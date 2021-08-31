Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 convertible laptop review: Good one for writers

Laptops have become an integral part of our lives these days. Whether for work or to attend online classes from home, most people around the world have become heavily dependent on their laptops. In fact, a recent report from Canalys suggests that PC shipments in India (including tablets) grew by 72 percent year-on-year in Q1 2021. Also Read - Fujitsu UH-X convertible laptop with stylus launched in India: Check specs, price

Taking this as an opportunity, Fujitsu, a Japanese technology company, entered India last month and launched two new laptops. I have been using one of them since the last one month, which converts into a tablet and comes bundled with a stylus. Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 convertible laptop comes at a price of Rs 86,990, while the toned-down version costs Rs 80,990.

I have been using the Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 convertible laptop as my work device since the last one month. Most of my work involves writing, photo editing, attending meetings, and heavy internet and social media browsing, and in all most of these situations the Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 convertible laptop shines.

So, should you spend over Rs 80,000 on the Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 convertible laptop and make it your next work device? I answer this in the full review of the Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1.

Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 laptop design, build

The made-in-Japan Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 convertible laptop comes in one colour option – black and it looks quite subtle, in my opinion. However, if you are expecting the device to look like one of those premium laptops with stylish design, you can be disappointed. Another thing that you may dislike is how easily the device registers smudges, despite packing a matte finish design.

The Fujitsu laptop offers a pretty good build quality and weighs extremely light, 997g – to be specific. But when it comes to the design, it looks like a less-expensive laptop.

The company claims it to be “India’s lightest convertible consumer notebook”. While I haven’t tested all consumer notebooks available in the market, but I can vouch for this Fujitsu laptop. It is extremely easy to handle the convertible notebook, which is rarely found in devices that offer such heavy specifications and great power.

When it comes to foldable phones or convertible laptops, one of the key concerns consumers have is how durable are the hinges. Well, when it comes to the Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 laptop, the hinges seem quite durable. Folding and unfolding the device is a breeze but you will need to use both your hands to convert the laptop into a notebook. Folks at Fujitsu claim that the device is quite durable and goes through several tests to ensure it can withstand pressure and drops, which can surely happen if you a clumsy person.

Another standout feature of this Fujitsu laptop is the Wacom-powered pen, which the company claims support 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity. The stylus lets users do lots of fun activities including doodling, taking notes, and annotating documents. The notebook mode can also be used to watch videos or movies for extended period of time.

Since I use my laptop mostly for work, which involves lots of writing, browsing the internet and social media, photo editing and more, I didn’t use the tablet mode much. But I must mention that my 4 year old niece enjoyed doodling on this one using the stylus.

Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 laptop display, keypad

Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 laptop offers quite a big screen suitable for work as well as consuming lots of media content. The device comes packed with a 13.3-inch FHD touchscreen, which is anti-glare and offers up to 400 nits of brightness.

I used the laptop as my primary work device and it offered a seamless viewing experience at all times. The screen gets quite bright in indoor situations. However, unlike some of the latest generation laptops available at this price point, the Fujitsu UH-X includes quite wide bezels on the top. The bezels on the other sides are slimmer in comparison.

Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 laptop performance, connectivity

The Fujitsu laptop is powered by 11th-gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Tiger Lake CPU, based on the 10nm fabrication process is an energy-efficient quad-core chipset. It is clocked at 2.8GHz and can turbo up to 4.7GHz. The device comes with support for 16GB of LPDDR4X RAM and 1TB NVMe SSD storage. Graphics, on the other hand, are taken care by an integrated Intel Iris Xe GPU.

Overall, the Fujitsu 2-in-1 laptop handles day-to-day tasks fairy well, but it does slow down sometimes when too many activities are carried out at the same time. The laptop also slowed down slightly when there were too may browsers running at the same time.

I mostly use my primary laptop for work that involves lots of internet browsing, writing thousands of words on a regular basis, video calling, and photo editing. The Fujitsu laptop was able to handle these activities seamlessly, just sometimes when too many tasks were carried out at the same time, the device showed signs of shutter.

While the performance is where the Fujitsu could have offered better in my opinion, the keyboard experience is what I really liked personally. The keys are well spaced out and provide ample travel. The keys are also quite clicky too. Since a major part of my work involves writing, I was easily able to adjust to the keyboard and loved using it to carry out my daily writing.

Interestingly, it also provides a two-stage backlight that allows users to use the device easily even in a dark room. Similar to the keyboard, the precision trackpad is quite responsive too and is of the right size in my opinion.

The laptop also includes lots of connectivity ports including an ethernet port, a microSD card, two USB type A and two USB Type C ports, one HDMI and a 3.5mm jack.

The device includes stereo speakers on the sides, which ensure that the sound produced do not get muffled at any point in time. But as far as the performance or sound quality is concerned, I believe it could have been slightly better. During video calls, I often had to turn off the room AC to hear the speaker clearly.

The Fujitsu 2-in-1 laptop includes a 5-megapixel camera right above the keyboard, which ensures users to be able to click photos conveniently even when it is folded in tablet mode. There’s also a 2-megapixel FHD webcam right above the screen, and there’s Windows Hello support as well, which is quite fast at unlocking the screen.

Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 laptop battery

The Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 convertible laptop comes packed with a 50Wh battery, which didn’t last too long through my busy workday. The laptop was able to last nearly around 6 hours on a busy day, which surely isn’t the best out there. The device also takes quite some time to charge up fully. It takes close to two hours to complete charge from 0-100 percent.

Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 laptop: Should you buy?

Overall, the Fujitsu UH-X 2-in-1 laptop is a good package and provides all the important features that consumers look for in their laptop.

It is interesting to see that the Fujitsu laptop offers all the required connectivity options, a great keyboard experience, decent performance, a study build quality and is also super lightweight that lets users handle it with ease. There are some improvement areas too. In my opinion, the battery life and the design could have been slightly better, especially due to the hefty price tag it charges consumers.

I believe, for writers like me, the Fujitsu 2-in-1 convertible laptop is one of the best options available in the India market right now, ofcourse, if the buyer is ready to spend that hefty price tag.