Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 camera review: Just for fun, not for geeks

I have spent some time with the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1, launched a few months ago in September 2020 at a price of Rs 10,999 in India. The price has been slashed now. The new price of the instant camera is set at Rs 9,999. This one comes in three vibrant colours including Terracotta Orange, Chalk White and Glacier Blue. This review features the Chalk White colour model of the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1.

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 camera review: My experience

Starting with the design, this one looks like a legit instant camera unlike the predecessor Instax Square SQ6, which looks more like a toy. The latest camera is pretty big and it's a struggle to use it with one hand. It's also very heavy, 390grams to be specific. This, in my opinion, is a bummer given consumers mostly like these instant cameras that are smaller in size, compact, and easy to carry and use. This one is going to take a good amount of space in your bag for sure.

Overall, the design of the Instax Square SQ1 camera looks pretty decent, as mentioned above, but I just wish it weighed a little less.

The Instax camera is pretty well built as well and doesn’t feel flimsy at any given time, which is great. There’s a hand strap to conveniently carry the camera from one place to another. But the weight can bother you sometimes.

The camera includes a big lens right in the middle while the shutter button sits at the left corner. The button is positioned well but you should be careful as there were a few times when I mistakenly clicked a picture and wasted a film, available in limited quantities.

For you to know, Fujifilm offers one film pack at Rs 600, which in my opinion is way too expensive. One film pack provides only 10 films. So, you must be very careful with the camera and ensure keep your fingers away from the shutter button. After mistakenly wasting two films, I ensured to turn off the camera soon after use. The review unit comes with two film packs, which means I had 20 films to test the camera.

How to use

It’s very easy to use this instant camera. There are three modes. To start with, you will need to turn the lens to the right to turn on the camera and click photos. Turn one more time and you will be able to click selfies as well. Well, I must mention here that instant cameras are mostly not for clicking selfies, but despite that, Fujifilm ensured to add this mode for consumers, which is great. To click selfies, you will need to turn around the camera and look at the tiny reflector sheet placed on the lens barrel.

Camera performance

I clicked a few selfies in indoor scenarios as well as outdoors. Selfies clicked inside the office look way too dull and dark, the quality improves in outdoor shots. You must ensure to keep your hands stable while clicking any photo with this camera as even a slight movement can blur the shot and you will regret losing a film that is so expensive.

If you want detailed pictures with amazing colours, you are looking for the wrong product. In fact, no instant camera can provide results as good as a DSLR. This one, similar to most other instant cameras available in the market, clicks decent pictures but misses out on details but surprisingly gets the colours pretty well. The warm tone it offers to all pictures looks just outstanding to me. The camera comes with 2 CR2 batteries that are replaceable.

Once you have finished a film pack, you can lock open the back cover and take out the finished one and insert a new one. As mentioned earlier, Fujifilm sells one film pack at Rs 600. The review unit was shipped in two packs, which means 20 films. The photo you click after inserting a new film pack will be in black, so, keep that in mind.

Should you buy the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1?

Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 camera is a fun device to explore and not for geeks or consumers looking for a professional camera. If you have a fancy wish to own an instant camera, go for the Fujifilm Instax Square SQ1 at Rs 9,999. While if you have budget constraints, there are other cheaper Instax camera options available in the Indian market.