Highlights One of the few laptops in India to bring 10th generation Intel processors

Our review device comes with Intel i5-10201U with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD.

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 also comes with the Active Pen in the box.

Dell launched its latest Inspiron line-up back in September 2019 in India. The ultra-light laptop line-up landed in India just a few weeks after the global launch. The line-up included the Inspiron 13, 15, and 17. Two things stand out about this laptop including the convertible, 2-in-1 factor and the processor. Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 is among the first laptops to bring the 10-generation Intel processors in the market.

Given that it is an ultra-light laptop, users will get the less power-hungry U series of Intel processors. Interested buyers can get two different variants for the Inspiron 13 7000. The base model features Intel i5-10201U and the top of the line model comes with Intel i7-10510U. The company has priced the laptop starting at Rs 90,230. We are reviewing the Intel i5 model, which takes on other premium laptops from the likes of Asus, Lenovo, HP, and others.

Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 pricing and specifications

Before we talk about the design and performance of the laptop, let’s talk about the specifications of Inspiron 13 7000. Our review device comes with Intel i5-10201U with 8GB RAM and 512GB SSD. The CPU comes with integrated Intel UHD graphics to drive the FHD 13.3-inch display. The display also comes with touch support and included Active Pen support. Dell has also added a backlit spill-resistant keyboard on the laptop.

Dell has added a number of ports for connectivity on the Inspiron 13 7000. These include an HDMI 2.0, one USB 3.1 Gen 1, Wi-Fi and one Thunderbolt 3 port with Power Delivery support. Other ports include one 3.5mm audio socket, one 4.5mm barrel power port, and one 3-in-1 microSD card slot. It comes with stereo speakers, integrated dual-array microphones, and an integrated fingerprint reader in the power key. It runs on a 45Whr battery with 4-cells. Dell has added a 65W charger with this laptop.

Bleeding edge design and solid quality

Taking a closer look at the design, Dell has opted for a reasonably modern look. Similar to most newer laptop designs, the Inspiron 13 7000 features a 3-sided narrow display. The company has also used aluminum for the chassis making it pretty solid. There is no chassis flex and everything appears quite well built. However, what pushes the somewhat modern look to the bleeding edge is the Active pen storage. The company has made space in the hinge to store the pen. This design is similar to what we have seen in the recently launched Surface Pro X.

However, Dell Inspiron only shares the design with Surface Pro X as it does not offer Active Pen charging. Inspecting the device, we get two bottom-firing speakers, one air vent at the bottom and another in the hinge area. The laptop also comes with a power button on the keyboard along with a built-in fingerprint scanner. The screen can also be folded back to convert the laptop into a portable tablet. However, the device is a bit heavy at 1.4kg to be a portable tablet replacement. So, users can use the folded orientation to keep Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 on a table or flat surface.

Performance of Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1

The Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 laptop flies through day-to-day usage without any problem. The 10th generation Intel i5 chip shines in the casual use department. I did not experience any slow-down in terms of performance. The laptop easily breezed through 12-15 tabs on Microsoft Edge Beta, multiple word files, light image editing and more. It is ideal for my work which includes excessive web-browsing, typing 3.000 words every day, and image editing. The form-factor versatility allows me to transform the device into a media viewing hub after work for multimedia.

The daily performance makes this ideal for students or working professionals to a certain extent. If you are looking for something to handle intensive tasks then not a machine that you should consider. These tasks include video editing, graphics work, coding, or gaming. The machine can run considerably old games such as Borderlands 2, but you should not hope for anything remotely new.

Audio and Display

The Inspiron 13 7000 features stereo speakers and integrated dual-array microphones for audio. The stereo speakers offer impressive sound volume and decent sound stage. The speakers have a somewhat larger surface area. which made them hard to be muffled.

Moving to the display section, Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 features a 13.3-inch display along with FHD resolution. The display offers crisp, somewhat accurate color reproduction. Though, the display is quite reflective in nature and working directly against a bright source of light may be a problem. The peak brightness may appear low to some users but it is subject to user preference.

The laptop features a full-size backlit keyboard with spill resistance. The last feature is particularly useful for users in case they accidentally spill some liquid on the keyboard. Extended periods of typing on this laptop were familiar and comfortable. The keys offer decent travel along with decent spacing between each other. Beyond this, the trackpad of the laptop offers support for precision drivers along with gestures.

Software suit and Dell Mobile Connect on Inspiron 13 7000

There is not much to talk about software in terms of the OS. The laptop features Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box with some bloatware. These third-party bloatware apps include Hotspot Shield Free VPN, Disney Magic Kingdoms, Dropbox, Netflix, McAfee, and Microsoft Solitaire Collection. Dell has also added a number of apps including Dell Mobile Connect, Dell Update, Dell Power Manager, Dell Cinema Color, Dell Customer Connect, Dell Digital Recovery, MaxxAudioPro, SmartByte, Word, and Word Mobile. The most useful of the lot are Word Mobile, Dell Update, Dell Mobile Connect, Dell Power Manager, and Dell Cinema Color.

Word Mobile is a mobile version of Microsoft World, Update handles system updates, and Power Manager allows users to have fine control over the device battery. Mobile Connect allows users to check their device notifications, make calls, send text messages, and even mirror your device directly to your laptop. In addition, users can even control their device to a certain degree using the Mobile Connect app. Last but not least, Cinema Color allows users to tweak color profiles depending on four presets.

Battery backup

Moving to the last section of the review, here we will talk about the battery backup of Inspiron 13 7000. During a regular workday, I got about five hours of backup on a full charge on 100 percent brightness. While traveling for an event, I was able to squeeze out about seven hours of backup on one charge by lowering the brightness.

Beyond this, Dell has added “ExpressCharge Boost” technology that allows the laptop to charge from 0 to 35 percent in 20 minutes. This also allows users to charge from 0 to 80 in just an hour. The company claims are in line with real-world testing. I was consistently able to charge from 0 to 100 in about 1 hour and 25 minutes.

Verdict: Should you buy the Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1?

After testing the laptop for about two weeks, it was somewhat easy to arrive at a conclusion. Dell has crafted a good mid-range laptop for students with impressive looks. The 10th generation Intel processor along with 2-in-1 design makes it stand out from the competition. Even though Dell is competing with the likes of Asus, Lenovo, and HP. The inclusion of 10th generation chips makes Dell Inspiron 13 7000 2-in-1 2019 an easy recommendation.