Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner review: Pricey, powerful, proficient

Everyone loves a spotless, clean and dust-free house. But keeping a house clean and pristine all the time isn't that easy. It takes a certain degree of dedication and, of course, the right set of tools to keep every corner of the house dirt free. Traditional broomsticks and mops that are used in our homes sweep the place clean, but they aren't efficient enough when it comes to removing every microscopic particle of dirt, which is particularly important if you have people who are allergic to dust or people who are obsessive cleaners at home. Enter: Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner.

Dyson is a brand that is known for its handheld, cord-free vacuum cleaners. In the past, the company has launched V10 Absolute, V11 Absolute Pro, V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaners in India to name a few. More recently, the company launched the Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner in India at a price of Rs 62,900, which makes it one of the priciest handheld vacuum cleaners available in the country at the moment.

The Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner features the same laser-blaster design that we have gotten accustomed to seeing in some of the older vacuum cleaners by the company such as the V11 Absolute Pro or the Absolute V12 Detect Slim. But it does feature a few upgrades over its predecessors. Dyson says the Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner offers 1.5 times more suction and 54 percent more bin capacity than the Dyson V12 Detect Slim vacuum cleaners. It also comes with a new laser technology that reveals the dust particles that are otherwise invisible to the naked eye, and counts the ones that it sucks in.

While all of this does seem quite fancy, the real question is, does the Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner deliver what it claims – a fuss-free cleaning experience and a dust-free home? We will talk about that and more in the in-depth review below. So, keep reading.

Dyson V15 Detect design: Looks familiar

If you have seen or used Dyson vacuum cleaners before, you won’t find any significant difference, at least, in design at first. It has the same laser blaster design that we have seen in older Dyson vacuum cleaner models. The main body has a digital display at the back that displays the mode selection. You can pick between Eco, Auto and Boost modes. It also displays the battery level and the dust particle that this vacuum cleaner has sucked in. This display sits near the air vents that project the air that has been cleaned using the HEPA filters – a feature that was also present in the V11 Absolute Pro. In doing so, this vacuum cleaner ensures that it doesn’t spread dust from one end or pollute the indoor air as it cleans the floors.

The display and the air purification head are connected with a 0.75L bin that houses the digital motor that powers the V15 Detect vacuum cleaner. Together this unit – sans any other attachment – weighs around 3.1kgs, which makes it slightly heavier than some of the older vacuum cleaner models that I have used. While it doesn’t make much of a difference when you are cleaning hard floors or a surface that doesn’t require you to lift the vacuum cleaner against the force of gravity, say while cleaning a hard-to-reach area of your wardrobe or cleaning spider web off from the corner of the ceiling. But in situations where you need to lift the vacuum cleaner, cleaning for long durations can get a bit tiring. While cleaning my house during one of the periodic cleaning sessions, I had to take a break after every 10 – 15 minutes owing to the weight of the entire unit with the cleaning attachment clipped on.

As far as the attachments are concerned, Dyson has made no changes to the mechanism to clasp or unclasp the attachments. The mechanism has always been easy-to-use and efficient, be it the older Dyson vacuum cleaners or the new V15 Detect. Another feature that has remained unchanged is the push-to-eject mechanism that is used for emptying the bin. This feature worked flawlessly in case of the Dyson V15 Detect as well. Though I do believe that the dirt-disposal mechanism is one time that this vacuum cleaner ends up spreading dirt while cleaning it.

Dyson V15 Detect performance: Cleans very well

The Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner is powered by the Dyson Hyperdymium digital motor, which the company says spins up to 125,000rpm to suck up microscopic dust and large debris and generate up to 240 air watts of suction. This is a mild upgrade over the motor used in the Dyson V11 Absolute Pro that spins up to 125,000rpm and generates 185AW of suction power. This motor is the heart of the Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner and it ensures that this vacuum cleaner works the way it does consistently.

Details aside, the Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner does a good job at cleaning your house, no matter what sort of surface or dirt you are dealing with.

The vacuum cleaner comes with a total of eight attachments that are designed to cater to different cleaning conditions. Some are good for cleaning carpets and mattresses, while others are good for cleaning hard floors with hairs. There is a batch of accessories that is particularly good for cleaning hard to reach areas or smaller surfaces. The highlight this time is an attachment that is capable of cleaning the microscopic dust particles. It has an acoustic piezo sensor that tells the amount and type of dust particles it picks on an LCD. The attachment essentially projects green laser light on the floor, or on the surface where you are cleaning, and the region with high density of green light is the area where you need to clean again. This feature can come in handy especially if you have people who are allergic to dust at home. That said I couldn’t verify the dirt readings by the vacuum cleaner independently.

Elsewhere, I cleaned everything from sofas to carpets in my house and I was impressed by the results. Both the sofa and the carpet were visibly clean. I also used the V15 Detect for cleaning the kitchen floor after preparing dinner every evening, which as you know, can be a task at the end of the day but the vacuum cleaner did make things a lot easier and faster for me.

Dyson V15 Detect battery: Lasts long enough

Coming to the battery life, Dyson claims that the V15 Detect vacuum cleaner offers a run-time of up to 60 minutes, but that depends on the mode that you are using the vacuum cleaner in. If you are using the vacuum cleaner for light cleaning in Eco Mode, the vacuum cleaner would easily last for around 50-55 minutes. In Auto Mode, which is when the vacuum cleaner intelligently selects the cleaning mode based on the dirt, it will last for around 30-40 minutes and in the Boost Mode, expect a run time of 15 minutes. However, if you are going for a mix of Boost and Auto, which is what I did while cleaning my carpets and sofas, you can expect the battery to last for around 20-25 minutes.

Sadly, the battery takes around three to four hours to charge completely. But the good news is that it comes with a swappable battery, which means that you can have a spare battery at hand and used that when you need it during to extended cleaning sessions.

Dyson V15 Detect: Should you buy it or not?

Now, the million-dollar question, should you buy the Dyson V15 Detect vacuum cleaner or not. Well, that’s not an easy question to answer if you have to spend almost 63 grand. But in all fairness, the Dyson V15 Detect is a talented vacuum cleaner that is capable of removing even the microscopic dust from your house. It has all the right attachments that you might need to keep your house clean. And while the battery can be a bit of a letdown, especially for those with a big house, you can always invest in an additional battery pack.

However, if the price tag is big concern for you and you want something similar but with a smaller price tag, the Dyson V12 Detect Slim, which sells in India at Rs 47,900, is worth taking a peek at.