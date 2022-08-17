It had been two years since Google brought its last Pixel device to Indian shores. The Pixel 6A broke that two-year hiatus. In the past, smartphones from the search giant managed to generate some interest in an otherwise dull market. There are many who have even held off a smartphone purchase just to wait for the next Pixel. The Pixel 4A ticked a lot of boxes but also made some significant omissions. Does Pixel 6A fill those gaps and was it really worth the wait? Let’s find out. Also Read - Google Pixel 6a could be unofficially supporting 90Hz refresh rate

Google Pixel 6A design

Google Pixel 6 Pro design has been carried over to the Pixel 6A, but not with the same finesse. If you ask someone who is already using a flagship device, the Pixel 6A could seem a little underwhelming. The phone uses a plastic back panel, instead of the glass used in the Pixel 6 Pro. However, if you ask a Pixel 4A user, the 6A is miles ahead in terms of aesthetics. The camera band offers a pleasant distinctiveness to the device. However, the extremely compact form factor of the Pixel 4A is still unmatched. The Pixel 6A is relatively compact but still has slightly edgy corners compared to the 4A. It still can be considered for single-hand usage. Another similarity you’ll notice is the relatively thick bezels all around the device. Now, by no means are these bezels intrusive but they don’t scream ‘premium’ either. Also Read - Google Pixel 6A, Google Pixel Buds Pro first sale today: Check price, offers, specifications

Software

Let’s be frank! Pixel fans are here for the software. Pixels are one of the very few smartphones that make you excited about the UI and its features. The Pixel 6A is consistent with the Pixel 6 Pro and the yesteryear devices such as Pixel 4A. You continue to enjoy the latest Google has to offer to Android users. Pixel 6A UI defines stock Android and we definitely seem to like it.

The overall response to touch input has been responsive but the screen doesn’t really do justice to the fluidity of the OS, in part, thanks to the 60Hz refresh rate panel on the Pixel 6A. For someone moving from a Pixel 4A, that might not even be noticeable but if you’ve changed phones in between, even at a slightly more affordable price point, the 60Hz refresh rate may feel like a downgrade coming from 90/120Hz displays.The Pixel 6A comes with Android 12 out of the box but Google recently announced the rollout of the Android 13 software which will also be landing on the Pixel 6A soon. Stay tuned to BGR.in for a detailed review on that.

You get all the perks of owning a Google Pixel, which includes Live Translation in camera, messages, and even media. This is a nifty feature for frequent travelers. There’s also an option to transcribe recordings on the recorder app.

Camera

This Pixel A-series phone finally has more than just one camera on the rear panel. For the primary lens, Google has opted for the same 12-megapixel sensor that has been on the Pixel 4A and the Pixels before that. Google is trying to compensate the dated hardware with updated software. In addition, you get amazing features like the magic eraser (removes objects in the background), Face Ublur, and more.

But what if I just want to point and shoot? Well, the Pixel 4A does a good job at capturing details and colours in the daylight. The images are sharp enough, the HDR is on point and highlights are not blown. However, the challenge creeps in with low-light situations and fast moving objects. What you’ll observe is a lack of details. Give the camera a steady hand and subject and you might surprised by what the Pixel 6A’s dated hardware can achieve. But be informed that not all shots will be amazing in dimly lit situations. You might have to click a few to get the desired outcome.

Google has done a good job with the colour science of both the primary lens and the ultrawide angle lens. You won’t notice a shift in tint while switching lenses.

The front-facing camera does a decent job in capturing subjects and distinguishing the subject from the background for a good bokeh effect. However, you’ll notice a similar problem as the details in the image might not be up to the mark. The pictures come out softer than the desired level.

Performance

Google has used the same Tensor SoC that you find on the Google Pixel 6 Pro. In our time with the device, there were zero stutters. Right from the UI to graphically intense games, the phone never faced any hiccup. The UI animations made the phone feel even more stutter-free. However, the low refresh rate was definitely a letdown, especially while gaming and scrolling through apps.

In our Geekbench 5 benchmark, the Pixel 4A scored 959 in single-core score and 2711 in multi-core score. The score is consistent with that of the Google 6 Pro, just slightly lesser.

Battery

The battery is a 4,410 mAh unit that supports 18W fast charging. The phone does not have a particularly large battery unit but the battery standby has been more than decent. The low-refresh rate and FullHD+ display have managed to extend the overall battery life. With the Pixel 6A you get both Adaptive Charging and Adaptive Battery which helps maintain battery health and provide a longer standby time.

Display

The Pixel 6A display is a 6.1-inch OLED panel that offers a resolution of 2400×1080 which yields a pixel density of around 429 ppi. The display is covered with a Gorilla Glass 3 on the front. The colour reproduction and the brightness is decent. However, in one aspect, the Pixel 6A is miles behind the competition: the refresh rate. For a device that is priced above Rs 40,000, Google Pixel 6A seems to have made a serious omission. The lack of a 120Hz panel takes away some points from the best aspects of the phone such as software and performance. Someone moving from a 60Hz panel to Pixel 6A will not really find it bothersome but the Indian market is flooded with mid-range and some even budget options that offer 90Hz or even 120Hz refresh rate. This shouldn’t be a deal breaker for someone who is not a gamer or who hasn’t used a fast refresh rate display.

Verdict

The Pixel line-up has earned its own loyal fanbase in the country. After a two-year hiatus, the Pixel returned to the Indian market with its more “affordable” offering. Buyers won’t be disappointed until and unless they go comparing similarly priced devices side by side. However, Pixel is not here to fight the spec sheet war. Google brings its computational prowess, exclusive features and frequent updates to the table. Android purists don’t really have a better option than the Pixel 6A. We just wish Google had pulled down the price to a more accessible point and also offer more RAM and storage options to buyers in India.

Pro tip: Pixel devices often see massive price cuts during sale season and an effective price of under Rs 35,000 can really be a good deal for buyers.