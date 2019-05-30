Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 Hands On: End of the nosecam era

At Computex 2019, Dell is launching a new XPS 13 2-in-1and an XPS 15 with OLED display as an upgrade over existing model. With the XPS 13 2-in-1, Dell is among the first PC maker to unveil a laptop powered by Intel’s 10th generation Core processor family. The new XPS 13 2-in-1 builds on the enhancements first seen with regular XPS 13 and has a form factor that we have come to recognize with 2-in-1 device form factor. The Spectre x360 from HP is the best convertible laptop in the market right now and with XPS 13 2-in-1, Dell is staking claim for having the most versatile convertible in the market when it goes on sale. I got a chance to use the device for some time and here are my initial thoughts:

Thinner and Lighter

Dell nearly perfected the definition of an ultrabook when it launched the very first XPS 13 with Infinity Edge display in 2015. The laptop remains a testament to the idea of a modern ultrabook and with XPS 13 2-in-1, Dell is evolving it further. The context for this new device is mainly the Spectre x360, which has received critical acclaim but the addition of a new processor alone will help the new model get ahead of its rival.

The new XPS 13 2-in-1 is thinner, lighter and possibly faster than its predecessor but the biggest change is the repositioned webcam. The change is so important that Dell executives almost jumped off their feet to declare “no more nose cam” while showing the new webcam position. The webcam on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is exactly where it should be and Dell has made it as small as it could while maintaining the thin bezels surrounding the display.

The model I got to experience came in white color but the company also offers a black variant. The interior of the device still has that woven fabric style texture around the keyboard and trackpad but most people would like the carbon fibre look on the black variant. There are two Thunderbolt 3 ports with four lines of PCI Express Gen 3, power delivery and DisplayPort. In addition, there is also a 3.5mm headphone jack and a microSD card reader.

Display and Performance



The real game changer, according to me, is the new display on the Dell XPS 13 2-in-1 is the 4K UHD InfinityEdge display which supports 16:10 aspect ratio. During my limited time, I could see how it is better than 16:9 aspect ratio seen on traditional laptops and I want to see how it fares against 3:2 aspect ratio of Microsoft Surface range. The display itself seemed sharp with rich colors even under harsh show floor lighting. Dell claims it covers 90 percent DCI-P3 color gamut and 500-nit brightness.

Under the hood, there is a 10th generation Intel Core Processor with options for up to Core i7. The difference comes in the form of new 10nm process, which should not only improve performance but greatly improve battery life. Since this processor also supports Gen11 Intel Iris Plus graphics, users will be able to get better graphic performance and even play games at decent frame rates. I’ll reserve my thoughts on this till I’ve spent considerable time with it.

Initial Thoughts

Dell has been one of my favorites in the ultrabook category, where it has made laptops thinner without affecting performance, battery life or changing the keyboard dramatically. With XPS 13 2-in-1, Dell is keeping all the good things about the original XPS 13 but putting the webcam where it should be and upgrading internals to meet the demands of a modern user.