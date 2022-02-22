comscore Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review: Throne remains in the family
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review: Throne remains in the family
Review

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review: Throne remains in the family

Reviews

Here we will be checking out if the new Dyson V12 Detect Slim is for you or would you be better off purchasing the older variant.

Dyson V12 Detect Slim 10

(Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

Dyson V12 Detect Slim 4.5 5
BGR Rating :
4.5/5

Dyson has always been the premium home appliances brand that most aspire to own gadgets of. With products like bladeless fans, heating air purifiers and futuristic vacuum cleaners, the brand has managed to carve out a special niche market for itself. It just launched the V12 Detect Slim Total Clean in India. Also Read - Valentine's Day special: Top gadgets that you can gift your girlfriend

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Total Clean is the successor to the V11 Absolute Pro, and is priced at Rs 55,900. The new vacuum cleaner comes packaged in a comparatively compact body, along with features like a piezo sensor, Auto mode, lighter body, the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaning head and more, making it a compelling deal. I got to spend some time with the Dyson V12 Detect Slim ahead of its launch and will be sharing my experience with the premium vacuum cleaner here. Also Read - Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner launched in India with laser dust detection system

Dyson, Dyson V12 Detect Slim, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Features, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Price in India, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review, Vacuum Cleaner, Dyson Vacuum cleaner, Handheld Vacuum Cleaners, Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner

(Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

Dyson V12 Detect Slim

Dyson V12 Detect Slim has finally made it to Indian shores after almost a year of its international launch. While we still wait for the V15 Detect, the V12 Detect Slim is the next best thing that you can get. The question arises, is it any better than the V11 Absolute Pro or not? Also Read - This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Here we will be checking out if the new Dyson V12 Detect Slim is for you or would you be better off purchasing the older variant.

Design

All Dyson products manage to look futuristic, with the new V12 Detect Slim not being any different. While maintaining a similar design language for the V12 Detect Slim as its older models, the company has still managed to provide us with a fresh breath of air with subtle design changes.

Some of the key design elements include a 0.35-litre small bin, 11 radial cyclones and a power button instead of the trigger. While the smaller bin and 11 radial cyclones are comparatively a step back from the V11 Absolute Pro, they do make the V12 Detect Slim much more portable and handy to use.

Dyson, Dyson V12 Detect Slim, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Features, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Price in India, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review, Vacuum Cleaner, Dyson Vacuum cleaner, Handheld Vacuum Cleaners, Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner

(Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

The power button that replaces the trigger is also a welcomed change, considering that you now do not need to hold the trigger constantly, which causes wrist fatigue and pain, especially while maneuvering the vacuum in different directions. While this is good, you will always need to use your free hand to turn it on or off, meaning that it is not meant for single-hand use like its predecessors.

While I personally liked the thin and light design of the V12 Detect Slim, it did feel tedious to continuously clear out the bin, due to it having a smaller load capacity. The mechanism to empty the bin still stays the same as the earlier models and is as easy as 1, 2, 3.

Dyson, Dyson V12 Detect Slim, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Features, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Price in India, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review, Vacuum Cleaner, Dyson Vacuum cleaner, Handheld Vacuum Cleaners, Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner

(Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

Coming to the attachments, the V12 Detect Slim has some of the best attachments that have shipped with any Dyson vacuum cleaner in India to date. The laser light cleaner and the Hair Screw Tool are my favourites, well apart from the normal gun style attachment.

The V12 Detect Slim is comparatively much lighter compared to its predecessor, which makes it extremely handy and easy to pick up and clean even the ceiling corners. To achieve this, Dyson reduced the number of cyclones and made them smaller. While the numbers might worry you, the vacuum cleaner is still plenty powerful.

The rear display is as useful as ever, which now even provides you with the graphical representation of particle size and the number of particles it has picked up. The display also showcases the remaining runtime in each power mode.

Dyson, Dyson V12 Detect Slim, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Features, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Price in India, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review, Vacuum Cleaner, Dyson Vacuum cleaner, Handheld Vacuum Cleaners, Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner

(Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

Just like the V11 Absolute Pro, this also includes a clip-on battery pack, which you can easily take off to charge or just swap out for continuous cleaning. The battery pack does increase the weight a bit, however, does not seem pretty heavy like the one of the V15 Absolute Pro.

Performance

One of the major reasons to get the Dyson V12 Detect Slim is the Laser Slim Fluffy cleaning head, which is extremely handy, especially in Indian homes with hard floors.

For general cleaning, you will find the Eco mode’s suction power more than ample, which on a full charge will provide you with a cleaning time of 60 minutes. There are two other modes: Medium and Boost. While the suction power is increased in the Medium and the Boost modes, the battery life decreases. Moreover, if you are using the motorised heads, then the battery life will be impacted more.

Dyson, Dyson V12 Detect Slim, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Features, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Price in India, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review, Vacuum Cleaner, Dyson Vacuum cleaner, Handheld Vacuum Cleaners, Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner

(Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

During my testing, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim easily managed to clean up carpets and hard floors, especially with the motorised heads. The Laser Slim Fluffy and the High Torque attachments are my favourites with them managing to easily clean up any mess even in the lowest suction mode.

The Laser Slim Fluffy head showcases how well the vacuum cleans up by illuminating the dust and dirt if any on the surface. This one also showcases the amount of dirt and its particulate size that it sucks up on the rear display.

The Hair Screw Tool is another handy attachment as it easily allows you to clean up hair without them tangling anywhere. Pet owners will like this attachment the most. However, do be careful, as it is very powerful and can easily suck up slim charging cables too.

Dyson, Dyson V12 Detect Slim, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Features, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Price in India, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review, Vacuum Cleaner, Dyson Vacuum cleaner, Handheld Vacuum Cleaners, Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner

(Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

One of the best features apart from the piezo sensor I feel is the new Auto mode, which automatically adapts the power depending on the area it is cleaning. This means that in Auto mode, the vacuum automatically depending on the amount of dirt shifts modes and the speed of cleaning.

The Dyson V12 Detect Slim is pretty powerful and performs extremely well in each and every situation. I had to clear out the bin a lot of times while cleaning, but the Laser Slim Fluffy head, and the new features like the particle counter are what demand an upgrade from the previous generations.

Battery Life

Dyson V12 Detect Slim in my testing lasted me around an hour on a single charge. While this was in Eco mode with the Crevice head, with the Direct Drive Cleaner head in Eco mode, the vacuum gave me a cleaning time of around 45 minutes.

On Auto mode, I got around 40 minutes of cleaning time, while in Boost mode paired with the Laser Slim Fluffy tool, I only got 20 minutes of cleaning time.

Dyson, Dyson V12 Detect Slim, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Features, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Price in India, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review, Vacuum Cleaner, Dyson Vacuum cleaner, Handheld Vacuum Cleaners, Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner

(Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

The battery is hot-swappable, meaning if you need more time to clean then you can easily get another pack and swap it when empty.

The battery pack took around four and a half hours to completely charge from zero to 100 percent.

Verdict

Now to answer the question of the hour, is the Dyson V12 Detect Slim worth it? The answer to this is two-fold. If you already have a V11 Absolute Pro, then we would recommend that you wait it out for Dyson to bring the flagship V15 Detect to India. If you don’t have a Dyson vacuum or have anything older than the V11 Absolute Pro, then getting the V12 Detect Slim is the thing that you should do.

Dyson, Dyson V12 Detect Slim, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Features, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Price in India, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review, Vacuum Cleaner, Dyson Vacuum cleaner, Handheld Vacuum Cleaners, Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner

(Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

Key features like the Auto mode, the Laser Slim Fluffy attachment, the inclusion of the piezometric sensor and more are things that will make you gravitate towards buying the vacuum. Moreover, the lightweight and slim build of the new V12 Detect Slim is something that is highly appreciated.

The small bin might be an issue for some, however, clearing it out is just a matter of seconds.

Dyson, Dyson V12 Detect Slim, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Features, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Price in India, Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review, Vacuum Cleaner, Dyson Vacuum cleaner, Handheld Vacuum Cleaners, Cord-free Vacuum Cleaner

(Image: Karanveer Singh Arora/BGR India)

Overall, I like my Dyson V12 Detect Slim a lot and am very happy with the results the vacuum delivers. The only thing that will make me change my stance about it will be the introduction of the Dyson V15 in India.

For the latest tech news across the world, latest PC and Mobile games, tips & tricks, top-notch gadget reviews of most exciting releases follow BGR India’s Facebook, Twitter, subscribe our YouTube Channel. Also follow us on  Facebook Messenger for latest updates.
  • Published Date: February 22, 2022 8:52 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Union Budget 2021 to Twitter accounts banned: Today's top tech news
thumb-img
News
Realme X7 series India launch to Carl Pei's new venture Nothing: Top tech news today
thumb-img
Apps
WhatsApp brings Always Mute group chats to iOS, Android
thumb-img
News
Nokia 5.3 launching in India in August with two more phones

Editor's Pick

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review: Throne remains in the family
Reviews
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review: Throne remains in the family
Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

Features

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

Deals

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

OnePlus 10 Pro nearly comes apart in durability test

Mobiles

OnePlus 10 Pro nearly comes apart in durability test

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

Features

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

Most Popular

Vivo TWS Neo Review

Logitech G502 Lightspeed Gaming Mouse Review

Asus ROG Phone 3 First Impressions

OnePlus Nord First Impressions

Asus TUF A15 (FA566) Gaming Laptop Review

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

Bajaj Avenger 220 EV conversion kit launched: Will make your Avenger into a hybrid

Top premium headphones under Rs 50,000: Bose Noise Cancelling Headset, Jabra Bluetooth Headphone, and more

Looking for premium headphones under Rs 50,000: Here are the best picks to consider

Going back to work? Here are some Google Maps hacks for you

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

MeitY s shares draft data policy: Here s what it recommends

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Related Topics

Related Stories

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review: Throne remains in the family

Reviews

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Review: Throne remains in the family
Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner launched in India: Check price, specifications, features

News

Dyson V12 Detect Slim Vacuum Cleaner launched in India: Check price, specifications, features
This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier

Features

This National Pollution Prevention Day, here are top tips to consider before buying an air purifier
Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins today: Best deals on smartphones, smart TVs, home appliances

Deals

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale begins today: Best deals on smartphones, smart TVs, home appliances
5 important things to keep in mind before buying an Air Purifier

News

5 important things to keep in mind before buying an Air Purifier

हिंदी समाचार

Free Fire MAX Rewards Today: आज फ्री फायर मैक्स में लगी फ्री इनाम की कतार, जानें कैसे करें क्लेम

Redmi Note 11 Pro को भारत में उतारने की हो रही तैयारी, जानें कब होगा लॉन्च

Yamaha ने 3D साउंड फीचर वाले हेडफोन्स और ईयरफोन्स भारत में किए लॉन्च, जानें कीमत

Free Fire MAX में परफेक्ट हेडशॉट लगाने के ये हैं 5 सबसे बेहतर तरीके

Facebook पोस्ट पर नहीं चाहते कोई कमेंट? इस तरह करें ऑफ

Latest Videos

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using

Features

5 Android Features Available on Every Smartphone That You Need to Start Using
5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using

Features

5 Google Apps That Aren't Pre-installed But You Should Be Using
Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse

Reviews

Logitech's new wireless mechanical POP keyboard & mouse
Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Vivo V23e launched with 44MP front camera, Dimensity 810 SoC | Smartphone priced at Rs 25,990

News

Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories
Deals
Amazon Grand Gaming Days sale now live: Here are the top deals on laptops, gaming accessories
OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?

Features

OnePlus Buds Z2 vs Nothing Ear 1: Which TWS earbuds should you pick?
Bajaj Avenger 220 EV conversion kit launched: Will make your Avenger into a hybrid

Electric Vehicle

Bajaj Avenger 220 EV conversion kit launched: Will make your Avenger into a hybrid
Top premium headphones under Rs 50,000: Bose Noise Cancelling Headset, Jabra Bluetooth Headphone, and more

Photo Gallery

Top premium headphones under Rs 50,000: Bose Noise Cancelling Headset, Jabra Bluetooth Headphone, and more
Looking for premium headphones under Rs 50,000: Here are the best picks to consider

Photo Gallery

Looking for premium headphones under Rs 50,000: Here are the best picks to consider

new arrivals in india

Y33T
Y33T

18,990

V25 5G
V25 5G

27,990

Y10
Y10

12,490

Galaxy S21 FE 256GB
Galaxy S21 FE 256GB

58,999

Galaxy M53 5G
Galaxy M53 5G

24,999

Mi 11i 8GB RAM
Mi 11i 8GB RAM

26,999

11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM
11i HyperCharge 8GB RAM

28,999

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G
Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

16,990

Best Sellers