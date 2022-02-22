Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review: Throne remains in the family

Dyson has always been the premium home appliances brand that most aspire to own gadgets of. With products like bladeless fans, heating air purifiers and futuristic vacuum cleaners, the brand has managed to carve out a special niche market for itself. It just launched the V12 Detect Slim Total Clean in India. Also Read - Valentine's Day special: Top gadgets that you can gift your girlfriend

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Total Clean is the successor to the V11 Absolute Pro, and is priced at Rs 55,900. The new vacuum cleaner comes packaged in a comparatively compact body, along with features like a piezo sensor, Auto mode, lighter body, the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaning head and more, making it a compelling deal. I got to spend some time with the Dyson V12 Detect Slim ahead of its launch and will be sharing my experience with the premium vacuum cleaner here.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim has finally made it to Indian shores after almost a year of its international launch. While we still wait for the V15 Detect, the V12 Detect Slim is the next best thing that you can get. The question arises, is it any better than the V11 Absolute Pro or not?

Here we will be checking out if the new Dyson V12 Detect Slim is for you or would you be better off purchasing the older variant.

Design

All Dyson products manage to look futuristic, with the new V12 Detect Slim not being any different. While maintaining a similar design language for the V12 Detect Slim as its older models, the company has still managed to provide us with a fresh breath of air with subtle design changes.

Some of the key design elements include a 0.35-litre small bin, 11 radial cyclones and a power button instead of the trigger. While the smaller bin and 11 radial cyclones are comparatively a step back from the V11 Absolute Pro, they do make the V12 Detect Slim much more portable and handy to use.

The power button that replaces the trigger is also a welcomed change, considering that you now do not need to hold the trigger constantly, which causes wrist fatigue and pain, especially while maneuvering the vacuum in different directions. While this is good, you will always need to use your free hand to turn it on or off, meaning that it is not meant for single-hand use like its predecessors.

While I personally liked the thin and light design of the V12 Detect Slim, it did feel tedious to continuously clear out the bin, due to it having a smaller load capacity. The mechanism to empty the bin still stays the same as the earlier models and is as easy as 1, 2, 3.

Coming to the attachments, the V12 Detect Slim has some of the best attachments that have shipped with any Dyson vacuum cleaner in India to date. The laser light cleaner and the Hair Screw Tool are my favourites, well apart from the normal gun style attachment.

The V12 Detect Slim is comparatively much lighter compared to its predecessor, which makes it extremely handy and easy to pick up and clean even the ceiling corners. To achieve this, Dyson reduced the number of cyclones and made them smaller. While the numbers might worry you, the vacuum cleaner is still plenty powerful.

The rear display is as useful as ever, which now even provides you with the graphical representation of particle size and the number of particles it has picked up. The display also showcases the remaining runtime in each power mode.

Just like the V11 Absolute Pro, this also includes a clip-on battery pack, which you can easily take off to charge or just swap out for continuous cleaning. The battery pack does increase the weight a bit, however, does not seem pretty heavy like the one of the V15 Absolute Pro.

Performance

One of the major reasons to get the Dyson V12 Detect Slim is the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaning head, which is extremely handy, especially in Indian homes with hard floors.

For general cleaning, you will find the Eco mode’s suction power more than ample, which on a full charge will provide you with a cleaning time of 60 minutes. There are two other modes: Medium and Boost. While the suction power is increased in the Medium and the Boost modes, the battery life decreases. Moreover, if you are using the motorised heads, then the battery life will be impacted more.

During my testing, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim easily managed to clean up carpets and hard floors, especially with the motorised heads. The Laser Slim Fluffy and the High Torque attachments are my favourites with them managing to easily clean up any mess even in the lowest suction mode.

The Laser Slim Fluffy head showcases how well the vacuum cleans up by illuminating the dust and dirt if any on the surface. This one also showcases the amount of dirt and its particulate size that it sucks up on the rear display.

The Hair Screw Tool is another handy attachment as it easily allows you to clean up hair without them tangling anywhere. Pet owners will like this attachment the most. However, do be careful, as it is very powerful and can easily suck up slim charging cables too.

One of the best features apart from the piezo sensor I feel is the new Auto mode, which automatically adapts the power depending on the area it is cleaning. This means that in Auto mode, the vacuum automatically depending on the amount of dirt shifts modes and the speed of cleaning.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is pretty powerful and performs extremely well in each and every situation. I had to clear out the bin a lot of times while cleaning, but the Laser Slim Fluffy head, and the new features like the particle counter are what demand an upgrade from the previous generations.

Battery Life

Dyson V12 Detect Slim in my testing lasted me around an hour on a single charge. While this was in Eco mode with the Crevice head, with the Direct Drive Cleaner head in Eco mode, the vacuum gave me a cleaning time of around 45 minutes.

On Auto mode, I got around 40 minutes of cleaning time, while in Boost mode paired with the Laser Slim Fluffy tool, I only got 20 minutes of cleaning time.

The battery is hot-swappable, meaning if you need more time to clean then you can easily get another pack and swap it when empty.

The battery pack took around four and a half hours to completely charge from zero to 100 percent.

Verdict

Now to answer the question of the hour, is the Dyson V12 Detect Slim worth it? The answer to this is two-fold. If you already have a V11 Absolute Pro, then we would recommend that you wait it out for Dyson to bring the flagship V15 Detect to India. If you don’t have a Dyson vacuum or have anything older than the V11 Absolute Pro, then getting the V12 Detect Slim is the thing that you should do.

Key features like the Auto mode, the Laser Slim Fluffy attachment, the inclusion of the piezometric sensor and more are things that will make you gravitate towards buying the vacuum. Moreover, the lightweight and slim build of the new V12 Detect Slim is something that is highly appreciated.

The small bin might be an issue for some, however, clearing it out is just a matter of seconds.

Overall, I like my Dyson V12 Detect Slim a lot and am very happy with the results the vacuum delivers. The only thing that will make me change my stance about it will be the introduction of the Dyson V15 in India.