News

New Dell XPS 13 officially launched in India starting at Rs 1,50,990
Dell XPS 15 9500 (2020) reviewDell XPS 15 9500 (2020) review: One of the finest PC experiences

Reviews

Dell XPS 15 9500 (2020) reviewDell XPS 15 9500 (2020) review: One of the finest PC experiences

हिंदी समाचार

nubia Red Magic 6 गेमिंग स्मार्टफोन जल्द होगा लॉन्च, मिलेगी 120W फास्ट चार्जिंग

LG Rollable Teased at CES 2021 : LG का रोल होने वाला स्मार्टफोन, खींचने पर बन जाता है टैबलेट

CES 2021 में पेश किए गए Amazfit GTR 2e और Amazfit GTS 2e स्मार्टवॉच, भारत में जल्द होंगे लॉन्च

CES 2021 : TCL की गजब की टेक्नोलॉजी, पेपर की रोल और रबर की तरह खिंचेगी स्क्रीन

चीन के निशाने पर भारतीय, WhatsApp Message के जरिए कर रहा 'खतरनाक' प्लानिंग

Latest Videos

OnePlus Band first impressions

Hands On

OnePlus Band first impressions
WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know

News

WhatsApp's new privacy policy explained: All you need to know
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions

Hands On

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power first impressions
Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

Hands On

Xiaomi Mi 10i first impressions: An unbeatable value?

News

CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21
News
CES 2021: Samsung Exynos 2100 launched, could power Galaxy S21
Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020

Gaming

Among Us is the most downloaded mobile game for 2020
Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released

News

Today's Tech News: Sony PlayStation 5 pre-orders begin, PUBG Mobile 1.2 update released
Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes

Gaming

Sony PlayStation 5 India pre-orders end within 10 minutes
Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds and Reno 5 Pro 5G launch date in India announced

News

Oppo Enco X TWS earbuds and Reno 5 Pro 5G launch date in India announced

new arrivals in india

Vivo Y12s
Vivo Y12s

9,990

Vivo Y51A
Vivo Y51A

17,990

Samsung Galaxy M02s
Samsung Galaxy M02s

8,999

Xiaomi Mi 10i
Xiaomi Mi 10i

21,999

Oppo A15s
Oppo A15s

11,490

Tecno Spark 6 Go
Tecno Spark 6 Go

8,499

Vivo V20 2021
Vivo V20 2021

24,990

Vivo Y20A
Vivo Y20A

11,490

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G9 Power
Motorola Moto G9 Power

11,999

Motorola Moto G 5G
Motorola Moto G 5G

20,999

Vivo V20 Pro
Vivo V20 Pro

29,990

Xiaomi Mi 10T
Xiaomi Mi 10T

35,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9i
Xiaomi Redmi 9i

8,299

Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro
Xiaomi Mi 10T Pro

39,999

Infinix Hot 10
Infinix Hot 10

9,999

Vivo V20 SE
Vivo V20 SE

20,990

Vivo V20
Vivo V20

24,990

Micromax In 1b
Micromax In 1b

6,999

Micromax In Note 1
Micromax In Note 1

10,999

OnePlus 8T
OnePlus 8T

42,999

Samsung Galaxy F41
Samsung Galaxy F41

15,499

Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max

1,29,900

Apple iPhone 12 Pro
Apple iPhone 12 Pro

1,19,900

Apple iPhone 12 Mini
Apple iPhone 12 Mini

69,900

Apple iPhone 12
Apple iPhone 12

79,900

Poco X3
Poco X3

16,999

Realme Narzo 20A
Realme Narzo 20A

8,499

Realme Narzo 20
Realme Narzo 20

10,499

Realme Narzo 20 Pro
Realme Narzo 20 Pro

13,999

Oppo F17
Oppo F17

16,990

Samsung Galaxy M51
Samsung Galaxy M51

22,999

Poco M2
Poco M2

10,999

Oppo F17 Pro
Oppo F17 Pro

22,990

Realme 7 Pro
Realme 7 Pro

19,999

Realme 7
Realme 7

14,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9A
Xiaomi Redmi 9A

6,799

Vivo Y20
Vivo Y20

12,990

Xiaomi Redmi 9
Xiaomi Redmi 9

8,999

Nokia 5.3
Nokia 5.3

13,999

Motorola Moto G9
Motorola Moto G9

11,499

Realme C15
Realme C15

9,999

Realme C12
Realme C12

8,999

Samsung Galaxy Note 20
Samsung Galaxy Note 20

77,999

Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime
Xiaomi Redmi 9 Prime

9,999

Oppo Reno4 Pro
Oppo Reno4 Pro

34,990

Samsung Galaxy M01 Core
Samsung Galaxy M01 Core

5,499

Realme 6i
Realme 6i

12,999

Asus Rog Phone 3
Asus Rog Phone 3

46,999

OnePlus Nord
OnePlus Nord

24,999

Infinix Smart 4 Plus
Infinix Smart 4 Plus

7,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9

11,999

Samsung Galaxy M01s
Samsung Galaxy M01s

9,999

Vivo X50 Pro 5G
Vivo X50 Pro 5G

49,990

Vivo X50 5G
Vivo X50 5G

34,990

Realme C11
Realme C11

7,499

Poco M2 Pro
Poco M2 Pro

13,999

Realme X3
Realme X3

24,999

Realme X3 SuperZoom
Realme X3 SuperZoom

27,999

Tecno Spark Power 2
Tecno Spark Power 2

9,999

Oppo A12
Oppo A12

9,990

Oppo A52
Oppo A52

16,990

Samsung Galaxy A21s
Samsung Galaxy A21s

15,999

Oppo Find X2
Oppo Find X2

64,990

Motorola One Fusion Plus
Motorola One Fusion Plus

17,499

Samsung Galaxy A31
Samsung Galaxy A31

20,999

Samsung Galaxy M01
Samsung Galaxy M01

8,999

Samsung Galaxy M11
Samsung Galaxy M11

10,999

Infinix Hot 9 Pro
Infinix Hot 9 Pro

9,999

LG Velvet
LG Velvet

Price Not Available

Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Lite

Price Not Available

Apple iPhone SE 2020
Apple iPhone SE 2020

42,500

Honor 30 Pro
Honor 30 Pro

Price Not Available

Honor 30
Honor 30

Price Not Available

OnePlus 8
OnePlus 8

44,999

OnePlus 8 Pro
OnePlus 8 Pro

54,999

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro
Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro

13,999

Best Sellers