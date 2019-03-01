comscore
  • Home
  • Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions: An 18,000mAh Android powerbank that can make phone calls
Review

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions: An 18,000mAh Android powerbank that can make phone calls

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop is part phone and part powerbank but does that make it unweildy and impossible to handle. Here is our first look:

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop main

At Mobile World Congress 2019, the biggest trend for smartphones was the adoption of 5G and addition of foldable displays. Samsung showed both the 5G version of Galaxy S10 as well as the foldable Galaxy Fold, albeit behind a glass box. Huawei, one of the fastest growing smartphone maker, introduced its foldable smartphone with 5G support. Oppo, OnePlus, ZTE and LG made use of the show to display either commercial or prototype devices. During all of these talks about 5G and bendable displays, there was little or no talk about battery life and one company took notice and made the most of this opportunity. Enter Energizer.

Energizer is a renowned brand in the battery segment, but is not a big player in mobile or smartphone space. But it showed not one, not two, not even three but a total of 26 mobile phones, forcing a lot of people to take note. One device that caught attention of MWC attendees was the model with 18,000mAh battery called the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop. Every smartphone maker has tried to find a niche with their mobile device. Samsung stands out with wide range and display quality, Apple stands out for its premium design, craftsmanship and secure software, OnePlus makes a mark with premium features that don’t cost a lot of money while Xiaomi has built itself ground up as a budget device maker. Energizer, on the other hand, has been about battery life.

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop next to OnePlus 5T

If you ever wanted a power bank that was also a smartphone then you look no further than Energizer. In fact, it is the only brand that makes such a device. At MWC 2019, Energizer literally doubled down on that effort by putting two power bank into a smartphone. Battery is the most critical thing and with the new device, Energizer is claiming standby time of up to 50 days, which puts it in the same league as that of feature phones. At the booth in MWC where Energizer was showcasing the smartphone, I had to stand in line for nearly 30 minutes and while most people would walk away in such situations at trade shows, the device was enjoying a rather unseen interest.

Huawei Mate X First Impressions: Meet the future of thin flexible display smartphone with 5G

Also Read

Huawei Mate X First Impressions: Meet the future of thin flexible display smartphone with 5G

The reason could be the hype caused by that large battery and the fact there was only one working device. The lack of a number of working models makes me wonder if Energizer plans to sell them only in limited units. In terms of design, the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop is arguably the most ugly looking smartphone to ever come out. It looks equivalent to a brick and it can come as a handy tool that can be used to hit someone as a precautionary measure. Energizer people did not speak about the device directly but it seems the intention was clearly to put a big battery and have a big name to go with it.

While it looks like a brick, the Energizer Power Max P18K Pop does not weigh a lot and also holding it closer to your ear while making phone calls did not seem frightening. Some of the other interesting design elements including a display that is almost bezel-less at the top and sports a tiny chin at the bottom. There is also a pop-up selfie camera, which is placed right at the center of the top side of the device. The working prototype shown at MWC was in blue finish with a glossy back. There is also a triple camera setup at the back which is placed similar to Huawei P20 Pro and Xiaomi Mi 9.

Watch: Oppo 10x lossless zoom first Look

The pop-up selfie camera system houses dual camera sensors comprising of a 16-megapixel shooter and a 2-megapixel shooter. The back is home to three cameras which combine a 12-megapixel, 5-megapixel and 2-megapixel sensors. There is a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, MediaTek Helio P70 chipset, 6GB of RAM and 128GB internal storage. It lacks 3.5mm audio jack and runs Android 9 Pie out of the box. Avenir Telecom, which sells Energizer branded smartphones, tells me that the device will be available in June and India is among the countries which could get the device. We all have smartphones that die even before the end of the day and hence always carry a powerbank. The Energizer Power Max P18K Pop is also a powerbank but one that also will let you make calls, browse the web and send WhatsApp messages. The compromise is the hefty design and impractical looks.

  • Published Date: March 1, 2019 2:37 PM IST

Trending Today

thumb-img
News
Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 fails the bend and durability test
thumb-img
News
Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 to go on sale at 12:00 AM: Price, specifications and more
thumb-img
News
Asus Zenfone Max Pro M1 Android Pie Beta program is here; here is how to get started
thumb-img
News
Xiaomi-backed Black Shark coming to India; expected to launch gaming phone soon

Editor's Pick

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
News
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge

Gaming

PUBG Mobile introduces India Bonus Challenge

Oppo R17 Pro price reduced to Rs 39,900 on both online as well as offline channels

Deals

Oppo R17 Pro price reduced to Rs 39,900 on both online as well as offline channels

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

News

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

Most Popular

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Samsung Galaxy A30, Galaxy A50 First Impressions

Xiaomi Redmi Note 7 Pro, Redmi Note 7 First Impressions

Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution

5 key Machine Learning trends for 2019

MWC 2019: Here is what to expect

Here’s how cyber forensics go about cleaning up the mess after an attack

The Weather Channel taps into IBM's Watson and GRAF to forecast detailed and accurate weather

Expectations from Digital Transactions in 2019

Related Topics

Related Stories

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions

Review

Energizer Power Max P18K Pop First Impressions
Huawei Mate X First Impressions

Review

Huawei Mate X First Impressions
Worked closely with Google to create Mate X foldable phone: Huawei

News

Worked closely with Google to create Mate X foldable phone: Huawei
OnePlus and Qualcomm team up to start 5G trials in India

News

OnePlus and Qualcomm team up to start 5G trials in India
Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

Review

Nokia 9 Pureview First Impressions: Takes computational photography to a whole new level

हिंदी समाचार

भारत में यूजर्स को मिलेगी तेज इंटरनेट स्पीड, वनप्लस और क्वालकॉम कर रहे हैं 5G टेस्ट

IRCTC ने लॉन्च किया अपना पेमेंट ऐप iPay, यूजर्स को मिलेंगे ये बेनिफिट

Redmi Note 7 बैंड और ड्यूरेबिलिटी टेस्ट में हुआ फेल, देखें वीडियो

चीन को टक्कर देगा भारत, सिग्नलचिप ने लॉन्च की देश में बनी 4G और 5G चिप

एक से ज्यादा TV कनेक्शन के लिए Tata Sky ने पेश किए प्लान, यूजर्स को खर्च करने होंगे इतने रुपये

News

10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
News
10.or G2 India launch expected soon; to house Snapdragon 636 chipset
Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera

News

Samsung Galaxy A40 Europe launch expected soon, Galaxy A90 to offer Oppo Find X-like sliding camera
Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China

News

Xiaomi MiWiFi mesh networking router announced in China
Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different

News

Samsung Galaxy M30 vs Galaxy M20 vs Galaxy M10: Here’s what’s different
Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution

News

Samsung Galaxy S10 users cannot remap the Bixby button to Google Assistant; here is the solution