Fitbit Versa Lite Review: Hits some, misses others

Smartwatches have been in the market a long time now, but they haven’t caught on as quickly as smartphones did. And there are reasons governing that. But some of the most fundamental issues have been the ones to make it or break it for a smartwatch. Fitbit is one of the more popular names when it comes to smartwatches and fitness bands. And its newest offering the Fitbit Versa Lite has been launched in India for a price of Rs 15,999. This is technically a toned down version of last year’s Fitbit Versa, which costs Rs 5,500 more. I have been using the watch for the past couple of weeks, and here’s my review of the device

Fitbit Versa Lite Design

The Fitbit Versa Lite takes after its costlier older brother the Fitbit Versa in terms of looks with the difference being the presence of only one physical button instead of two. The Fitbit Versa Lite has a tile like design with dark bezels and an aluminum frame. It comes with detachable straps that can be swapped out for other color options and either smaller or bigger ones.

I must admit that this is a rather comfortable smartwatch. I usually cannot wear my watch when working since I constantly keep my hands on the keyboard while typing. But I hardly had to remove the Fitbit Versa Lite all day. The smartwatch has sensors on the belly that detects the heart-rate and SpO2, but even that bump does not make the watch feel uncomfortable.

The classic design of the smartwatch goes a long way into integrating it with different outfits which has always been an issue. That makes it a stylish piece of accessory that is comfortable and functional at the same time. The look of a smartwatch is one of the biggest points of contention when considering a smartwatch.

Fitbit Versa Lite Performance

Now that we have spoken about the look and feel of the Fitbit Versa Lite, let’s get into how the various aspect off the smartwatch performs. And we start off with the next point of contention which is the display. Now watches are worn everywhere and it is essential to have the ability to view the screen even in daylight. And the Fitbit Versa Lite passes that test with flying colors. The 1.34-inch LCD display with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 on top is crazy bright, and if not for the ambient light sensor, my eyes may have been blinded during the night. The display of the Fitbit Versa Lite comes with 1,000 nits brightness, which makes it brighter than many smartphone displays out there. The colors hold up perfectly in bright light and the gyroscope is quick enough to understand when the wrist is in a position to turn on the watch display.

The software of the Fitbit Versa Lite is pretty clean and syncs up well with the smartphone app using Bluetooth to keep the user informed. Fitbit even sends weekly reports on your email to keep you updated, and it also sends notification when the battery is about to be drained out. Speaking about the battery being drained out, one of the biggest reasons that I personally felt a couple of years back that smartwatches are not going to cut it is the issue of battery backup. It turns out that the Fitbit Versa Lite is quite efficient when it comes to the battery department, and a fully charged Fitbit Versa Lite lasts up to four days on a single charge. In other words, users will only have to charge it twice in a week. This is rather impressive with all those sensors and that extremely bright display.

Should you buy the Fitbit Versa Lite?

The Fitbit Versa Lite comes with a bunch of different features, although not as many as the Fitbit Versa, which seems obvious when stated like that. The Versa Lite is an ideal replacement for someone who is looking to replace their analog watch with a smartwatch while getting a taste of what a fitness tracker could do for them. But it does not come with all the tricks in the book for a price that should have most if not all.

The watch prompts when there are messages and calls on the smartphone, but the user can neither accept a call from the Fitbit Versa Lite or reply back to their messages. It does not come with an Altimeter that measures how many steps a person has climbed. It also lacks a gyroscope which means the user will not be able to count the laps when swimming despite the smartwatch being swimproof.

Users will also need their smartphones when they are out for a workout and need music, because the Fitbit Versa Lite does not come with native audio playback. It lacks Wi-Fi capabilities which makes updating the Fitbit Versa Lite a tedious task, be it the firmware upgrade or just a watchface.

Having said that, it’s rather long battery life and excellent look and feel are among its positives, and there are apps for weather alert and alarms as well. Besides the heart-rate, it can keep a track of your cardio fitness level, step count, total calories burnt, sleep cycle and a weekly workout summary.

Coming down to if this product is recommendable, it would have been much easier to do had the price of this device been less than what it is right now. That being said, if someone does want to try out a Fitbit device and would not want to spend as much for a Fitbit Versa then this is the device to go for.